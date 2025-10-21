Lately, it feels like every time I open Instagram, someone new is flashing a ring. From celebrity proposals to close friends dropping the "we said yes!" bomb, I’ve officially entered that phase of life—engagement season is in full swing. As a fashion editor (and dress enthusiast), my eyes always go straight to what the bride-to-be is wearing. Because, let's be real: the best dresses for engagement photos (and a subsequent engagement party!) can set the tone for the wedding journey ahead.
Whether you're planning a dreamy beach shoot, a cozy at-home session, or something chic and in the city, your engagement photo dress deserves just as much thought as the ring. I tapped five real brides (including some famous celebrities) to share exactly what they wore for the moment they said yes. From romantic halter-neck silhouettes to subtle white dresses, these are the best dresses for engagement photos that are as camera-ready as they are commitment-worthy.
Ready to find your perfect engagement photoshoot dress? Shop all five picks—plus more engagement photoshoot dresses I'm loving right now—below.
It's no surprise L.A. cool girl Claudia Sulewski chose to wear Realisation Par for her special engagement to partner Finneas after 7 years of dating. The dress du jour—Realisation Par's deep V-neck Eva Dress—has a sweet, subtle floral pattern without feeling too grandma-esque. Plus, it looks gorgeous during sunset. Not bad for an It Girl engagement photoshoot dress.
Shop Claudia's engagement photoshoot dress:
Realisation Par
The Eva Dress in Passion
Shop more red dresses
Reformation
Tancy Dress
By Malene Birger
Marciella Stretch-Cotton Maxi Dress
Reformation
Bryson Dress
Shein
Ruffled Layered Sundress
Perhaps I'm biased since this is my engagement photoshoot dress, but I absolutely loved the look of my secondhand shirred Mara Hoffman dress given it's stretchy material, open back, and, most importantly, long sleeves. Since I got engaged in the early spring, I knew I wanted a long sleeve dress so I wouldn't freeze to death during my engagement photos. Although I knew the exact date I was getting engaged, it still didn't take away from the surprise—in fact, it helped me take advantage of the occasion (and the hundreds of photographs I knew I'd be taking) by choosing a dress I completely fell in love with. If you have that luxury of knowledge on your side, go with an engagement photoshoot dress you look and feel your best in, no matter the style.
Shop Ana's engagement photoshoot dress:
Mara Hoffman
Maxi Dress
Shop more long sleeve dresses:
Stone Cold Fox
X Revolve Frankie Midi Dress
Sir
Milesi Twisted Jersey and Satin Gown
Realisation Par
The Gia
Simkhai
Ornella Asymmetric Flap Midi Dress
It was the post that broke the internet, and the dress that immediately sold out. Of course, I'm talking about Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce (and subsequent engagement photoshoot dress.) While Taylor's look may have been completely unplanned, it still felt natural, casual, and totally her—a simple smocked halter-neck dress with an A-line skirt.
Shop Taylor's engagement photoshoot dress
Polo Ralph Lauren
Striped Silk-Blend Dress
Shop more halter dresses
Faithfull the Brand
Marais Midi Dress
Hill House Home
The Fleur Midi Dres
Reformation
Sofia Dress
Yes, you don't have to wear white to your engagement photoshoot. When Bella Gerard went shopping for outfits for her photoshoot last fall, she recounts feeling doubtful whether or it felt bridal enough. "I tried it on and fell in love. But could I get away with a non-white look? I purchased it as a safety option and debated whether or not I’d regret going yellow for the occasion," Bella explained in her B-List Substack newsletter. I remember urging her back then that, yes, butter yellow could be pulled off, and the photos prove it: sometimes, it's best to go with something a bit fun and unexpected for your engagement photoshoot dress.
Shop Bella's engagement photoshoot dress:
Simkhai
Claudia Dress
Shop more butter yellow dresses:
Reformation
Lilibeth Silk Dress
Rotate
Embellished Strapless Gown
ZARA
Satin Effect Foulard Dress
MINKPINK
Ophelia Ruched Midi Dress
There's something special about wearing a white dress during your engagement photoshoot—it is the first time you'll be wearing white as a bride-to-be after all. If you have a hunch like my friend Sophia Sanders did, you'll probably pick out your favorite white engagement photoshoot dress that still feels casual enough that it won't arouse any suspicion for the person who's planning to propose to you. "I wanted to wear something cute, understated, and classy," Sophia explains. "I wanted to feel girly, so I added my favorite cardigan and Madewell red flats so I didn't look too fancy in case it didn't happen." Luckily for her, it did.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.