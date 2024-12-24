I Wear Jeans Daily—5 Elegant Ways I'm Styling Them This Winter
Maybe it's because I grew up in Los Angeles, but denim has always been a foundational part of my wardrobe. During the fall and winter months, I wear jeans almost daily (we do have famously fair weather here), so I'm always on the lookout for outfit inspiration. Winter styling can be particularly tricky, when temperatures are at their lowest it's tempting to repeat the same formulaic uniform. To prevent myself from falling into a style rut, I started a dedicated Instagram Saved folder for winter denim outfits, and I must say that it's got me feeling inspired.
Elegance has been the dominant theme in the fashion world over the past year, and this winter is no different. The denim outfits I've found myself saving all feature sophisticated touches like chocolate brown suede, extra-long coats, and faux fur. While jeans can sometimes feel casual, strategic styling tricks like these can elevate them instantly. From adding the color of the season to mixing textures, below are five elegant ways to style jeans in the winter.
1. Chocolate Trench Coat + Cashmere Sweater + Loafers
Chocolate brown has been the It color since fall, and for good reason. The rich hue makes your entire outfit feel elevated, which is the perfect styling trick for jeans. Add a cashmere sweater and loafers for extra polish.
2. Faux-Fur Coat + Button-Down + Pointed-Toe Boots
Faux fur just oozes glamour, and I've been loving the juxtaposition of a long coat version with jeans. Pairing with a button-down and pointed-toe ankle boots rounds out this elegant look perfectly.
3. Maxi Coat + Turtleneck + Leather Gloves + Ballet Flats
I would like to copy and paste this whole outfit into my closet. The maxi silhouette of the coat and the high neckline of the turtleneck sweater add polish to denim, and topping them off with chic leather gloves is just dreamy.
4. Faux-Fur Trimmed Coat + Turtleneck + Ankle Boots
Mixing textures is a foolproof way to add interest to an outfit, and I'm obsessed with this faux-fur–and-suede combo. The glamorous touch of the faux fur next to the rich suede accessories takes a pair of jeans to the next level.
5. Faux-Fur Vest + Long-Sleeve Tee + Belt
Speaking of faux fur, this vest styling trick is one I'm copying immediately. While faux fur and denim is combo we've discussed before, adding a suede belt to cinch the waist and create an hourglass shape is one seriously chic choice.