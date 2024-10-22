7 Key Items to Own If You Live Somewhere With Mild Winters

The majority of my life has been spent either living in the Southeast (where I reside now) or Los Angeles, so I guess you could say that I'm an authority on the subject of dressing for mild winters. In the winter, my inclination is to wear a coat, scarf, and boots every time I step outside of the house, but that doesn't make a whole lot of sense when the thermostat says 60 degrees, even though it may be December. (On the bright side, you don't have to go to the trouble of putting on a coat, scarf, and boots daily when the climate is mild...) So how does one dress for the season without sweating? The answer lies in the form of seven winter-friendly (but not too warm) pieces.

If you live somewhere with less than frigid winters but want to dress the part, keep scrolling to shop the seven aforementioned pieces that I swear by, and find out what makes them wardrobe essentials. (And if you live somewhere that does get cold in the winter, these items are great for fall as well.) Scroll to shop along with this North Carolina-based editor.

Sweater Tanks

Influencer wearing. a sweater tank

On days when a full sweater is too much and layering is required, a cozy sweater tank is an ideal alternative.

Brushed Cashmere Cropped Camisole Sweater in Stripe
J.Crew
Brushed Cashmere Cropped Camisole Sweater in Stripe

Aritzia, Wilfred Croquet Sweater Vest
Aritzia
Wilfred Croquet Sweater Vest

Julia Ribbed Sweater Tank
Reformation
Julia Ribbed Sweater Tank

Suede Accessories

Influencer wearing a camel coat and jeans

Even when suede isn't a major trend as it is now, it's never "out", so investing in suede accessories is smart shopping (and a great way to look seasonally appropriate without dressing warmly.

Madewell, Suede Soft Grain Shopper Tote
Madewell
Suede Soft Grain Shopper Tote

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

Suede Shoulder Bag - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Suede Shoulder Bag

Trench Coats

Influencer wearing a trench coat and knee boots

Trench coats provide the perfect amount of warmth for a mild winter day and they make whatever you're wearing look chic.

Barbour, Gwyn Showerproof Trench
Barbour
Gwyn Showerproof Trench

Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat

Toteme, Signature Cotton-Blend Trench Coat
Toteme
Signature Cotton-Blend Trench Coat

Loafers

Influencer wearing a suede blazer and loafers

Loafers look appropriate no matter what the season may be, and you can add or remove socks depending on the weather that day.

Dr Martens Adrian Crazy Horse Leather Tassel Loafers
Dr. Martens
Adrian Crazy Horse Leather Tassel Loafers

Maison Ruched Loafers in Suede
J.Crew
Maison Ruched Loafers in Suede

Whitney Leather Loafer
G.H.Bass
Whitney Leather Loafer

Cashmere Sweaters

Influencer wearing a sweater and leopard-print skirt

On days when you don't really need a jacket but do need something, a cashmere sweater is the perfect lightweight option on any particular day.

V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
V-Neck Cashmere Sweater

Cashmere Relaxed Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere Relaxed Crewneck Sweater

Reformation, Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater

Lightweight Outerwear

Woman wearing jeans a camel jacket

Instead of a heavy coat, look for outerwear options like a short lightweight wool coat, leather jacket, blazer, or denim jacket.

Jeri Black Wool Blend Bomber Jacket
Dissh
Jeri Black Wool Blend Bomber Jacket

Madewell, The Kline Blazer
Madewell
The Kline Blazer

Pixie Market, Oversized Bomber Jacket
Pixie Market
Oversized Bomber Jacket

Knee Boots

Influencer wearing a brown outfit and knee boots

If you want to make a non-winter outfit look more "wintery", all you have to do is add a pair of knee boots (especially in black, brown, burgundy, or even olive green). Works every time.

New Stevie Knee-High Pull-On Boots in Suede
J.Crew
New Stevie Knee-High Pull-On Boots in Suede

Sam Edelman, Sylvia Boots
Sam Edelman
Sylvia Boots

Staud, Western Wally Boots
Staud
Western Wally Boots

