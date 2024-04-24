Ganni's Size-Inclusive Collab Is Causing a Scandi Fashion Frenzy
Earlier this month, Danish contemporary brand Ganni revealed a special size-inclusive collaboration with mega model Paloma Elsesser. The seven-piece collection debuted on the brand's S/S 24 runway and features a mix of dresses and trousers in several materials, including knits, mesh, and checkered suiting fabric, ranging from sizes 0 to 22 (EU 32 to 52).
Ganni superfans have been waiting for this drop since last season, when Elsesser, who first began working with the label in 2020, opened the S/S 24 show at Copenhagen Fashion Week wearing one of these designs.
This, however, is not a first for Ganni. The beloved Scandi brand is recognized in the fashion industry for routinely producing size-inclusive collections while continuing to increase the quantity of ready-to-wear and footwear styles in this range. Even better? Prices range from $145 to $395, making these affordable luxury staples accessible to a broader audience. Shop the Ganni x Paloma Elsesser collection below and IRL in boutiques worldwide.
Elsesser wears the Melange Rib Sleeveless Dress in Brandy Brown.
Elsesser wears the Check Mix Sleeveless Layer Dress and Drawstring Trousers in Frost Gray.
Check Out the Campaign Images & Shop the Collection Below
Polka dots in any iteration are a Who What Wear staple.
Wear the checkered dress on its on or with the matching trousers.
An elastic waistband makes these ribbed trousers extra comfortable.
This burgundy mesh layering dress can be styled in so many fun ways.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.