I Don’t Believe Red Is “Over”, But This Expensive-Looking Colour Trend Feels Much Fresher

By Natalie Munro
As spring time takes the helm, I, like many others, feel ready for a bit of a refresh. Eager to shake off winter's cobwebs, I'm utilising the new-season's boost of energy to revive my tired wardrobe with some thoughtful spring-ready additions.

As such, I'm newly inspired to work with a natural colour palette that feels a little more grounded and versatile, but lighter lift than the colours I've found myself wearing these past few months. Whilst the red colour trend offered some respite here, I've started to find myself looking for new colours to incorporate into my outfits. Right on cue, the seasonal switch is seeing a pickup in the understated and elegant olive green colour trend, and I'm here for it.

Linda Tol styles an olive green blazer with tan mules and black trousers.

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

In a warm, earthy hue, the olive green colour trend is one of the easiest new-season shades to tap into, regardless of your style. Wearing well with the blacks and greys that dominate a minimalistic wardrobe, now that spring is officially underway, I'll be styling it with buttery yellows and bright whites to add some dimension to my a transeasonal looks.

Ever ahead of the crowd, Katie Holmes embraced the trending tone this week as she stepped out in New York wearing black trousers, kitten-heel slingbacks and a relaxed jacket in, you guessed it, olive green. Her look is perfect for now and, when summer rolls around, I can picture Holmes wearing the same olive piece with her favourite denim shorts and skirts.

Katie Holmes styles an oversized jacket in an olive green shade.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeping through the S/S '24 collections late last year, the fashion colour trend was spotted across the likes of Ami, Celine, JW Anderson, Jil Sander and many more. Styled frequently with similar khaki tones as well as with splashes of yellow and cool cream shades, the new neutral retained a polished edge across the board.

Model on the Jil Sander SS '24 runway show wearing an olive green outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst any millennial will tell you they still hold a soft spot for the utilitarian khaki jackets that dominated wardrobes across the early '10s, this season shade is doing so much more. Across handbags, shoes, dresses and bags, every item you can image has been treated to the olive green touch for spring '24.

Influencer styles an olive green dress.

(Image credit: @monikh)

To shop the new season colour trend thats on the rise right now, read on to discover our edit of the best olive green clothes and accessories to shop.

WAYS TO WEAR THE OLIVE GREEN COLOUR TREND

1. OLIVE GREEN SHOES

Marfa Suede Knee Boots
Khaite
Marfa Suede Knee Boots

Suede boots are trending this season and this elegant style is my favourite of the lot.

Sezane green velvet slingback shoes
Sézane
Green Slingback Shoes

The slingback shoe trend is taking off this spring.

Tokio Suede Clogs
Birkenstock 1774
Tokio Suede Clogs

Where comfort meets style.

2. OLIVE GREEN DRESSES

+ Net Sustain Gathered Organic Silk Crepe De Chine Maxi Dress
Matteau
Gathered Organic Silk Crepe De Chine Maxi Dress

Style with a butter yellow knit on cooler days, and wear with sandals when the sun comes out.

Marguerite Silk Dress
Reformation
Marguerite Silk Dress

I'm banking this ahead of wedding season.

Green Bardot Maxine Midaxi Dress
Nobody's Child
Green Bardot Maxine Midaxi Dress

This will be the first thing I pack in my holiday suitcase.

3. OILIVE GREEN BAGS

Small Vittoria Tote
Reformation
Small Vittoria Tote

Ideal for stowing away your day to day essentials.

The Midi New York | Olive Small Grain Ecru Stitching | Demellier
Demellier
The Midi New York

Demellier bags are a firm Who What Wear favourite.

OLIVE GREEN COLOUR TREND
Mali + Lili
Half Moon Faux Leather Sling Bag

Slouchy bags are on the up for spring/summer '24.

4. OLIVE GREEN TOPS

The Clean Cut T-Shirt
COS
The Clean Cut T-Shirt

Every great wardrobe starts with a classic tee.

Karina Cotton-Poplin Shirt
Sea
Karina Cotton-Poplin Shirt

This casual shirt will make weekend styling a breeze.

olive green
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Shirt

Style with linen trousers or wear with your favourite jeans.

5. OLIVE GREEN TROUSERS

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pant

These also come in eight other shades.

Fluid Straight-Leg Trousers
COS
Fluid Straight-Leg Trousers

I'll always come back to COS for their excellent basics.

Linen Wide Leg Trouser | Green
Jigsaw
Linen Wide Leg Trouser

These are destined to sell out before the summer months.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

