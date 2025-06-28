5 Trending Summer Prints Everyone With Great Taste Is Already Wearing
From the revival of the iconic Pucci print to the continued love for statement stripes, these are the summer 2025 print trends to start weaving into your wardrobe.
The warmer weather has a way of encouraging us to do plenty of things: hike up our hemlines, bare our toes (even sans pedicure), and get a little more playful with our outfits. So, allow me to introduce the biggest print trends dominating both the runways and social media this summer—injecting joy and a touch of experimentation into our wardrobes.
First up, the Pucci print—an instantly recognisable swirl of stripes and colour that’s made a triumphant comeback since its rise to fame in the swinging ’60s. On the spring/summer 2025 runways, stripes made a strong showing across several collections, with Proenza Schouler leading the way. Polka-dots, ever the classic, were spotted at Valentino, while Acne Studios gave gingham a major moment in the spotlight. And florals? They've had a modern makeover, shifting from ditsy to bold and graphic, with statement blooms replacing scattered petals.
Incorporating just one of these standout prints into your wardrobe is an easy way to elevate any outfit—whether you opt for a gingham dress, a graphic floral tee, or a Pucci-print sarong. Below, discover my styling notes and shopping picks for each trend.
The 5 Print Trends to Know this Summer:
1. Pucci Print
Style Notes: Defined by bold swirls and vibrant stripes, the iconic Pucci print has made a triumphant return for spring/summer 25—spotted on some of the chicest women across Instagram. While many brands have drawn inspiration from the design, nothing rivals the instantly recognisable original, which exudes luxury without relying on loud logos. To let the print take centre stage, pair it with simple staples like a crisp white T-shirt, classic tank top or breezy linen trousers.
2. Statement Stripes
Style Notes: Stripes have long been a go-to print year-round, but summer is where they truly shine. Think loose linen striped shirts, crochet striped dresses, or the divisive boxer short trend. And despite their simplicity, stripes make a striking impact—meaning minimal styling is required.
4. Playful Polka-Dots
Style Notes: For anyone trying out a bold print for the first time, consider the polka-dot an easy entry point. Subtle enough to style with ease, yet striking enough to make a statement, it adds a playful twist to any outfit. For a more cohesive look, use the colour of the dots to guide the rest of your outfit.
5. Gingham Checks
Style Notes: Gingham prints may conjure images of picnic blankets or Little House on the Prairie, but they can also be particularly chic—especially in neutral colourways. As it’s a relatively busy pattern, keep the styling minimal with monochrome tones and simple accessories.
3. Graphic Florals
Style Notes: If a ditsy floral frock isn’t quite your style, you’re in luck—a more modern design is taking hold: the graphic floral print. Featuring just a handful of blooms, or even a single central flower, it offers a more minimalist take that’s still striking. When styling, keep accessories pared-back and pull out key shades from the print for a cohesive look.