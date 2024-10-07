I'm Constantly Getting Compliments on My Glossy Hair Thanks To These Expert-Approved Products

Hair style, cut, and colour trends come and go, but one thing always prevails, no matter what the season, and that's glossy hair. Why? Because shiny, glossy hair is an indication of healthy hair, and isn't that what we all want to achieve?

It's certainly high up on the list of my haircare agenda, especially after recently adding colour to my hair for the first time in years. I'm also guilty of using my hairdryer and heat styling tools on a weekly basis, and am well aware that colouring and heat styling hair are two of the biggest contributors towards hair damage... Damage that results in hair breaking easily, being difficult to style, and looking dull, fluffy, and frizzy. Not ideal.

Of course, there are plenty of shine-boosting sprays and serums out there that can help you to to cheat glossy hair in a matter of seconds. But if you're wondering how to make hair look glossy all of the time, it requires more than just one product. Don't worry though, achieving glossy hair doesn't have to be complicated—turns out, it's all about using the right products in the right order.

Below, haircare experts Michael Shaun Corby (salon and haircare global education ambassador at Amika) and Casey Voss (curly hair educator and Innersense Artist) gave me all of their top tricks and tips for achieving glossy hair at every point in your haircare routine, from prep to finish.

1. Build a haircare routine

"When styling, it’s essential to treat your hair with the same care and precision you give to your skincare or makeup routine," says Corby. "Start with a scalp care treatment, hydrating mask, or smoothing treatment to eliminate unwanted frizz and create a sleek base then use a strengthening shampoo and a shine-boosting conditioner to ensure your hair is well-prepped for heat styling."

When it comes to styling, Corby recommends using a foundation product (such as a mousse, cream, or serum to smooth and protect your hair. "The final step is applying a topcoat product to lock in shine," he adds. "For finer or thinner hair types, I recommend using a serum, followed by a lightweight finishing spray to seal in the look."

Beauty Pie Healthy Hydration Duo These nourishing shampoo and conditioner formulas work to repair and rehydrate hair, without weighing it down.

Amika The Wizard Detangling Primer "This is a great primer for high-gloss shine while offering protection," says Corby.

Amika Top Gloss Shine Spray Just as its name indicates, this is the perfect product for adding a final pop of high-gloss shine to hair.

2. Use build-up removing products

Just as a deep cleanse is an essential component to a skincare routine built to achieve shiny, smooth skin, the same principle applies within hair. "My favourite wash day hair care routine for creating glossy, shiny hair always starts with a detoxifying hair mask. A lot of times, buildup is what creates dullness on the surface of our hair," explains Voss. "Just like skin needs hydration to glow, our hair also requires moisture to shine. By removing buildup, a detoxifying mask allows hair to better take in hydration."

Innersense Detox Mask "I love using Innersense's Detox Hair Mask monthly to deeply cleanse and refresh, then follow with a nourishing shampoo and conditioner rich in natural oils and ingredients," says Voss. "This combination leaves hair feeling healthy, hydrated and naturally glossy."

K18 Peptide Prep Detox Shampoo This deep cleansing treatment combines the benefits of shampoo and hair mask into one—removing buildup from both hair and scalp.

Alpha-H Healthy Scalp Exfoliating Treatment Everything from dead skin to product residue can build up easily on the scalp, giving roots a dull appearance as well as contributing to greasiness. Used once a week, this intensive exfoliating treatment will help to break away and remove even the most stubborn residue.

3. Increase hydration

"Achieving glossy hair is all about identifying and addressing your hair's specific needs, so for those dealing with dryness, your hair may not immediately benefit from glossing products," explains Corby. "It’s essential to first restore moisture and strength. Using deeply hydrating treatments can triple moisture levels and fortify the hair, creating a stronger base for achieving gloss."

Innersense Hydrating Hair Mask "My favorite tip for achieving glossy hair is the one-two punch of a detoxifying hair mask followed by a hydrating hair mask," says Voss. "I always tell my clients to use a detoxifying mask, then follow up with the Innersense Hydrating Mask to replenish moisture. Hydrated hair will always have a beautiful, glossy finish."

Christophe Robin Hydrating Shampoo Thanks to aloe vera, flaxseed oil, and amino acids, this shampoo not only cleanse hair, but also helps to improve its ability to absorb and retain moisture—resulting in a luminously shiny finish.

The INKEY List Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Hair Treatment You're probably well aware of hyaluronic acid's hydrating and glow-boosting skincare benefits, but the ingredient has the same effect upon our hair—adding an intensive moisture boost and high-shine finish.

4. Reduce heat

Since shiny hair is an indicator of healthy hair, it's far better to focus on ensuring hair is healthy and hydrated (and therefore naturally glossy), than just masking dullness with a finishing product. According to Corby, ensuring your hair isn't exposed to high or unnecessary temperatures is one of the number one things to keep in mind.

"Higher heat settings can cause unnecessary damage, so instead, use a heat protectant and lower the temperature, making multiple passes with the tool as needed," he explains. "Adjust the heat based on your hair texture, thickness, and density—the finer the hair, the lower the heat should be."

"One of the biggest mistakes people make is styling hair that isn’t completely dry," he adds. "Any residual moisture can cause frizz, dullness, and an uneven blowout, so always make sure your hair is fully dry before applying heat. Once you think it’s dry, take a moment to feel the hair as it cools. If any part feels cold, there’s still water present, which can lead to damage during heat styling."

amika The Shield Anti-Humidity Spray Corby recommends this spray to protect hair from heat—it also helps to prevent frizz in humid environments.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray One of my personal favourite products when it comes to achieving naturally glossy hair also happens to multitask as a heat protectant. Mist this liberally onto damp hair and (once heat styled) you'll have a sleek, glossy finish.