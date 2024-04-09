7 Stylish Pieces That Feel Very 2024 But Will Also Stand the Test of Time

Now that we're fully settled and in the swing of 2024 and, yes, finally on the cusp of spring, I thought that now would make for an opportune time to take a look back at the past few months and better see how the year's aesthetic is shaping up. Where last year seemed dominated by a pared-back, quiet-luxury aesthetic, this year, although still very refined, is starting to feel like it has a bit more personality to it again. Trends are broader, dipping in and out of different decades, cherrypicking the most relevant-feeling pieces from them. There's a more relaxed approach to styling too, with items being worn in a multitude of ways, only further pushing their versatility.

Having analysed hundreds if not thousands of outfits since the start of 2024, looking back, I can now see that there are seven very clear capsule wardrobe foundations that have taken over this year, all of which have the ability work very hard to earn their keep in our closets. Below, I've showcased these seven items in action, as well as shopping out the strongest pieces currently on the market. So, if you want your 2024 outfits to feel fresh but also know the items you're investing in will still feel relevant for seasons to come, scroll on to see what wardrobe foundations look like in 2024. The best part? You may already own some of them, too.

7 WARDROBE FOUNDATIONS THAT FEEL VERY 2024

1. SUEDE JACKETS

The '70s aesthetic was prevalent on the spring/summer 2024 runways this season in the form of flare jeans, floaty dresses and suede jackets. However, the latter is proving to be the item most influencing real-life outfits.

Worn with all the ensembles you'd regularly style leather jackets with, a suede iteration offers a softer take on the coverup, which wears beautifully with spring's lighter fabrications and colour palette.

Sézane Wills Jacket £225 SHOP NOW

NOUR HAMMOUR Bleeker Suede Jacket £955 SHOP NOW

Whistles Bohdi Western Suede Biker £399 SHOP NOW

2. PENCIL SKIRTS

2024 is the year of the skirt—so much so that two key styles were worthy of a place in this edit. The first? Pencil skirts, which fashion people in Paris and London have been wearing on repeat.

Once considered formal office attire, for 2024, the piece has been rewritten as casual, with influencers wearing them in low-key ways. Think crew-neck knits, T-shirts, vests and relaxed shirting.

RÓHE Belted Wool Maxi Skirt £350 SHOP NOW

COS Tailored Linen-Blend Maxi Skirt £110 SHOP NOW

ST. AGNI + Net Sustain Asymmetric Wool-Blend Twill Maxi Wrap-Effect Skirt £420 SHOP NOW

3. RED SHOES

Of all the shoe trends to know this year, red is proving itself to be one of the most enduring in its appeal.

Worn by way of slingbacks, high heels, ballet flats and even trainers, look to bright red tones to breathe new life into even your most tired outfits.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Maysale 70 Buckled Suede Mules £595 SHOP NOW

ZARA Leather High Heel Shoes £70 SHOP NOW

COS Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW

4. HORSESHOE JEANS

Jeans are largely considered to be a wardrobe staple, whatever the year or season. Still, new trends can come out of the woodwork and, right now, the silhouette to know if barrel-leg, otherwise known as horseshoe.

Fanning out from the thigh then tapering inwards as it nears the hem, this shape is just as comfortable to wear as wide-legs while its distinct shape, I'd argue, feels even more "fashion".

H&M Baggy Wide Low Ankle Jeans £38 SHOP NOW

TOTEME + Net Sustain Barrel High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans £220 SHOP NOW

River Island Blue High Waisted Tapered Jeans £45 SHOP NOW

5. EAST-WEST BAGS

Coined East-West by our US editors, this elongated bag shape is cropping up all over the designer collections this season, making it a key arm-candy trend for 2024.

The oblong shape adds personality to a look, which fashion people have been integrating to their outfits with The Row's Abby bag as well as Alaïa's Le Teckel bag. Now, I'm starting to see more affordable options permeate the market.

THE ROW Abby Suede Shoulder Bag £1350 SHOP NOW

Alaïa Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag £1560 SHOP NOW

Charles & Keith Wisteria Elongated Shoulder Bag £65 SHOP NOW

6. TRACK PANTS

'90s-style track pants have become a staple in the wardrobe rotations of Instagram dressers this season, and I completely understand their appeal.

Think of them as your new go-to in place of leggings, track pants tick another trouser trend box with their wide-leg nature, which I think is a big reason for their comeback.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS + Wales Bonner Embroidered Recycled Stretch-Piqué Pants £230 SHOP NOW

Nike Streetwear Oversized Fleece Wide Leg Jogger in Dark Green £65 SHOP NOW

7. FULL WHITE SKIRTS

As I mentioned earlier, skirts are big news this year and, in tandem with pencil skirts, I'm seeing so many great outfits featuring full white skirts right now.

With the ability to dress them up or down with ease, just one white skirt will help you unlock so many looks this season.

Aligne Natalie Full Length Poplin Skirt £99 SHOP NOW

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Pleated Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt £990 SHOP NOW