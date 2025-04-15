Moms Will Love Anything You Buy Them, But These 30 Things Will Really Impress
We all know moms are the easiest and hardest people to shop for at the same time. They'll genuinely love anything you give them—be it a card, a candle, or just a phone call—but that only adds to the pressure. When it comes to gift-giving, I've learned that the sweet spot lies somewhere between practical and thoughtful, and when something hits both, it's a guaranteed win. Whether you're shopping for your mom, your friend's mom, a new mom, or the motherly figure in your life, the goal is to give them something that says, "I know you. I appreciate you. I didn't just grab this at the last minute."
That's where this list comes in. I combed through editor-loved brands, sneaky Amazon gems, and the kind of chic, cozy things I always spot on someone else's coffee table and immediately want for myself. From luxe skincare and upgraded basics to surprisingly affordable splurges, these 30 gifts are the ones that feel just a little more special. Moms may say they don't want anything, but trust me—they'll be very impressed.
If you can't afford to get them something from a luxury label yet, a Dior lip balm is your entryway.
Get a few of these face masks and have a cute spa night with them because quality time is everything.
These are my favorite pajamas to wear when I want to feel like I'm having a main-character moment. Any mom is guaranteed to love them.
Who would ever complain about receiving a refresh on their olive oil stash?
Remember all of the family recipes.
This one doubles as a really good birthday gift.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.
-
31 Luxe-Looking Home Gifts I'm Buying for My Most Fashionable Friends
Trust me, they'll never stop thanking you.
By Ana Escalante
-
16 Luxe Holiday Gifts That Will Prove You Have Good Taste
These are guaranteed to impress.
By Raina Mendonça
-
Fancy a Little Treat? All These Happy Picks Are $40 or Under
You're half way through the week!
By Natalie Cantell
-
58 Cozy Gifts for the Friend Who Loves Nothing More Than a Night In
'Tis the season to stay inside.
By Ana Escalante
-
54 Home Décor Gift Ideas Approved by the Fashion Set
Homebodies will approve.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
I'm an Unabashed Lover of Luxury—37 Gifts I Immediately Oohed Over
Peak bougie.
By Indya Brown
-
38 Gifts From Indie Fashion Brands That Will Surprise and Delight
Prepare to unwrap joy.
By Yusra Siddiqui
-
30 Gifts I'd Really Like to Unwrap This Holiday Season
Hint, hint.
By Michaela Bushkin