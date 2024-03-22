I Don’t Believe Red Is “Over”, But This Expensive-Looking Colour Trend Feels Much Fresher

As spring time takes the helm, I, like many others, feel ready for a bit of a refresh. Eager to shake off winter's cobwebs, I'm utilising the new-season's boost of energy to revive my tired wardrobe with some thoughtful spring-ready additions.

As such, I'm newly inspired to work with a natural colour palette that feels a little more grounded and versatile, but lighter lift than the colours I've found myself wearing these past few months. Whilst the red colour trend offered some respite here, I've started to find myself looking for new colours to incorporate into my outfits. Right on cue, the seasonal switch is seeing a pickup in the understated and elegant olive green colour trend, and I'm here for it.

In a warm, earthy hue, the olive green colour trend is one of the easiest new-season shades to tap into, regardless of your style. Wearing well with the blacks and greys that dominate a minimalistic wardrobe, now that spring is officially underway, I'll be styling it with buttery yellows and bright whites to add some dimension to my a transeasonal looks.

Ever ahead of the crowd, Katie Holmes embraced the trending tone this week as she stepped out in New York wearing black trousers, kitten-heel slingbacks and a relaxed jacket in, you guessed it, olive green. Her look is perfect for now and, when summer rolls around, I can picture Holmes wearing the same olive piece with her favourite denim shorts and skirts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeping through the S/S '24 collections late last year, the fashion colour trend was spotted across the likes of Ami, Celine, JW Anderson, Jil Sander and many more. Styled frequently with similar khaki tones as well as with splashes of yellow and cool cream shades, the new neutral retained a polished edge across the board.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst any millennial will tell you they still hold a soft spot for the utilitarian khaki jackets that dominated wardrobes across the early '10s, this season shade is doing so much more. Across handbags, shoes, dresses and bags, every item you can image has been treated to the olive green touch for spring '24.

To shop the new season colour trend thats on the rise right now, read on to discover our edit of the best olive green clothes and accessories to shop.

WAYS TO WEAR THE OLIVE GREEN COLOUR TREND

1. OLIVE GREEN SHOES

Khaite Marfa Suede Knee Boots £1460 SHOP NOW Suede boots are trending this season and this elegant style is my favourite of the lot.

Sézane Green Slingback Shoes £170 SHOP NOW The slingback shoe trend is taking off this spring.

Birkenstock 1774 Tokio Suede Clogs £380 SHOP NOW Where comfort meets style.

2. OLIVE GREEN DRESSES

Matteau Gathered Organic Silk Crepe De Chine Maxi Dress £395 SHOP NOW Style with a butter yellow knit on cooler days, and wear with sandals when the sun comes out.

Reformation Marguerite Silk Dress £298 SHOP NOW I'm banking this ahead of wedding season.

Nobody's Child Green Bardot Maxine Midaxi Dress £120 SHOP NOW This will be the first thing I pack in my holiday suitcase.

3. OILIVE GREEN BAGS

Reformation Small Vittoria Tote £398 SHOP NOW Ideal for stowing away your day to day essentials.

Demellier The Midi New York £425 SHOP NOW Demellier bags are a firm Who What Wear favourite.

Mali + Lili Half Moon Faux Leather Sling Bag £80 SHOP NOW Slouchy bags are on the up for spring/summer '24.

4. OLIVE GREEN TOPS

COS The Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a classic tee.

Sea Karina Cotton-Poplin Shirt £295 SHOP NOW This casual shirt will make weekend styling a breeze.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Shirt £120 SHOP NOW Style with linen trousers or wear with your favourite jeans.

5. OLIVE GREEN TROUSERS

Reformation Mason Pant £178 SHOP NOW These also come in eight other shades.

COS Fluid Straight-Leg Trousers £95 SHOP NOW I'll always come back to COS for their excellent basics.