5 Interiors Trends That Will Make Your Home Look Elegant, According to an Expert

After using my home as a cocoon for the past few months, it's only now, with the sun starting to filter through the windows once more, lightening up corners that have felt dark and cosy during the winter, that I realise that my interiors could use a little tender loving care. To be fair, I am still living in the midst of a year-long renovation, but I understand why anyone might want to give their surroundings a small refresh for the new season, regardless of the finish state of their home.

This doesn't mean you need to call in the developers or consider a loan—there are small many ways you can breathe new life into your surroundings that can drastically alter how they look and feel. Of course, if you're feeling up to the task, one of those solutions might be to dust of your brushes and give that wall you've been staring at a lick of paint (more on the colours to consider for this endeavour in a moment). However, there are plenty of low-lift ways to spruce up your interiors for spring. Just ask Sarah Spiteri.

Spiteri is the Global Brand Director for interiors titles including Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes and many more. Aside from having one of the most beautiful homes in the industry herself, Spiteri's career spent at the fore of interiors, so who better to speak on the subject? I turned to Spiteri to ask which interiors trends she thinks will make the biggest impact on the way you live this spring, but also have the staying power to still feel elegant and relevant for many springs to come.

Scroll on to see the spring interiors trends that will rejuvenate your home this season, according to an expert.

5 Interiors Trends That Are Bubbling Up This Spring

1. The New Pretty

"Some people call it Balletcore, but it’s more than that," says Spiteri. "The New Pretty takes the muted pastels, chalky neutrals and curved edges of Balletcore and gives it a 2024 edge with ruffles, sheers, frills and a dash of '90s modernism. It’s romantic and ethereal, yet also contemporary and fresh. It feels Mittel European and sophisticated and we’re seeing it everywhere in the new furniture and fabrics collections."

House of Hackney Romily Silk Pleated Lampshade £250 SHOP NOW This will look beautiful perched upon a dark wooden table lamp.

Dunelm Dorma Purity Burley Embroidered Cushion £40 SHOP NOW These will give your bed a fresh-feeling overhaul.

Madam Stoltz Brass Candelabra £31 SHOP NOW A chic addition to any tablescape.

Anthropologie Jade Wooden Wall Mirror £448 SHOP NOW The curved lines on this mirror give it a unique quality.

Sharland England Little Flower Napkins £55 SHOP NOW Napkins will make every dinner time feel more special.

The White Company Colwyn Ceramic Bowl £120 SHOP NOW I own this and everyone who comes to visit compliments me on it.

2. Magnolia 2.0

"Forget 'off white', it’s stark and it’s cold. Look instead to warm, yellow-toned beiges—you’ll instantly create a cocooning space," suggests Spiteri. "We’ve been brought up to view them as boring and bland but the reality is that they’re cosy and chic. It’s best used with organic shapes and textural materials. I’ve recently used Farrow & Ball’s Jitney in my bedroom in and, yes—it’s incredibly cosy. And stylish."

Anthropologie Livia Ash Wood Bathroom Wall Cabinet £498 SHOP NOW A chic storage solution.

Farrow & Ball Jitney Eggshell Paint £66 SHOP NOW I've ordered a sample of this based on Sarah's recommendation alone.

Rise & Fall Relaxed and Refined Linen Flat Sheet £80 SHOP NOW These sheets come in a handful of elegant colours.

Anthropologie Marguerite Flush Mount Ceiling Light £248 SHOP NOW Cloudy, cream glass will give a warmer affect in your rooms.

Ella James Venice Tumbler in Cream £10 SHOP NOW I have my eye on these pretty glasses.

Oka Dera Leaf Cushion Cover £65 SHOP NOW This cushion combines two warm neutrals in one.

3. Burgundy

"Rich, red wine-like hues have become the go-to with leading designers wanting to work a moody, luxey vibe," says Spiteri. "If you’re planning to use burgundy on walls, consider colour drenching and continue the colour on to the ceiling—or go for a lovely soft pink on the ceiling which is always flattering. In any case avoid white as this will contrast too much with the walls."

Little Green Paint Company Baked Cherry Paint £25 SHOP NOW Little Green has always been my preferred paint brand—the coverage is unrivalled.

DIPTYQUE Red Tubéreuse Scented Candle, 300g £77 SHOP NOW My favourite candle has also been given the burgundy treatment.

John Lewis Large Stoneware Vase SHOP NOW This will look stylish with long asparagus fern stems.

Cotswold Co Taylor High-Back 3 Seater Sofa £1799 SHOP NOW This comes in every sofa, chair and footstool style you can think of.

Harlie Briggs Art Burgundy Orchids £285 SHOP NOW A gorgeous piece by a Brit artist.

Routes Interiors Rayas Stripe Zinacantán Cushion £119 SHOP NOW I'm going to use this to breathe new life into my beige sofa.

4. High-Pile Upholstery

"We’re still obsessed with fluffy, snuggly, sheepskin-like chairs and sofas," admits Spiteri. "It started with bouclé but this shaggier pile is the next step. The material gracefully ages over time, and works particularly well with textural plaster walls. This trend works best in a neutrals context."

TOAST Sheepskin Cushion Cover £90 SHOP NOW Toast creates gorgeous soft furnishings.

The White Company Single Long Sheepskin Rug £95 SHOP NOW Use this to make wooden floors feel warmer.

Abigail Ahern Solange Honey Sheepskin Armchair £1250 SHOP NOW Talk about a statement piece.

Arket Linen Cushion Cover £57 SHOP NOW This also comes in a bright green hue.

Soho Home Willis Bench £995 SHOP NOW Such a cool silhouette.

Att Pynta Bouclé Curtain £239 SHOP NOW Try using the texture in unexpected ways, such as curtains.

5. Joyful Folk

"The modern take on folk comes down to layering colour, pattern, embroidery and embellishment and leaning into the handmade look," explains Spiteri. "Inspired by traditional folk art, the style sees lively yet borderline naïve patterns that often feature mythical beasts or fairytale figures mixed with graphic lines. British-based Swedish designer Beata Heuman does it well."

Rugvista Pakistan Bokhara Rug £784 SHOP NOW I have a soft spot for green interiors.

Beata Heuman Nettle Wallpaper £66 SHOP NOW I'm thinking about wallpapering my hallway—this print is top of my list.

M&S X Fired Earth Jaipur Bassi Woven Outdoor Bolster Cushion £30 SHOP NOW This looks so much more expensive than it is.

Freaklab Ceramic Goat Bowl £135 SHOP NOW Unique ceramics will bestow your home with a folksy charm.

Hopewood Hopewood Zarzo Flower Basket £79 SHOP NOW As will baskets.

Oka Pomona Upholstered Ottoman £1995 SHOP NOW The tapestry-like fabric on this is beyond stunning. .