I Don’t Believe Red Is “Over”, But This Expensive-Looking Colour Trend Feels Much Fresher
As spring time takes the helm, I, like many others, feel ready for a bit of a refresh. Eager to shake off winter's cobwebs, I'm utilising the new-season's boost of energy to revive my tired wardrobe with some thoughtful spring-ready additions.
As such, I'm newly inspired to work with a natural colour palette that feels a little more grounded and versatile, but lighter lift than the colours I've found myself wearing these past few months. Whilst the red colour trend offered some respite here, I've started to find myself looking for new colours to incorporate into my outfits. Right on cue, the seasonal switch is seeing a pickup in the understated and elegant olive green colour trend, and I'm here for it.
In a warm, earthy hue, the olive green colour trend is one of the easiest new-season shades to tap into, regardless of your style. Wearing well with the blacks and greys that dominate a minimalistic wardrobe, now that spring is officially underway, I'll be styling it with buttery yellows and bright whites to add some dimension to my a transeasonal looks.
Ever ahead of the crowd, Katie Holmes embraced the trending tone this week as she stepped out in New York wearing black trousers, kitten-heel slingbacks and a relaxed jacket in, you guessed it, olive green. Her look is perfect for now and, when summer rolls around, I can picture Holmes wearing the same olive piece with her favourite denim shorts and skirts.
Sweeping through the S/S '24 collections late last year, the fashion colour trend was spotted across the likes of Ami, Celine, JW Anderson, Jil Sander and many more. Styled frequently with similar khaki tones as well as with splashes of yellow and cool cream shades, the new neutral retained a polished edge across the board.
Whilst any millennial will tell you they still hold a soft spot for the utilitarian khaki jackets that dominated wardrobes across the early '10s, this season shade is doing so much more. Across handbags, shoes, dresses and bags, every item you can image has been treated to the olive green touch for spring '24.
To shop the new season colour trend thats on the rise right now, read on to discover our edit of the best olive green clothes and accessories to shop.
WAYS TO WEAR THE OLIVE GREEN COLOUR TREND
1. OLIVE GREEN SHOES
Suede boots are trending this season and this elegant style is my favourite of the lot.
2. OLIVE GREEN DRESSES
Style with a butter yellow knit on cooler days, and wear with sandals when the sun comes out.
This will be the first thing I pack in my holiday suitcase.
3. OILIVE GREEN BAGS
4. OLIVE GREEN TOPS
Style with linen trousers or wear with your favourite jeans.
5. OLIVE GREEN TROUSERS
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
