7 Key Items to Own If You Live Somewhere With Mild Winters

The majority of my life has been spent either living in the Southeast (where I reside now) or Los Angeles, so I guess you could say that I'm an authority on the subject of dressing for mild winters. In the winter, my inclination is to wear a coat, scarf, and boots every time I step outside of the house, but that doesn't make a whole lot of sense when the thermostat says 60 degrees, even though it may be December. (On the bright side, you don't have to go to the trouble of putting on a coat, scarf, and boots daily when the climate is mild...) So how does one dress for the season without sweating? The answer lies in the form of seven winter-friendly (but not too warm) pieces.

If you live somewhere with less than frigid winters but want to dress the part, keep scrolling to shop the seven aforementioned pieces that I swear by, and find out what makes them wardrobe essentials. (And if you live somewhere that does get cold in the winter, these items are great for fall as well.) Scroll to shop along with this North Carolina-based editor.

Sweater Tanks

On days when a full sweater is too much and layering is required, a cozy sweater tank is an ideal alternative.

Shop sweater tanks below.

J.Crew Brushed Cashmere Cropped Camisole Sweater in Stripe $98 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Wilfred Croquet Sweater Vest $78 SHOP NOW

Reformation Julia Ribbed Sweater Tank $98 SHOP NOW

Suede Accessories

Even when suede isn't a major trend as it is now, it's never "out", so investing in suede accessories is smart shopping (and a great way to look seasonally appropriate without dressing warmly.

Shop suede accessories below.

Madewell Suede Soft Grain Shopper Tote $188 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules $795 SHOP NOW

Mango Suede Shoulder Bag $80 SHOP NOW

Trench Coats

Trench coats provide the perfect amount of warmth for a mild winter day and they make whatever you're wearing look chic.

Shop trench coats below.

Barbour Gwyn Showerproof Trench $440 SHOP NOW

Mango Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat $230 SHOP NOW

Toteme Signature Cotton-Blend Trench Coat $1200 SHOP NOW

Loafers

Loafers look appropriate no matter what the season may be, and you can add or remove socks depending on the weather that day.

Shop loafers below.

Dr. Martens Adrian Crazy Horse Leather Tassel Loafers $150 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Maison Ruched Loafers in Suede $198 SHOP NOW

G.H.Bass Whitney Leather Loafer $175 SHOP NOW

Cashmere Sweaters

On days when you don't really need a jacket but do need something, a cashmere sweater is the perfect lightweight option on any particular day.

Shop cashmere sweaters below.

Nordstrom V-Neck Cashmere Sweater $149 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Cashmere Relaxed Crewneck Sweater $158 SHOP NOW

Reformation Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater $298 SHOP NOW

Lightweight Outerwear

Instead of a heavy coat, look for outerwear options like a short lightweight wool coat, leather jacket, blazer, or denim jacket.

Shop lightweight outerwear below.

Dissh Jeri Black Wool Blend Bomber Jacket $250 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Kline Blazer $498 SHOP NOW

Pixie Market Oversized Bomber Jacket $286 SHOP NOW

Knee Boots

If you want to make a non-winter outfit look more "wintery", all you have to do is add a pair of knee boots (especially in black, brown, burgundy, or even olive green). Works every time.

Shop knee boots below.

J.Crew New Stevie Knee-High Pull-On Boots in Suede $328 $260 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Sylvia Boots $200 SHOP NOW

Staud Western Wally Boots $495 SHOP NOW