I Wear Jeans Daily—5 Elegant Ways I'm Styling Them This Winter

Maybe it's because I grew up in Los Angeles, but denim has always been a foundational part of my wardrobe. During the fall and winter months, I wear jeans almost daily (we do have famously fair weather here), so I'm always on the lookout for outfit inspiration. Winter styling can be particularly tricky, when temperatures are at their lowest it's tempting to repeat the same formulaic uniform. To prevent myself from falling into a style rut, I started a dedicated Instagram Saved folder for winter denim outfits, and I must say that it's got me feeling inspired.

Elegance has been the dominant theme in the fashion world over the past year, and this winter is no different. The denim outfits I've found myself saving all feature sophisticated touches like chocolate brown suede, extra-long coats, and faux fur. While jeans can sometimes feel casual, strategic styling tricks like these can elevate them instantly. From adding the color of the season to mixing textures, below are five elegant ways to style jeans in the winter.

1. Chocolate Trench Coat + Cashmere Sweater + Loafers

Chocolate brown has been the It color since fall, and for good reason. The rich hue makes your entire outfit feel elevated, which is the perfect styling trick for jeans. Add a cashmere sweater and loafers for extra polish.

NOUR HAMMOUR Valetta Double-Breasted Belted Leather Trench Coat $1950 SHOP NOW

Reformation Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater $168 SHOP NOW

LEVI'S Ribcage Full Length $98 SHOP NOW

MANGO Leather Loafers $100 SHOP NOW

2. Faux-Fur Coat + Button-Down + Pointed-Toe Boots

Faux fur just oozes glamour, and I've been loving the juxtaposition of a long coat version with jeans. Pairing with a button-down and pointed-toe ankle boots rounds out this elegant look perfectly.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Joni Oversized Belted Double-Breasted Faux Fur Coat $495 SHOP NOW

H&M Oversized Cotton Shirt $20 SHOP NOW

LEVI'S Baggy Dad Wide Leg $108 SHOP NOW

Tony Bianco Quincy Boots $240 SHOP NOW

Reformation Simona Cylinder Bag $398 SHOP NOW

3. Maxi Coat + Turtleneck + Leather Gloves + Ballet Flats

I would like to copy and paste this whole outfit into my closet. The maxi silhouette of the coat and the high neckline of the turtleneck sweater add polish to denim, and topping them off with chic leather gloves is just dreamy.

EAVES Yaron Manteco Wool Coat $495 SHOP NOW

everlane The Luxe Rib Turtleneck $50 SHOP NOW

MANGO Long 100% Leather Gloves $70 SHOP NOW

ZARA Straight Leg Stretch Jeans $46 SHOP NOW

Dolce Vita Reyes Ballet Flat $120 SHOP NOW

4. Faux-Fur Trimmed Coat + Turtleneck + Ankle Boots

Mixing textures is a foolproof way to add interest to an outfit, and I'm obsessed with this faux-fur–and-suede combo. The glamorous touch of the faux fur next to the rich suede accessories takes a pair of jeans to the next level.

Malina ANOUK YVE COAT $650 SHOP NOW

ba&sh Aron Jumper Sweater $315 SHOP NOW

Favorite Daughter Valentina Super High Rise Boot Cut Jean $198 SHOP NOW

Reformation Roberta Ankle Boot $348 SHOP NOW

Nakedvice The Renee Bag $210 SHOP NOW

5. Faux-Fur Vest + Long-Sleeve Tee + Belt

Speaking of faux fur, this vest styling trick is one I'm copying immediately. While faux fur and denim is combo we've discussed before, adding a suede belt to cinch the waist and create an hourglass shape is one seriously chic choice.

Apparis Laila Vest $395 SHOP NOW

LA Made Long Sleeve Thermal Tee $44 SHOP NOW

AUREUM Camel Suede Belt $200 SHOP NOW

GRLFRND Bella Low Rise Boyfriend $225 SHOP NOW

Shop Jeans

LEVI'S Ribcage Full Length $98 SHOP NOW This wash looks vintage.

Hudson Barbara High Rise Bootcut $225 SHOP NOW I've been loving this silhouette lately.

Reformation Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans $168 SHOP NOW Everyday jeans.

FRAME The Ruler $268 SHOP NOW I just got these and can attest to how flattering they are.