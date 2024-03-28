5 Interiors Trends That Will Make Your Home Look Elegant, According to an Expert
After using my home as a cocoon for the past few months, it's only now, with the sun starting to filter through the windows once more, lightening up corners that have felt dark and cosy during the winter, that I realise that my interiors could use a little tender loving care. To be fair, I am still living in the midst of a year-long renovation, but I understand why anyone might want to give their surroundings a small refresh for the new season, regardless of the finish state of their home.
This doesn't mean you need to call in the developers or consider a loan—there are small many ways you can breathe new life into your surroundings that can drastically alter how they look and feel. Of course, if you're feeling up to the task, one of those solutions might be to dust of your brushes and give that wall you've been staring at a lick of paint (more on the colours to consider for this endeavour in a moment). However, there are plenty of low-lift ways to spruce up your interiors for spring. Just ask Sarah Spiteri.
Spiteri is the Global Brand Director for interiors titles including Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes and many more. Aside from having one of the most beautiful homes in the industry herself, Spiteri's career spent at the fore of interiors, so who better to speak on the subject? I turned to Spiteri to ask which interiors trends she thinks will make the biggest impact on the way you live this spring, but also have the staying power to still feel elegant and relevant for many springs to come.
Scroll on to see the spring interiors trends that will rejuvenate your home this season, according to an expert.
5 Interiors Trends That Are Bubbling Up This Spring
1. The New Pretty
"Some people call it Balletcore, but it’s more than that," says Spiteri. "The New Pretty takes the muted pastels, chalky neutrals and curved edges of Balletcore and gives it a 2024 edge with ruffles, sheers, frills and a dash of '90s modernism. It’s romantic and ethereal, yet also contemporary and fresh. It feels Mittel European and sophisticated and we’re seeing it everywhere in the new furniture and fabrics collections."
Shop the Trend
This will look beautiful perched upon a dark wooden table lamp.
I own this and everyone who comes to visit compliments me on it.
2. Magnolia 2.0
"Forget 'off white', it’s stark and it’s cold. Look instead to warm, yellow-toned beiges—you’ll instantly create a cocooning space," suggests Spiteri. "We’ve been brought up to view them as boring and bland but the reality is that they’re cosy and chic. It’s best used with organic shapes and textural materials. I’ve recently used Farrow & Ball’s Jitney in my bedroom in and, yes—it’s incredibly cosy. And stylish."
Shop the Trend
I've ordered a sample of this based on Sarah's recommendation alone.
Cloudy, cream glass will give a warmer affect in your rooms.
3. Burgundy
"Rich, red wine-like hues have become the go-to with leading designers wanting to work a moody, luxey vibe," says Spiteri. "If you’re planning to use burgundy on walls, consider colour drenching and continue the colour on to the ceiling—or go for a lovely soft pink on the ceiling which is always flattering. In any case avoid white as this will contrast too much with the walls."
Shop the Trend
Little Green has always been my preferred paint brand—the coverage is unrivalled.
My favourite candle has also been given the burgundy treatment.
This comes in every sofa, chair and footstool style you can think of.
I'm going to use this to breathe new life into my beige sofa.
4. High-Pile Upholstery
"We’re still obsessed with fluffy, snuggly, sheepskin-like chairs and sofas," admits Spiteri. "It started with bouclé but this shaggier pile is the next step. The material gracefully ages over time, and works particularly well with textural plaster walls. This trend works best in a neutrals context."
Shop the Trend
5. Joyful Folk
"The modern take on folk comes down to layering colour, pattern, embroidery and embellishment and leaning into the handmade look," explains Spiteri. "Inspired by traditional folk art, the style sees lively yet borderline naïve patterns that often feature mythical beasts or fairytale figures mixed with graphic lines. British-based Swedish designer Beata Heuman does it well."
Shop the Trend
I'm thinking about wallpapering my hallway—this print is top of my list.
This looks so much more expensive than it is.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship, she was offered a position on the Look magazine fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. She went on to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others. Maxine works remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh.