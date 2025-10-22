I'm an L.A. Fashion Editor and Mom of 2—3 Breathtaking Family-Friendly Resorts to Add to Your Travel Wish List

Welcome to Traveling With Kids, a chic travel series where we highlight some of the most stylish stays around the globe that are also family-friendly—from boutique hotels to luxury resorts. This is for the fashion-forward parent who wants to luxuriate in a beautiful stay and keep the kids entertained along the way.
Here's what I know: Traveling with kids is not easy, and if I could add an expletive to that phrase, I would. It's stressful, overwhelming, and humbling, and that's just in the days leading up to the vacation! Add in a daughter with bad motion sickness and a son with ADHD who can't sit still, and you'd probably question why we'd ever leave the house in the first place. What I also know is that some of the most magical memories we've created as a family have been on vacation. I know that the conversations around the dinner table often center on a place we've visited, the people we've met, or something funny and unexpected that happened along the way. I know that the many framed photos that adorn the walls of our home are of us laughing in some of the most beautiful places—near and far.
Whether you travel one hour or 12 hours away, there is no questioning the positive benefits traveling has on our kids and family—from fostering independence to encouraging curiosity and sparking a lifelong love of learning and exploration. Not to mention, you'll always appreciate home in a new light after traveling.
My own deep-rooted excitement for discovering new places is the dominant reason we continue to pack our bags and get away. This past summer, I decided to take some much-needed downtime with the kids and indulge in a few luxury weekend getaways. I was particularly seeking out resorts that strike the perfect balance of stylish five-star comfort with outdoor kid-friendly activities—somewhere no farther than a three-hour drive from L.A. (Did I mention my daughter has motion sickness?)
Today, I'm sharing three breathtakingly beautiful Southern California resorts I discovered that perfectly matched our travel desires. These spots are all very different in what they offer but ended up being exactly what this fashion-editor mama was looking for: chic and relaxing getaways where the kids could fully engage in a new environment. These luxury resorts (don't worry—I'll be covering plenty of affordable and boutique spots as we continue this series) are must-see additions to your travel wish list and are 100% worth the splurge. Take a look below to see my thoughts on where to go, what to do, and, of course, what to pack.
Alisal Ranch had been at the top of my travel wish list for some time—mostly because I'm obsessed with horse ranches (I was born on one!) and love a getaway where the beautiful landscape significantly supersedes the dinging and pinging of digital life. In-the-know moms had often spoken highly of Alisal Ranch at school pickup, and I'd seen glimpses on my feed of the Dôen sisters riding horses there and stylish women I follow visiting the ranch for retreats—drinking wine and eating s'mores under the stars.
Located about two-and-a-half hours north of L.A. in the stunning golden hills of the Santa Ynez Valley, Alisal is a 10,500-acre luxury working ranch that offers a modern taste of the old West. Cowboy-style accommodations meet five-star resort hospitality with activities for everyone in the family. And I mean everyone. In fact, most families I met came along with their grandparents—many made it a whole family affair with uncles, sisters, brothers in tow—proving it to be the ultimate multigenerational resort vacation. The number of activities on offer are incredible (we wish we had more days to experience them all), and the setting is absolutely magical. We made core family memories here, so if a countryside escape with plenty of activities for you and the kids is what you're after, then you won't be disappointed. Read on to see my highlights.
Activities on Offer
Horseback riding for all ages and levels, scenic trail rides (I recommend the breakfast ride), 18-hole golf, tennis, pickleball, archery, axe throwing, fishing, boat rides, mountain biking, UTV tours, family bingo, kids club, tie-dye, arts and crafts room, ropes course, fitness classes, kids yoga, sound baths, hikes, spa, pool, jacuzzi, and the barnyard.
Highlights for the Kids
The barnyard: My kids begged to visit and pet the barnyard animals daily.
Corral horseback riding lesson: A new love for horses has been found!
Riding on the hay wagon to the lake barbecue: This was such a fun experience.
Fishing: My son actually caught a fish!
The free soft serve ice cream and the buffet breakfast.
Highlights for Me
Horseback riding starter ride: Connecting with the horses, crossing rivers, and seeing the beautiful scenery was such a gorgeous experience.
Taking a pedal boat out in the morning on the stunning lake.
Dressing up for a country-formal dinner (an Alisal tradition) at the Ranch Room.
The chic Western-style interiors.
The family lake barbecue at sunset.
The scenic beauty.
Top Tip
Activities can vary from season to season. Be sure to call the concierge ahead of your trip to talk through and reserve the activities that are right for you and your family.
Western chic is the vibe: cotton midi dresses with cowboy boots and chunky cardigans; jeans, barn jackets, and cowboy hats; closed-toe shoes for the kids; plenty of layers.
DÔEN
Ischia Floral Cotton Midi-Dress
Free People
Bonfire Cable Knit Cardi
Tecovas
The Annie
COS
Checked Flannel Shirt
kemo sabe
Sahara Rabbit Leadville
Levi's
Wedgie Bootcut Jeans
At this resort, my heart always feels lighter, my shoulders feel less tense, and a sense of calm washes over me. As my husband puts it, "[I'm] a much calmer person when [I'm] at Terranea." I've visited the dreamy resort a number of times, but this was the first time coming with my kids, and I think they are more obsessed with the place than I am. In fact, out of all the little trips we took this summer, my kids rated Terranea as their favorite.
The Mediterranean-inspired resort is nestled along 102 oceanfront acres on the scenic Palos Verdes peninsula, offering luxury accommodations, panoramic views, and an incredible array of family-friendly activities. There are plenty of amazing dining options, a stunning spa, and three pools, but mostly, you can't beat the serene beauty of the place. The fact that it's a mere 45-minute drive from L.A. is the icing on the cake.
Activities on Offer
Nature walks, guided coastal hikes, scavenger hunts, three pools, outdoor games, jacuzzi, spa, fitness center, kayaking, paddleboarding, fishing, archery, falconry, golf, tennis, kids club, arts and crafts, movie nights, stargazing, live music, various dining options.
Highlights for the Kids
The kids club: This was their favorite part of the trip! They loved all the games, arts, crafts, and toys, plus the guided outdoor activities they had in the two-hour time there. (It was my favorite, too, because I got to enjoy time at the spa.)
Our casita: The kids absolutely loved the space—it was hard to get them to leave!
The pool, water sprinklers, and slide.
Archery: My son had a blast—a truly one-of-a-kind and memorable experience.
Collecting rocks at the beach: Terranea has a private rock beach, and my kids are in a rock-collecting phase, so that was heaven for them.
Running around the resort: The wide-open spaces and paths allowed the kids to chase each other and roam free.
Highlights for Me
The incredible views: Looking out onto the serene ocean from my balcony with a warm coffee in hand in the early morning, you can't beat it.
The coastal walk around the hotel: The path along the ocean has the most stunning views, and you can walk all the way to the beach cove.
The spa: It's newly renovated and absolutely gorgeous. I had an amazing facial, but I may have enjoyed relaxing in the ocean-view lounge even more. I could have stayed all day if I could.
Our casita: It was serene, elegant, and spacious with stylish interiors, overlooking the ocean.
Top Tip
If you have a large family, the two-bedroom casita is worth the splurge. The kids get their own spacious en suite room, and it also comes with a private balcony with an ocean view, a kitchen, a dining area, a living area, and a washer/dryer as well as plenty of other gorgeous high-end amenities.
Relaxed coastal elegance is the vibe: white linen pants, Breton-striped tops, breezy dresses, chic cover-ups, cozy sweaters.
H&M
Fine-Knit Sweater
Hunting Season
Medium Origami Tote
H&M
Straight Linen-Blend Trousers
LSpace
Anna Cover Up
éliou
Marie Necklace
LSPACE
Taylor Bikini Top
If there's one San Diego resort to indulge in for a special occasion, Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa is absolutely it. The luxury five-star sanctuary is tucked away on 45 acres of lush gardens and olive groves. It's about a two-hour drive from L.A. (inland from the coast) and is Southern California's only Relais & Châteaux property. It has garnered a reputation as one of the West's most sought-after resorts, and from the moment you walk in, you'll see why. The luxurious hacienda-style casita we stayed in with its private patio and hot tub was an absolute dream—100% this fashion editor's cup of tea. I'm going to be honest with you. I may have cried more than the kids when we had to leave.
The entire resort with its timeless and sophisticated Mediterranean décor is the most picturesque and serene place to get some R&R, and luckily, there are plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained along the way, including the pool, retro arcade table, and culinary garden and chicken coop, our personal favorite. I'm a tennis enthusiast, so one of the biggest draws to the resort for me is its award-winning tennis program. You can get private and group lessons or simply enjoy playing for fun on one of its 15 courts. The attention to detail and service are absolutely impeccable. (The kids were greeted with plush toys on arrival and were able to relax into resort life with their own plush robes and slippers!) I could go on and on about this stunning sanctuary because it's hard not to fall in love with a place so special. If you love an elegant and understated luxury hotel, then it's one to add to your travel wish list. Rancho Valencia is worth the splurge.
Activities on Offer
Tennis, pickleball, padel, badminton, croquet, culinary garden, chicken coop, guided walks, bike rides, spa, yoga, Pilates, fitness center, guided hydrotherapy, pool, poolside game cabana with a retro arcade table, classic arcade game console, foosball, a craft table and an Xbox, and two boutiques.
Highlights for the Kids
The chicken coop: We fed the chickens and walked around the culinary garden.
The heated pool.
The paddock: Right next to the pool is a game cabana outfitted with so many fun kids activities—a retro arcade table, classic arcade game console, foosball, a craft table, an Xbox, Connect 4 and more.
Meeting friends at dinner: A huge lawn in front of The Pony Room meant they could meet and play with other kids.
Highlights for Me
The relaxing room: Our casita was practically made for rest and relaxation. I could live in the gorgeous bathtub! The private patio was the perfect place to enjoy a cup of tea replete with lounge beds, a fireplace, an area for outdoor dining, and your very own hot tub.
Freshly squeezed orange juice delivered every morning: We all absolutely loved this special hotel custom. The kids ran outside as soon as they woke up to see their delivery.
Martinis at The Pony Room: This restaurant and bar is a vibe with gorgeous interiors and delicious coastal ranch cuisine.
The gift shop: Rancho Valencia's gift shop is seriously elite. It stocks some of the most beautiful brands, and its handpicked selection of kids items is so good. I took home a gorgeous set of Carrière Frères candles.
A morning of tennis: I'm always happier playing tennis, and I spent a fun morning hitting balls with my husband and the kids.
Riding bikes around the property with my son was a blast and a great work out!
The culinary garden: I loved seeing what they were planting and trying the fresh raspberries.
Top Tip
Ask for an outdoor table overlooking the lawn at The Pony Room for dinner. That way, the kids can run around and play bocce or soccer while waiting for the food, and you can keep an eye on them while enjoying your martini.
Mediterranean chic is the vibe: luxurious resort dresses, elegant silky slips for dinner, tennis whites.
Judith Jones is the associate shopping director at Who What Wear and has worked in fashion for over a decade. She specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.