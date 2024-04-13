5 Trends That You'll See in All the Coolest Holiday Destinations This Year

From the age of about 11, I dubbed "beach girl" my aesthetic. Aside from crawling around rock pools and paddling in the tide, I was enamoured with the fashion I saw by the sea too—it always made me feel right at home. Clothes weren't pretentious or stuffy, and the more laid-back, the better. That's why I'm now so fixated on what beachwear trends surface every year.

(Image credit: Future)

Clothes for the beach are meant to be functional and easy to throw on and peel off in between swimming and lazing about on the sand, but that doesn't mean they have to lack style. Whilst I once collected shark T-shirts and cool board shorts, my style has (thankfully) evolved since then, and if you're also dedicated to getting your beach outfits just right, there are a few trends to take note of. The five below trends have caught my eye this year and they're both easy to replicate and pack into your suitcase (or straw tote).

From crochet tops that bring back '70s seaside nostalgia to floaty linen trousers and colourful cover-ups, these are the chicest looks you can lounge around in by the sea.

1. Linen Trousers + Top

Style Notes: Leave behind sticky, sweaty materials and instead opt for linen trousers and tops, which will keep you cool and dry—essential for beach trips. Opt for monochrome pieces or mix neutral colours for a breezy, laid-back look.

Shop Linen:

Arket Linen Drawstring Trousers in Beige £57 SHOP NOW The perfect light beige colour for long summer days.

H&M Wide Linen Trousers in Dark Beige £65 SHOP NOW A wide-leg fit looks good both on the street and at the beach.

Arket Linen Shirt in White £55 SHOP NOW This gives extra coverage from the sun and looks nice thrown over shorts too.

2. Crochet Tops

Style Notes: For a retro spin on beachwear, follow suit and copy Amaka Hamelijnck (above). Crochet tops, trousers and cover-ups make a nice change from the more modern options currently out there. You can never go wrong with white, but bright colours and a few patterns here and there will really help you embrace this '70s-inspired look.

Shop Crochet Tops:

Nobody's Child Mock-Crochet Halter Top in Cream £59 SHOP NOW For real retro feel, a halterneck crochet top is it.

ZARA Top With Embroidered Straps £26 SHOP NOW Bringing back the "coastal grandmother" aesthetic in the chicest way with this eyelet top.

Anna Kosturova Maija Crochet Crop Top £170 SHOP NOW The button-up front is a cute touch.

3. Miniskirt Cover-Ups

Style Notes: When it's boiling hot, long trousers and skirts feel stuffy no matter how lightweight. Copy Lindsey Holland's ultra-chic look (above) by opting for a miniskirt cover-up instead, which is also easy to slide on over any swimsuit. Try a skort version if you'll be on the move all day.

Shop Mini Cover-Ups:

Girlfriend Collective Float Ultralight Skort £55 £33 SHOP NOW This minimalist black skort will go with everything.

Free People FP Movement Hot Shot Mini Skort £58 SHOP NOW This comes in eight summer-ready colours.

Revolve Elliana Crochet Mini Skirt £63 SHOP NOW Tick off two trends in one with this crochet pair.

4. Patterned Blouse Cover-Ups

Style Notes: You can't really go on a beach holiday and not bring some form of a long-sleeved blouse that doubles as a cover-up. Whether it's a classic striped button-down or something more colourful, this is a go-to for the fashion set. Keep it unbuttoned over a pair of trousers, drape it over a swimsuit or tuck it into a skirt before dinner. The brighter and bolder, the better.

RIXO Darwin Top £165 SHOP NOW Retro florals always have a place at the beach.

Arket Relaxed Poplin Shirt in Blue/Striped £67 SHOP NOW Cotton is another breathable fabric to lean on at the beach. This pattern is such a classic too.

MISSONI Striped Cotton and Silk-Blend Voile Shirt £620 SHOP NOW Rainbow stripes and billowy sleeves are a winning combo.

5. Sleek Cut-Out Dresses

Style Notes: Dressing in a way that combats the heat doesn't have to be boring. Unique cut-outs will make your ensemble infinitely cooler—literally and figuratively. You can shimmy these chic dresses over your swimwear and call on them for dinner outfits when you're on holiday.

Ted Baker Ottleyy Printed Cut Out Maxi Cover Up £150 SHOP NOW This pattern is perfect for a tropical getaway.

Reformation Satori Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW For something a little more minimal.