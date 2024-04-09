7 Stylish Pieces That Feel Very 2024 But Will Also Stand the Test of Time

Maxine Eggenberger
By Maxine Eggenberger
published

Now that we're fully settled and in the swing of 2024 and, yes, finally on the cusp of spring, I thought that now would make for an opportune time to take a look back at the past few months and better see how the year's aesthetic is shaping up. Where last year seemed dominated by a pared-back, quiet-luxury aesthetic, this year, although still very refined, is starting to feel like it has a bit more personality to it again. Trends are broader, dipping in and out of different decades, cherrypicking the most relevant-feeling pieces from them. There's a more relaxed approach to styling too, with items being worn in a multitude of ways, only further pushing their versatility.

Having analysed hundreds if not thousands of outfits since the start of 2024, looking back, I can now see that there are seven very clear capsule wardrobe foundations that have taken over this year, all of which have the ability work very hard to earn their keep in our closets. Below, I've showcased these seven items in action, as well as shopping out the strongest pieces currently on the market. So, if you want your 2024 outfits to feel fresh but also know the items you're investing in will still feel relevant for seasons to come, scroll on to see what wardrobe foundations look like in 2024. The best part? You may already own some of them, too.

7 WARDROBE FOUNDATIONS THAT FEEL VERY 2024

1. SUEDE JACKETS

Wardrobe Foundations 2024

(Image credit: @georgia_3.0)

The '70s aesthetic was prevalent on the spring/summer 2024 runways this season in the form of flare jeans, floaty dresses and suede jackets. However, the latter is proving to be the item most influencing real-life outfits.

Wardrobe Foundations 2024

(Image credit: @iamnkirote)

Worn with all the ensembles you'd regularly style leather jackets with, a suede iteration offers a softer take on the coverup, which wears beautifully with spring's lighter fabrications and colour palette.

Shop the Trend:

Sézane Wills Jacket
Sézane
Wills Jacket

Bleeker Suede Jacket
NOUR HAMMOUR
Bleeker Suede Jacket

Bohdi Western Suede Biker
Whistles
Bohdi Western Suede Biker

2. PENCIL SKIRTS

Wardrobe Foundations 2024

(Image credit: @piashah_)

2024 is the year of the skirt—so much so that two key styles were worthy of a place in this edit. The first? Pencil skirts, which fashion people in Paris and London have been wearing on repeat.

Wardrobe Foundations 2024

(Image credit: @tia_dewitt)

Once considered formal office attire, for 2024, the piece has been rewritten as casual, with influencers wearing them in low-key ways. Think crew-neck knits, T-shirts, vests and relaxed shirting.

Shop the Trend:

Belted Wool Maxi Skirt
RÓHE
Belted Wool Maxi Skirt

Tailored Linen-Blend Maxi Skirt
COS
Tailored Linen-Blend Maxi Skirt

+ Net Sustain Asymmetric Wool-Blend Twill Maxi Wrap-Effect Skirt
ST. AGNI
+ Net Sustain Asymmetric Wool-Blend Twill Maxi Wrap-Effect Skirt

3. RED SHOES

Wardrobe Foundations 2024

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Of all the shoe trends to know this year, red is proving itself to be one of the most enduring in its appeal.

Wardrobe Foundations 2024

(Image credit: @stylewithsoco)

Worn by way of slingbacks, high heels, ballet flats and even trainers, look to bright red tones to breathe new life into even your most tired outfits.

Shop the Trend:

Maysale 70 Buckled Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 70 Buckled Suede Mules

Leather High Heel Shoes
ZARA
Leather High Heel Shoes

Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats
COS
Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats

4. HORSESHOE JEANS

Wardrobe Foundations 2024

(Image credit: @claradyrhauge)

Jeans are largely considered to be a wardrobe staple, whatever the year or season. Still, new trends can come out of the woodwork and, right now, the silhouette to know if barrel-leg, otherwise known as horseshoe.

Wardrobe Foundations 2024

(Image credit: @symthsisters)

Fanning out from the thigh then tapering inwards as it nears the hem, this shape is just as comfortable to wear as wide-legs while its distinct shape, I'd argue, feels even more "fashion".

Shop the Trend:

Baggy Wide Low Ankle Jeans
H&M
Baggy Wide Low Ankle Jeans

Barrel High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
TOTEME
+ Net Sustain Barrel High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

Blue High Waisted Tapered Jeans
River Island
Blue High Waisted Tapered Jeans

5. EAST-WEST BAGS

Wardrobe Foundations 2024

(Image credit: @monikh)

Coined East-West by our US editors, this elongated bag shape is cropping up all over the designer collections this season, making it a key arm-candy trend for 2024.

Wardrobe Foundations 2024

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

The oblong shape adds personality to a look, which fashion people have been integrating to their outfits with The Row's Abby bag as well as Alaïa's Le Teckel bag. Now, I'm starting to see more affordable options permeate the market.

Shop the Trend:

Abby Suede Shoulder Bag
THE ROW
Abby Suede Shoulder Bag

Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag
Alaïa
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Wisteria Elongated Shoulder Bag
Charles & Keith
Wisteria Elongated Shoulder Bag

6. TRACK PANTS

Wardrobe Foundations 2024

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

'90s-style track pants have become a staple in the wardrobe rotations of Instagram dressers this season, and I completely understand their appeal.

Wardrobe Foundations 2024

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Think of them as your new go-to in place of leggings, track pants tick another trouser trend box with their wide-leg nature, which I think is a big reason for their comeback.

Shop the Trend:

Piping-Detail Track Pants
H&M
Piping-Detail Track Pants

+ Wales Bonner Embroidered Recycled Stretch-Piqué Pants
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
+ Wales Bonner Embroidered Recycled Stretch-Piqué Pants

Nike Streetwear Oversized Fleece Wide Leg Jogger in Dark Green
Nike
Streetwear Oversized Fleece Wide Leg Jogger in Dark Green

7. FULL WHITE SKIRTS

Wardrobe Foundations 2024

(Image credit: @oumaymaboumeshouli)

As I mentioned earlier, skirts are big news this year and, in tandem with pencil skirts, I'm seeing so many great outfits featuring full white skirts right now.

Wardrobe Foundations 2024

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

With the ability to dress them up or down with ease, just one white skirt will help you unlock so many looks this season.

Shop the Trend:

Natalie Full Length Poplin Skirt
Aligne
Natalie Full Length Poplin Skirt

Pleated Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt
ALEXANDER MCQUEEN
Pleated Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt

Pure Cotton Pleated Midi Skirt
M&S Collection
Pure Cotton Pleated Midi Skirt

Explore More:
Capsule Wardrobe
Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.

Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸