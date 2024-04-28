"Thanks, It's From Dunelm": 19 Stylish Homeware Buys I Know Will Earn Compliments
As an editor who has spent the last 14 months renovating a house on a shoestring (and is nowhere near finished doing so, I might add), I have become something of an expert at sticking to a tight budget. Waiting patiently for sale moments to make big furniture purchases (my sofa is an former showroom sample which I snagged for 70% off—a find I'm immensely proud of) and searching various websites to find the best price for things like sockets and screws (even the most seemingly insignificant savings add up), now, nothing gives me the rush like finding something for my home that I love and that feels like a steal. This is partly why I've become so obsessed with Dunelm of late.
Dunelm's trending homeware has always been on my radar but now, with rooms to fill rooms that I didn't have in my previous home, I've come to rely on the brand for its stylish pieces, which often prove to be more affordable than elsewhere on the high street. While some items still make for a considerable investment, I do think its homeware is incredibly reasonable given the quality and design, the latter of which the brand has honed further this year.
Right now, my Dunelm basket is full to the brim with elegant homeware finds that look much more expensive than they are and don't feel too trend-led. Indeed, popular scallop edging features heavily, but the way in which Dunelm has distilled said pieces feels more refined than it does quaint. Rattan continues to be a key focus, also, which I find adds a cosy, comforting feel to any interior—think jute rugs, storage baskets and tactile ornaments. The lighting is a standout this season, too—not only were my Dunelm sconces easier to fit than any other light fitting I bought (this according to my electrician) but they also cost a fraction of the price and, dare I say, look just as premium.
I'm so obsessed, I thought I'd share, in my opinion, the best Dunelm homeware pieces you can buy right now. First on my list? It has to be this incredible armchair...
SHOP THE BEST DUNELM HOMEWARE THIS SEASON
This comes in a handful of colours, but I like this new cream and bordeaux pairing best.
I have a thing for glassware and these long glasses look so much more expensive than they are.
I wasn't blessed with green fingers, so I'm grateful for Dunelm's selection of faux plants.
Since discovering these candles, I haven't felt the need to splurge on designer ones.
Furniture with just the right amount of flounce.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others. Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.