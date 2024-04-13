5 Trends That You'll See in All the Coolest Holiday Destinations This Year

By Melissa Epifano
From the age of about 11, I dubbed "beach girl" my aesthetic. Aside from crawling around rock pools and paddling in the tide, I was enamoured with the fashion I saw by the sea too—it always made me feel right at home. Clothes weren't pretentious or stuffy, and the more laid-back, the better. That's why I'm now so fixated on what beachwear trends surface every year.

BEACHWEAR TRENDS 2024

(Image credit: Future)

Clothes for the beach are meant to be functional and easy to throw on and peel off in between swimming and lazing about on the sand, but that doesn't mean they have to lack style. Whilst I once collected shark T-shirts and cool board shorts, my style has (thankfully) evolved since then, and if you're also dedicated to getting your beach outfits just right, there are a few trends to take note of. The five below trends have caught my eye this year and they're both easy to replicate and pack into your suitcase (or straw tote).

From crochet tops that bring back '70s seaside nostalgia to floaty linen trousers and colourful cover-ups, these are the chicest looks you can lounge around in by the sea.

1. Linen Trousers + Top

White and beige linen outfit

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Leave behind sticky, sweaty materials and instead opt for linen trousers and tops, which will keep you cool and dry—essential for beach trips. Opt for monochrome pieces or mix neutral colours for a breezy, laid-back look.

Shop Linen:

Linen Drawstring Trousers
Arket
Linen Drawstring Trousers in Beige

The perfect light beige colour for long summer days.

Wide Linen Trousers
H&M
Wide Linen Trousers in Dark Beige

A wide-leg fit looks good both on the street and at the beach.

Linen Shirt
Arket
Linen Shirt in White

This gives extra coverage from the sun and looks nice thrown over shorts too.

2. Crochet Tops

White crochet crop top

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: For a retro spin on beachwear, follow suit and copy Amaka Hamelijnck (above). Crochet tops, trousers and cover-ups make a nice change from the more modern options currently out there. You can never go wrong with white, but bright colours and a few patterns here and there will really help you embrace this '70s-inspired look.

Shop Crochet Tops:

Cream Mock-Crochet Halter Top
Nobody's Child
Mock-Crochet Halter Top in Cream

For real retro feel, a halterneck crochet top is it.

Top With Embroidered Straps
ZARA
Top With Embroidered Straps

Bringing back the "coastal grandmother" aesthetic in the chicest way with this eyelet top.

Maija Crochet Crop Top
Anna Kosturova
Maija Crochet Crop Top

The button-up front is a cute touch.

3. Miniskirt Cover-Ups

Mini skirt coverup with blue bikini

(Image credit: @lindseyholland_)

Style Notes: When it's boiling hot, long trousers and skirts feel stuffy no matter how lightweight. Copy Lindsey Holland's ultra-chic look (above) by opting for a miniskirt cover-up instead, which is also easy to slide on over any swimsuit. Try a skort version if you'll be on the move all day.

Shop Mini Cover-Ups:

Float Ultralight Skort - Black
Girlfriend Collective
Float Ultralight Skort

This minimalist black skort will go with everything.

Hot Shot Mini Skort
Free People
FP Movement Hot Shot Mini Skort

This comes in eight summer-ready colours.

Elliana Crochet Mini Skirt
Revolve
Elliana Crochet Mini Skirt

Tick off two trends in one with this crochet pair.

4. Patterned Blouse Cover-Ups

Colourful blouse and pink bag

(Image credit: @saasha_burns)

Style Notes: You can't really go on a beach holiday and not bring some form of a long-sleeved blouse that doubles as a cover-up. Whether it's a classic striped button-down or something more colourful, this is a go-to for the fashion set. Keep it unbuttoned over a pair of trousers, drape it over a swimsuit or tuck it into a skirt before dinner. The brighter and bolder, the better.

Darwin - Miami Floral Tangerine
RIXO
Darwin Top

Retro florals always have a place at the beach.

Relaxed Poplin Shirt
Arket
Relaxed Poplin Shirt in Blue/Striped

Cotton is another breathable fabric to lean on at the beach. This pattern is such a classic too.

Striped Cotton and Silk-Blend Voile Shirt
MISSONI
Striped Cotton and Silk-Blend Voile Shirt

Rainbow stripes and billowy sleeves are a winning combo.

5. Sleek Cut-Out Dresses

Red cut out dress outfit

(Image credit: @chrissyford)

Style Notes: Dressing in a way that combats the heat doesn't have to be boring. Unique cut-outs will make your ensemble infinitely cooler—literally and figuratively. You can shimmy these chic dresses over your swimwear and call on them for dinner outfits when you're on holiday.

Ottleyy Printed Cut Out Maxi Cover Up
Ted Baker
Ottleyy Printed Cut Out Maxi Cover Up

This pattern is perfect for a tropical getaway.

Satori Linen Dress
Reformation
Satori Linen Dress

For something a little more minimal.

Pink cut-out dress from Farm Rio
FARM RIO
Pink Cut-Out Organic Cotton Midi Dress

I love that the straps match the cut-outs on this dress.

Melissa Epifano
Contributor
