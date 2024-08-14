This Is the It Girl–Approved Way to Wear Summer's Easiest Wardrobe Essential
On what feels like an annual basis, a new layering trick arrives on the fashion scene, bringing forth fresh and exciting ways to arrange our clothing and accessories. From layering necklaces for a bold and edgy look to combining turtlenecks with button-down shirts for a practical and stylish appearance, there is always an innovative take on layering lying in wait for someone chic to discover (or rediscover) it. This season, for example, there has been a notable resurgence of the layered-tank-top trend from the early 2000s.
Before conjuring outdated images of iconic figures like Hilary Duff, Kristen Stewart, and Christina Aguilera sporting this trend on the red carpet, it's important to note that the contemporary layered-tank-top look is quite distinct from its predecessor. The trend has made a refined and elegant comeback, aligning with the sophisticated fashion aesthetics of 2024.
This revival has taken the fashion world by storm, especially on platforms like TikTok (with 27 million posts and counting) and Instagram. It revolves around the idea that wardrobe basics need not be basic; they can be chic and relevant. To nail this look like the many well-dressed women on the internet, investing in tops made from high-quality yet thin fabrics such as a soft-stretch elastane blend or lightweight ribbed cotton is crucial as it avoids a bulky and messy look. And, rather than merely layering the same colored tanks, fashion enthusiasts are opting for bright and neutral solid-colored camisoles and racerback tanks. Then, they coordinate them with different colored tops that are within the same color family to evoke a sophisticated and put-together look. Of course, these women are also taking black tank tops and layering them over white ones for a fool-proof luxe ensemble.
Brands have even embraced the increasing popularity of the layered-tank-top look, with Mango, COS, and Grlfrnd all offering pre–layered tank tops, thus doing the hard work for you.
Below, you will find a thoughtfully curated selection of the best tank tops and camisoles, perfect for mastering the art of layering in 2024. We've also included the best double-layered tanks, which help you effortlessly achieve this stylish look.
Shop our favorite tank tops that are perfect for layering:
If you purchase this five-pack, it will cover all your tank top layering needs.
I love this layered tank top because of the sheer material, which allows you to see the white top through the red one.
Due to its uniquely designed knit composition and delicate straps, I can envision this tank top on my favorite French girls.
I adore this tank top due to its affordability, allowing me to buy it in various sizes and colors.
This layered tank top eliminates all guesswork. No wonder it's selling out quickly.
Fashion insiders adore Skin's tank tops for their timeless cuts and lightweight feel.
Urban Outfitters knows exactly what all the fashion-forward individuals are seeking.
This butter-yellow style is cute and classic. It will make everything you wear look 10 times better.
The steel-blue hue would look fantastic layered over a heather gray or cream tank.
Nordstrom customers love these tank tops for their soft, lightweight feel and supportive fit.
For a polished look, wear this over a white tank top with black wide-leg pants and mesh flats.
Consider wearing multiple workout tops instead of a sports bra for added support during your workouts. Plus, it will look stylish.
This lace top, worn over a black or white camisole, would add an elegant touch to your outfit.
Pointelle tank tops are en vogue among chic French girls, so why not try layering them for an extra-stylish look?
Fashion girls worldwide love Donni for its elevated, high-quality basics.
You won't get a more flattering top than a double-layered Commando one.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
I Split My Time Between NYC and Cape Cod—35 Picks That Scream "City Meets Coastal Chic"
Good luck not wanting every last piece.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Whoa, This Abercrombie Sale Is Full of Incredibly Chic Finds—25 Standouts That Have My Attention
Everything from cool jeans to sleek dresses.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm a 5'1" Editor—These 8 Bermuda Shorts Are Perfect for Petite People Like Me
Plus, tips from a petite pro.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The Easy Yet Elevated Outfit Formula Fashion People Will Be Wearing Straight Into Fall
Here are seven takes on the chic look.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Elsa Hosk Just Wore the Outdated Top Trend That's Runway Approved
If my muse approves, I approve.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Fussy 'Fits Are Out, and Lazy Looks Are In: The Two-Piece Outfit I'm Seeing From NYC to Paris
Even Jennifer Lawrence is a fan.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
My Whole Life Changed When I Discovered These Anti-Trend Outfits
They're that good.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Row Made Me Love This Jacket Trend, But TikTok Made Me Buy It
Prepare to see it everywhere this fall.
By Eliza Huber