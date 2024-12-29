My Fellow Editors and I Agree—These Are the Elegant Wedding Dress Trends to Know About for 2025
I may never have experienced getting married myself, but having attended three close friend weddings this year—and taking on the role of Maid of Honour in one—it seems my social media algorithms are convinced I'm headed down the aisle. All year long, my feeds have been flooded with stunning pictures of brides, and I even got the content from Bridal Fashion Week. All of which is to say, however unintentionally, bridal fashion trends have entered my world. And now, I'm hooked.
There have been some truly stunning weddings this year—tastemaker and podcaster Liv Perez's idyllic English countryside wedding with a high fashion twist that saw her wearing multiple incredible designer gowns throughout the festivities was my personal highlight. And many have started to indicate where the sartorial proclivities of brides are headed. From my social media stalking and scrolling through the designer shows from Bridal Fashion Week, I'm confident I've identified the top trends that will be dominating the aisle in 2025. Of course, they're all rooted in the classics—lace, corsetry and bows, to name a few. But whatever your personal aesthetic, and whatever your budget, you're sure to find a dress to suit.
1. Corseted
Style Notes: Visible corsetry is very much back, and many brides will be embracing the cinched silhouette in 2025. Make a statement with exposed cosertry showing through delicate tulle, or opt for something more sculpted with one of Vivienne Westwood's iconic gowns.
Shop the Trend:
Vivienne Westwood's corseted gowns are always a bridal dream.
A great option for a fashion-forward bride who's hosting a more modern wedding.
2. Bows
Style Notes: The coquettish look of bows picked up over the past year, but in the world of wedding wear it's all about the drama. Oversized bows on the back are the trending statement detail for 2025—trust me.
Shop the Trend:
This gown has such a beautiful silhouette, and the bow is surprisingly subtle.
For those who love to bring the drama.
This would really suit an hourglass figure.
3. Basque Waists
Style Notes: The sumptuous romance of the basque waist silhouette has enjoyed a resurgence of popularity, largely thanks to acclaimed new designers like Danielle Frankel. The dipped waistline surrounded by draped fabric creates a stunning silhouette, and manages to feel both contemporary and classic. Win-win.
Shop the Trend:
Proof that beautiful wedding dresses don't have to break the bank.
Vivienne Westwood was really the originator of the modern dropped waist bridal gown.
There are no rules when it comes to bridal attire any more — if you like to show off your legs, go for a mini.
The embellished corset is stunning, and will really come to life at night.
4. Lace
Style Notes: I still think about Camille Charriere's nude-illusion lace wedding dress. But this year, lace can be translated to suit almost any aesthetic or taste. Go for the classic, Italian-inspired look with a full gown with lace overlay, or opt for something more modern with just a hint of lace detail.
Shop the Trend:
This could suit almost any wedding setting.
This could be a great option for pre-wedding events.
5. Contrasting Textures
Style Notes: Brides who refuse to be traditional, take note. One of the top trends for 2025 will be embracing unique textures and contrasting fabrics. Look for combinations of lace and satin, feather trims, or embellishments that give traditional silhouettes a whole new identity.
Shop the Trend:
The delicate tulle overlay makes this dress a minimalist's dream.
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.