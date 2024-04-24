Ganni's Size-Inclusive Collab Is Causing a Scandi Fashion Frenzy

Paloma Elsesser Portrait by Lee Mary Manning courtesy of Ganni

(Image credit: Lee Mary Manning courtesy of Ganni)

Earlier this month, Danish contemporary brand Ganni revealed a special size-inclusive collaboration with mega model Paloma Elsesser. The seven-piece collection debuted on the brand's S/S 24 runway and features a mix of dresses and trousers in several materials, including knits, mesh, and checkered suiting fabric, ranging from sizes 0 to 22 (EU 32 to 52).

Ganni superfans have been waiting for this drop since last season, when Elsesser, who first began working with the label in 2020, opened the S/S 24 show at Copenhagen Fashion Week wearing one of these designs.

This, however, is not a first for Ganni. The beloved Scandi brand is recognized in the fashion industry for routinely producing size-inclusive collections while continuing to increase the quantity of ready-to-wear and footwear styles in this range. Even better? Prices range from $145 to $395, making these affordable luxury staples accessible to a broader audience. Shop the Ganni x Paloma Elsesser collection below and IRL in boutiques worldwide.

portrait photo of Paloma Elsesser wearing a hooded sweaterdress

(Image credit: Lee Mary Manning courtesy of Ganni)

Elsesser wears the Melange Rib Sleeveless Dress in Brandy Brown.

Photo of model Paloma Elsesser posing against a column

(Image credit: Lee Mary Manning courtesy of Ganni)

Elsesser wears the Check Mix Sleeveless Layer Dress and Drawstring Trousers in Frost Gray.

Check Out the Campaign Images & Shop the Collection Below

Ganni x Paloma Elsesser Campagin Photography: model holding a silver ball

(Image credit: Marili Andre courtesy of Ganni)

Ganni X Paloma Elsesser Printed Mesh Sleeveless Layer Dress
Ganni X Paloma Elsesser
Printed Mesh Sleeveless Layer Dress

Polka dots in any iteration are a Who What Wear staple.

Ganni x Paloma Elsesser Campagin Photography by Marili Andre courtesy of Ganni

(Image credit: Marili Andre courtesy of Ganni)

Ganni X Paloma Elsesser Check Mix Sleeveless Layer Dress
Ganni X Paloma Elsesser
Check Mix Sleeveless Layer Dress

Wear the checkered dress on its on or with the matching trousers.

Ganni X Paloma Elsesser Check Mix Drawstring Trousers
Ganni X Paloma Elsesser
Check Mix Drawstring Trousers

Note the drawstring waist and legs.

Ganni x Paloma Elsesser Campagin Photography featuring a plaid dress and a polka-dot dress

(Image credit: Marili Andre courtesy of Ganni)

Ganni x Paloma Elsesser Campagin Photography by Marili Andre courtesy of Ganni

(Image credit: Marili Andre courtesy of Ganni)

Ganni X Paloma Elsesser Melange Rib Sleeveless Dress
Ganni X Paloma Elsesser
Melange Rib Sleeveless Dress

Hood up or down?

Ganni X Paloma Elsesser Melange Rib Straight Trousers
Ganni X Paloma Elsesser
Melange Rib Straight Trousers

An elastic waistband makes these ribbed trousers extra comfortable.

Ganni x Paloma Elsesser Campagin Photography featuring two dresses, each worn over pants

(Image credit: Marili Andre courtesy of Ganni)

Ganni X Paloma Elsesser Mesh Straight Trousers
Ganni X Paloma Elsesser
Mesh Straight Trousers

This burgundy mesh layering dress can be styled in so many fun ways.

Ganni X Paloma Elsesser Mesh Sleeveless Layer Dress
Ganni X Paloma Elsesser
Mesh Sleeveless Layer Dress

Including these matching mesh trousers (which are a bit see-through and benefit from a longer top).

Ganni x Paloma Elsesser Campagin Photography featuring a keyhole cutout dress styled over pants

(Image credit: Marili Andre courtesy of Ganni)
