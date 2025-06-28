The warmer weather has a way of encouraging us to do plenty of things: hike up our hemlines, bare our toes (even sans pedicure), and get a little more playful with our outfits. So, allow me to introduce the biggest print trends dominating both the runways and social media this summer—injecting joy and a touch of experimentation into our wardrobes.

First up, the Pucci print—an instantly recognisable swirl of stripes and colour that’s made a triumphant comeback since its rise to fame in the swinging ’60s. On the spring/summer 2025 runways, stripes made a strong showing across several collections, with Proenza Schouler leading the way. Polka-dots, ever the classic, were spotted at Valentino, while Acne Studios gave gingham a major moment in the spotlight. And florals? They've had a modern makeover, shifting from ditsy to bold and graphic, with statement blooms replacing scattered petals.

Incorporating just one of these standout prints into your wardrobe is an easy way to elevate any outfit—whether you opt for a gingham dress, a graphic floral tee, or a Pucci-print sarong. Below, discover my styling notes and shopping picks for each trend.

The 5 Print Trends to Know this Summer:

1. Pucci Print

Style Notes: Defined by bold swirls and vibrant stripes, the iconic Pucci print has made a triumphant return for spring/summer 25—spotted on some of the chicest women across Instagram. While many brands have drawn inspiration from the design, nothing rivals the instantly recognisable original, which exudes luxury without relying on loud logos. To let the print take centre stage, pair it with simple staples like a crisp white T-shirt, classic tank top or breezy linen trousers.

PUCCI Printed Stretch-Jersey Mini Dress £640 SHOP NOW This mini dress is endlessly versatile. Dress it up with strappy heeled sandals for an elevated look, or keep things laid-back by layering over a linen shirt. PUCCI Iride Printed Cotton-Voile Pareo £250 SHOP NOW The Pucci print truly shines on holiday—especially in beach and poolside settings—and this boldly printed sarong makes for the perfect bikini cover-up. PUCCI Marmo Printed Mesh Maxi Dress £640 SHOP NOW Leaning into the ever-popular sheer trend, this slightly see-through mesh dress combines two key styles in one. Layer it over a bikini for a laid-back look, or add a slip underneath for a more modest finish.

2. Statement Stripes

Style Notes: Stripes have long been a go-to print year-round, but summer is where they truly shine. Think loose linen striped shirts, crochet striped dresses, or the divisive boxer short trend. And despite their simplicity, stripes make a striking impact—meaning minimal styling is required.

MANGO Striped Ramie Trousers £60 SHOP NOW Consider these lightweight trousers your warm weather alternative to jeans. A simple white T-shirt, navy vest or shirt will all style seamlessly. Farm Rio Striped Crochet Midi Dress £370 SHOP NOW For a more statement-making piece, take a look at this Farm Rio crochet dress. Pull out key colours to make accessorising effortless. Anna Kosturova Striped Crochet Cotton Polo Shirt £195 SHOP NOW If your wardrobe is in need of some colour, consider this cotton crochet polo. White trousers, shorts and jeans will instantly feel more summer-ready.

4. Playful Polka-Dots

Style Notes: For anyone trying out a bold print for the first time, consider the polka-dot an easy entry point. Subtle enough to style with ease, yet striking enough to make a statement, it adds a playful twist to any outfit. For a more cohesive look, use the colour of the dots to guide the rest of your outfit.

DÔEN Maryanna Bow-Detailed Ruched Polka-Dot Silk-Georgette Midi Dress £575 SHOP NOW This silk dress is a favourite for wedding guest looks, slip on cream, navy or silver accessories for an instantly polished fit. KITRI Rosaline Red Polka Dot Top £125 SHOP NOW Looking for a conversation-starting piece? This red polka-dot top is just the answer. ZARA Satin Midi Skirt £26 SHOP NOW To add an extra element of interest to your neutral midi skirt, why not pull in a playful polka-dot pattern?

5. Gingham Checks

Style Notes: Gingham prints may conjure images of picnic blankets or Little House on the Prairie, but they can also be particularly chic—especially in neutral colourways. As it’s a relatively busy pattern, keep the styling minimal with monochrome tones and simple accessories.

DÔEN Leslie Tie-Detailed Smocked Gingham Voile Midi Dress £344 SHOP NOW This linen-blend dress is sure to keep you cool through sweaty weather, pair with a simple white or black flip flop for easy summer styling. VERONICA BEARD Lois Gingham Cotton-Blend Seersucker Vest £498 SHOP NOW Waistcoats have quickly become a go-to for every occasion. Pair with jeans for a laidback look, linen trousers for warm weather styling, or a midi skirt for a more formal feel. ARKET Mini Gingham Skirt £57 SHOP NOW This gingham mini skirt will seamlessly slot into your wardrobe year-round. For winter, pull on a pair of thick tights, while warmer weather calls for flip flops or crisp white trainers.

3. Graphic Florals

Style Notes: If a ditsy floral frock isn’t quite your style, you’re in luck—a more modern design is taking hold: the graphic floral print. Featuring just a handful of blooms, or even a single central flower, it offers a more minimalist take that’s still striking. When styling, keep accessories pared-back and pull out key shades from the print for a cohesive look.

