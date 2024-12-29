My Fellow Editors and I Agree—These Are the Elegant Wedding Dress Trends to Know About for 2025

I may never have experienced getting married myself, but having attended three close friend weddings this year—and taking on the role of Maid of Honour in one—it seems my social media algorithms are convinced I'm headed down the aisle. All year long, my feeds have been flooded with stunning pictures of brides, and I even got the content from Bridal Fashion Week. All of which is to say, however unintentionally, bridal fashion trends have entered my world. And now, I'm hooked.

There have been some truly stunning weddings this year—tastemaker and podcaster Liv Perez's idyllic English countryside wedding with a high fashion twist that saw her wearing multiple incredible designer gowns throughout the festivities was my personal highlight. And many have started to indicate where the sartorial proclivities of brides are headed. From my social media stalking and scrolling through the designer shows from Bridal Fashion Week, I'm confident I've identified the top trends that will be dominating the aisle in 2025. Of course, they're all rooted in the classics—lace, corsetry and bows, to name a few. But whatever your personal aesthetic, and whatever your budget, you're sure to find a dress to suit.

1. Corseted

Style Notes: Visible corsetry is very much back, and many brides will be embracing the cinched silhouette in 2025. Make a statement with exposed cosertry showing through delicate tulle, or opt for something more sculpted with one of Vivienne Westwood's iconic gowns.

Shop the Trend:

Vivienne Westwood Bridal Vaida Satin Corset Gown £4350 SHOP NOW Vivienne Westwood's corseted gowns are always a bridal dream.

Vivienne Westwood Bridal Nova Cora Satin Gown £4540 SHOP NOW The neckline of this dress is simply stunning.

Maria Lucia Hohan Strapeless Pleated Gown £1585 SHOP NOW A great option for a fashion-forward bride who's hosting a more modern wedding.

Iris Serban Shea Gown £2844 SHOP NOW The delicate layer of lace is such a gorgeous touch.

Alex Perry Bridal Draped Satin Crêpe Bustier Gown £2400 SHOP NOW Alex Perry is the master of sultry costed styles.

2. Bows

(Image credit: Halfpenny London)

Style Notes: The coquettish look of bows picked up over the past year, but in the world of wedding wear it's all about the drama. Oversized bows on the back are the trending statement detail for 2025—trust me.

Shop the Trend:

HALFPENNY LONDON India Bow-Detailed Satin Gown £1950 SHOP NOW This gown has such a beautiful silhouette, and the bow is surprisingly subtle.

Free People Elliatt Calypso Dress £188 SHOP NOW A great option for a town hall wedding, or for the after party.

Club L London To You | White Sequin Bandeau Split Maxi Dress With Oversized Bow £180 SHOP NOW For those who love to bring the drama.

Reformation Kairo Dress £348 SHOP NOW At the opposite end of the spectrum is this delicate, easy dress.

Halfpenny London Wedding dresses and separates in London Ariel Bow — Halfpenny London Wedding Dresses and Separates in London £570 SHOP NOW This would really suit an hourglass figure.

3. Basque Waists

Style Notes: The sumptuous romance of the basque waist silhouette has enjoyed a resurgence of popularity, largely thanks to acclaimed new designers like Danielle Frankel. The dipped waistline surrounded by draped fabric creates a stunning silhouette, and manages to feel both contemporary and classic. Win-win.

Shop the Trend:

Rotate Bridal Embellished Satin Corset Dress £325 SHOP NOW Proof that beautiful wedding dresses don't have to break the bank.

Vivienne Westwood Bridal Nova Cocotte Silk Corset Gown £5310 SHOP NOW Vivienne Westwood was really the originator of the modern dropped waist bridal gown.

Rebecca Vallance Lia Gown £1680 SHOP NOW The neckline is gorgeous.

Danielle Frankel Bridal Estelle Satin Twill Minidress £2470 SHOP NOW There are no rules when it comes to bridal attire any more — if you like to show off your legs, go for a mini.

Atu Body Couture Corset-Detail Flared Gown £802 SHOP NOW The embellished corset is stunning, and will really come to life at night.

4. Lace

Style Notes: I still think about Camille Charriere's nude-illusion lace wedding dress. But this year, lace can be translated to suit almost any aesthetic or taste. Go for the classic, Italian-inspired look with a full gown with lace overlay, or opt for something more modern with just a hint of lace detail.

Shop the Trend:

Danielle Frankel Bridal Adena Floral Lace-Trimmed Wool and Silk Gown £8115 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed.

Halfpenny London Wedding dresses and separates in London Alice Dress SHOP NOW This could suit almost any wedding setting.

ERDEM Miranda Belted Cotton-Blend Lace Midi Dress £2350 £1410 SHOP NOW This could be a great option for pre-wedding events.

Self-Portrait Embellished Lace Maxi Dress £595 SHOP NOW For the non-traditional bride.

Marchesa Notte Lace-Detailing Gown £1177 SHOP NOW A work of art.

5. Contrasting Textures

Style Notes: Brides who refuse to be traditional, take note. One of the top trends for 2025 will be embracing unique textures and contrasting fabrics. Look for combinations of lace and satin, feather trims, or embellishments that give traditional silhouettes a whole new identity.

Shop the Trend:

RIXO Gio - Velvet Burnout Ivory £795 SHOP NOW RIXO always nails the modern-meets-vintage aesthetic.

Reformation Rosy Dress £698 SHOP NOW This rose-adorned skirt is insanely cool.

DANIELLE FRANKEL Lucy Cold-Shoulder Lace-Trimmed Tulle and Cady Mini Dress £3950 SHOP NOW The delicate tulle overlay makes this dress a minimalist's dream.

RIXO ⋆ Mya - Ivory Feathers £595 SHOP NOW Wear for the main event, or save for the after party.