7 Key Items to Own If You Live Somewhere With Mild Winters
The majority of my life has been spent either living in the Southeast (where I reside now) or Los Angeles, so I guess you could say that I'm an authority on the subject of dressing for mild winters. In the winter, my inclination is to wear a coat, scarf, and boots every time I step outside of the house, but that doesn't make a whole lot of sense when the thermostat says 60 degrees, even though it may be December. (On the bright side, you don't have to go to the trouble of putting on a coat, scarf, and boots daily when the climate is mild...) So how does one dress for the season without sweating? The answer lies in the form of seven winter-friendly (but not too warm) pieces.
If you live somewhere with less than frigid winters but want to dress the part, keep scrolling to shop the seven aforementioned pieces that I swear by, and find out what makes them wardrobe essentials. (And if you live somewhere that does get cold in the winter, these items are great for fall as well.) Scroll to shop along with this North Carolina-based editor.
Sweater Tanks
On days when a full sweater is too much and layering is required, a cozy sweater tank is an ideal alternative.
Shop sweater tanks below.
Suede Accessories
Even when suede isn't a major trend as it is now, it's never "out", so investing in suede accessories is smart shopping (and a great way to look seasonally appropriate without dressing warmly.
Shop suede accessories below.
Trench Coats
Trench coats provide the perfect amount of warmth for a mild winter day and they make whatever you're wearing look chic.
Shop trench coats below.
Loafers
Loafers look appropriate no matter what the season may be, and you can add or remove socks depending on the weather that day.
Shop loafers below.
Cashmere Sweaters
On days when you don't really need a jacket but do need something, a cashmere sweater is the perfect lightweight option on any particular day.
Shop cashmere sweaters below.
Lightweight Outerwear
Instead of a heavy coat, look for outerwear options like a short lightweight wool coat, leather jacket, blazer, or denim jacket.
Shop lightweight outerwear below.
Knee Boots
If you want to make a non-winter outfit look more "wintery", all you have to do is add a pair of knee boots (especially in black, brown, burgundy, or even olive green). Works every time.
Shop knee boots below.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
