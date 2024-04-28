"Thanks, It's From Dunelm": 19 Stylish Homeware Buys I Know Will Earn Compliments

As an editor who has spent the last 14 months renovating a house on a shoestring (and is nowhere near finished doing so, I might add), I have become something of an expert at sticking to a tight budget. Waiting patiently for sale moments to make big furniture purchases (my sofa is an former showroom sample which I snagged for 70% off—a find I'm immensely proud of) and searching various websites to find the best price for things like sockets and screws (even the most seemingly insignificant savings add up), now, nothing gives me the rush like finding something for my home that I love and that feels like a steal. This is partly why I've become so obsessed with Dunelm of late.

Dunelm's trending homeware has always been on my radar but now, with rooms to fill rooms that I didn't have in my previous home, I've come to rely on the brand for its stylish pieces, which often prove to be more affordable than elsewhere on the high street. While some items still make for a considerable investment, I do think its homeware is incredibly reasonable given the quality and design, the latter of which the brand has honed further this year.

Right now, my Dunelm basket is full to the brim with elegant homeware finds that look much more expensive than they are and don't feel too trend-led. Indeed, popular scallop edging features heavily, but the way in which Dunelm has distilled said pieces feels more refined than it does quaint. Rattan continues to be a key focus, also, which I find adds a cosy, comforting feel to any interior—think jute rugs, storage baskets and tactile ornaments. The lighting is a standout this season, too—not only were my Dunelm sconces easier to fit than any other light fitting I bought (this according to my electrician) but they also cost a fraction of the price and, dare I say, look just as premium.

I'm so obsessed, I thought I'd share, in my opinion, the best Dunelm homeware pieces you can buy right now. First on my list? It has to be this incredible armchair...

SHOP THE BEST DUNELM HOMEWARE THIS SEASON

Dunelm Beatrice Folkstone Stripe Snuggle Chair £399 SHOP NOW This comes in a handful of colours, but I like this new cream and bordeaux pairing best.

Dunelm Maisie Jute Rug £49 SHOP NOW The border detail sets this jute rug apart from the rest.

Dunelm Traditional Stone Vase £70 SHOP NOW This comes in a chic terracotta colour way, too.

Dunelm Remi Coffee Table £99 SHOP NOW A pretty way to add some colour into your interiors.

Dunelm Ashwell Traditional Bathroom Wall Light £40 SHOP NOW These are stunning in real life.

Dunelm Set of Four Elysia Long Glasses £12 SHOP NOW I have a thing for glassware and these long glasses look so much more expensive than they are.

Dunelm Artificial Olive Tree in Black Plastic Plant Pot £55 SHOP NOW I wasn't blessed with green fingers, so I'm grateful for Dunelm's selection of faux plants.

Dunelm Scalloped Laundry Basket £55 SHOP NOW Show me a cuter laundry basket.

Dunelm Churchgate Langton Antique Brass Table Lamp £49 SHOP NOW Brass accents always add warmth to a space.

Dunelm Dorma Purity Pine & Cedar Soy Wax Candle £12 SHOP NOW Since discovering these candles, I haven't felt the need to splurge on designer ones.

Dunelm Mabel Tablecloth £20 SHOP NOW A quick way to update your homeware aesthetic is with table linens.

Dunelm Amalfi Apricot Serving Platter £20 SHOP NOW Pretty as a peach.

Dunelm Ribbed Wavy Metal Round Wall Mirror £70 SHOP NOW I have this on order for my hallway.

Dunelm Frilled Check Cushion Pinecone £16 SHOP NOW This cute cushion also comes in a rich brown hue.

Dunelm Churchgate Wymeswold Glass Jug £18 SHOP NOW Just add sangria.

Dunelm Giselle Two Drawer Bedside Table, Mango Wood £179 SHOP NOW Furniture with just the right amount of flounce.

Dunelm Lacey Alabaster Metal Touch Table Lamp £39 SHOP NOW This looks so high-end.

Dunelm Twisted Taper Candles £2 SHOP NOW I always add these twisted taper candles onto gifts.