Ganni's Size-Inclusive Collab Is Causing a Scandi Fashion Frenzy

Earlier this month, Danish contemporary brand Ganni revealed a special size-inclusive collaboration with mega model Paloma Elsesser. The seven-piece collection debuted on the brand's S/S 24 runway and features a mix of dresses and trousers in several materials, including knits, mesh, and checkered suiting fabric, ranging from sizes 0 to 22 (EU 32 to 52).

Ganni superfans have been waiting for this drop since last season, when Elsesser, who first began working with the label in 2020, opened the S/S 24 show at Copenhagen Fashion Week wearing one of these designs.

This, however, is not a first for Ganni. The beloved Scandi brand is recognized in the fashion industry for routinely producing size-inclusive collections while continuing to increase the quantity of ready-to-wear and footwear styles in this range. Even better? Prices range from $145 to $395, making these affordable luxury staples accessible to a broader audience. Shop the Ganni x Paloma Elsesser collection below and IRL in boutiques worldwide.

Elsesser wears the Melange Rib Sleeveless Dress in Brandy Brown.

Elsesser wears the Check Mix Sleeveless Layer Dress and Drawstring Trousers in Frost Gray.

Check Out the Campaign Images & Shop the Collection Below

Ganni X Paloma Elsesser Printed Mesh Sleeveless Layer Dress $275 SHOP NOW Polka dots in any iteration are a Who What Wear staple.

Ganni X Paloma Elsesser Check Mix Sleeveless Layer Dress $445 SHOP NOW Wear the checkered dress on its on or with the matching trousers.

Ganni X Paloma Elsesser Check Mix Drawstring Trousers $295 SHOP NOW Note the drawstring waist and legs.

Ganni X Paloma Elsesser Melange Rib Sleeveless Dress $395 SHOP NOW Hood up or down?

Ganni X Paloma Elsesser Melange Rib Straight Trousers $325 SHOP NOW An elastic waistband makes these ribbed trousers extra comfortable.

Ganni X Paloma Elsesser Mesh Straight Trousers $185 SHOP NOW This burgundy mesh layering dress can be styled in so many fun ways.

Ganni X Paloma Elsesser Mesh Sleeveless Layer Dress $275 SHOP NOW Including these matching mesh trousers (which are a bit see-through and benefit from a longer top).