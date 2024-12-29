My Fellow Editors and I Agree—These Are the Elegant Wedding Dress Trends to Know About for 2025

By
published
in Features

I may never have experienced getting married myself, but having attended three close friend weddings this year—and taking on the role of Maid of Honour in one—it seems my social media algorithms are convinced I'm headed down the aisle. All year long, my feeds have been flooded with stunning pictures of brides, and I even got the content from Bridal Fashion Week. All of which is to say, however unintentionally, bridal fashion trends have entered my world. And now, I'm hooked.

@livvperez wearing a lace wedding dress

(Image credit: @livvperez)

There have been some truly stunning weddings this year—tastemaker and podcaster Liv Perez's idyllic English countryside wedding with a high fashion twist that saw her wearing multiple incredible designer gowns throughout the festivities was my personal highlight. And many have started to indicate where the sartorial proclivities of brides are headed. From my social media stalking and scrolling through the designer shows from Bridal Fashion Week, I'm confident I've identified the top trends that will be dominating the aisle in 2025. Of course, they're all rooted in the classics—lace, corsetry and bows, to name a few. But whatever your personal aesthetic, and whatever your budget, you're sure to find a dress to suit.

1. Corseted

@livvperez wearing a corseted wedding dress

(Image credit: @livvperez )

Style Notes: Visible corsetry is very much back, and many brides will be embracing the cinched silhouette in 2025. Make a statement with exposed cosertry showing through delicate tulle, or opt for something more sculpted with one of Vivienne Westwood's iconic gowns.

Shop the Trend:

Bridal Vaida Satin Corset Gown
Vivienne Westwood
Bridal Vaida Satin Corset Gown

Vivienne Westwood's corseted gowns are always a bridal dream.

Bridal Nova Cora Satin Gown
Vivienne Westwood
Bridal Nova Cora Satin Gown

The neckline of this dress is simply stunning.

Strapeless Pleated Gown
Maria Lucia Hohan
Strapeless Pleated Gown

A great option for a fashion-forward bride who's hosting a more modern wedding.

Shea Gown
Iris Serban
Shea Gown

The delicate layer of lace is such a gorgeous touch.

Bridal Draped Satin Crêpe Bustier Gown
Alex Perry
Bridal Draped Satin Crêpe Bustier Gown

Alex Perry is the master of sultry costed styles.

2. Bows

Dahlia Bow Dress, Halfpenny London

(Image credit: Halfpenny London)

Style Notes: The coquettish look of bows picked up over the past year, but in the world of wedding wear it's all about the drama. Oversized bows on the back are the trending statement detail for 2025—trust me.

Shop the Trend:

India Bow-Detailed Satin Gown
HALFPENNY LONDON
India Bow-Detailed Satin Gown

This gown has such a beautiful silhouette, and the bow is surprisingly subtle.

Elliatt Calypso Dress
Free People
Elliatt Calypso Dress

A great option for a town hall wedding, or for the after party.

To You | White Sequin Bandeau Split Maxi Dress With Oversized Bow
Club L London
To You | White Sequin Bandeau Split Maxi Dress With Oversized Bow

For those who love to bring the drama.

Kairo Dress
Reformation
Kairo Dress

At the opposite end of the spectrum is this delicate, easy dress.

Ariel Bow — Halfpenny London Wedding Dresses and Separates in London
Halfpenny London Wedding dresses and separates in London
Ariel Bow — Halfpenny London Wedding Dresses and Separates in London

This would really suit an hourglass figure.

3. Basque Waists

A wedding gown by @daniellefrankelstudio

(Image credit: @daniellefrankelstudio)

Style Notes: The sumptuous romance of the basque waist silhouette has enjoyed a resurgence of popularity, largely thanks to acclaimed new designers like Danielle Frankel. The dipped waistline surrounded by draped fabric creates a stunning silhouette, and manages to feel both contemporary and classic. Win-win.

Shop the Trend:

Bridal Embellished Satin Corset Dress
Rotate
Bridal Embellished Satin Corset Dress

Proof that beautiful wedding dresses don't have to break the bank.

Bridal Nova Cocotte Silk Corset Gown
Vivienne Westwood
Bridal Nova Cocotte Silk Corset Gown

Vivienne Westwood was really the originator of the modern dropped waist bridal gown.

Lia Gown
Rebecca Vallance
Lia Gown

The neckline is gorgeous.

Bridal Estelle Satin Twill Minidress
Danielle Frankel
Bridal Estelle Satin Twill Minidress

There are no rules when it comes to bridal attire any more — if you like to show off your legs, go for a mini.

Corset-Detail Flared Gown
Atu Body Couture
Corset-Detail Flared Gown

The embellished corset is stunning, and will really come to life at night.

4. Lace

@sallyomo wearing a bridal gown with lace veil

(Image credit: @sallyomo)

Style Notes: I still think about Camille Charriere's nude-illusion lace wedding dress. But this year, lace can be translated to suit almost any aesthetic or taste. Go for the classic, Italian-inspired look with a full gown with lace overlay, or opt for something more modern with just a hint of lace detail.

Shop the Trend:

Bridal Adena Floral Lace-Trimmed Wool and Silk Gown
Danielle Frankel
Bridal Adena Floral Lace-Trimmed Wool and Silk Gown

I'm obsessed.

Alice Dress — Halfpenny London Wedding Dresses and Separates in London
Halfpenny London Wedding dresses and separates in London
Alice Dress

This could suit almost any wedding setting.

Miranda Belted Cotton-Blend Lace Midi Dress
ERDEM
Miranda Belted Cotton-Blend Lace Midi Dress

This could be a great option for pre-wedding events.

Embellished Lace Maxi Dress
Self-Portrait
Embellished Lace Maxi Dress

For the non-traditional bride.

Lace-Detailing Gown
Marchesa Notte
Lace-Detailing Gown

A work of art.

5. Contrasting Textures

@bettinalooney wearing a white beaded dress with fur trim

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Style Notes: Brides who refuse to be traditional, take note. One of the top trends for 2025 will be embracing unique textures and contrasting fabrics. Look for combinations of lace and satin, feather trims, or embellishments that give traditional silhouettes a whole new identity.

Shop the Trend:

Gio - Velvet Burnout Ivory
RIXO
Gio - Velvet Burnout Ivory

RIXO always nails the modern-meets-vintage aesthetic.

Rosy Dress
Reformation
Rosy Dress

This rose-adorned skirt is insanely cool.

Lucy Cold-Shoulder Lace-Trimmed Tulle and Cady Mini Dress
DANIELLE FRANKEL
Lucy Cold-Shoulder Lace-Trimmed Tulle and Cady Mini Dress

The delicate tulle overlay makes this dress a minimalist's dream.

Mya - Ivory Feathers
RIXO ⋆
Mya - Ivory Feathers

Wear for the main event, or save for the after party.

Tetty Dress
Reformation
Tetty Dress

This dress is ready to hit the dance floor.

Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.

Latest