This Is the It Girl–Approved Way to Wear Summer's Easiest Wardrobe Essential

On what feels like an annual basis, a new layering trick arrives on the fashion scene, bringing forth fresh and exciting ways to arrange our clothing and accessories. From layering necklaces for a bold and edgy look to combining turtlenecks with button-down shirts for a practical and stylish appearance, there is always an innovative take on layering lying in wait for someone chic to discover (or rediscover) it. This season, for example, there has been a notable resurgence of the layered-tank-top trend from the early 2000s.

Before conjuring outdated images of iconic figures like Hilary Duff, Kristen Stewart, and Christina Aguilera sporting this trend on the red carpet, it's important to note that the contemporary layered-tank-top look is quite distinct from its predecessor. The trend has made a refined and elegant comeback, aligning with the sophisticated fashion aesthetics of 2024.

Amaka wears a black camisole layered over a white camisole with a white maxi skirt, white belt, and black tote bag.

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

This revival has taken the fashion world by storm, especially on platforms like TikTok (with 27 million posts and counting) and Instagram. It revolves around the idea that wardrobe basics need not be basic; they can be chic and relevant. To nail this look like the many well-dressed women on the internet, investing in tops made from high-quality yet thin fabrics such as a soft-stretch elastane blend or lightweight ribbed cotton is crucial as it avoids a bulky and messy look. And, rather than merely layering the same colored tanks, fashion enthusiasts are opting for bright and neutral solid-colored camisoles and racerback tanks. Then, they coordinate them with different colored tops that are within the same color family to evoke a sophisticated and put-together look. Of course, these women are also taking black tank tops and layering them over white ones for a fool-proof luxe ensemble.

Brands have even embraced the increasing popularity of the layered-tank-top look, with Mango, COS, and Grlfrnd all offering pre–layered tank tops, thus doing the hard work for you.

Emili Sindlev wears a pink camisole layered over a red camisole with red sweatpants.

(Image credit: @emili.sindlev)

Below, you will find a thoughtfully curated selection of the best tank tops and camisoles, perfect for mastering the art of layering in 2024. We've also included the best double-layered tanks, which help you effortlessly achieve this stylish look.

Shop our favorite tank tops that are perfect for layering:

5-Pack Camisole Tops
H&M
5-Pack Camisole Tops

If you purchase this five-pack, it will cover all your tank top layering needs.

Combined Lyocell Top
MANGO
Combined Lyocell Top

I love this layered tank top because of the sheer material, which allows you to see the white top through the red one.

Becca 紧身内衣
Rue Sophie
Becca Top

Due to its uniquely designed knit composition and delicate straps, I can envision this tank top on my favorite French girls.

Microfiber Camisole Top
H&M
Microfiber Camisole Top

I adore this tank top due to its affordability, allowing me to buy it in various sizes and colors.

Layering Jersey Tank Set
GRLFRND
Layering Jersey Tank Set

This layered tank top eliminates all guesswork. No wonder it's selling out quickly.

+ Net Sustain Essentials Set of Two Organic Pima Cotton-Jersey Camisoles
SKIN
+ Net Sustain Essentials Set of Two Organic Pima Cotton-Jersey Camisoles

Fashion insiders adore Skin's tank tops for their timeless cuts and lightweight feel.

urban outfitters, Out From Under Compression Layered Cami
urban outfitters
Out From Under Compression Layered Cami

Urban Outfitters knows exactly what all the fashion-forward individuals are seeking.

Top Sin Mangas Gamipy
American Vintage
Gamipy Tank top

This butter-yellow style is cute and classic. It will make everything you wear look 10 times better.

Knit Strap Top
MANGO
Knit Strap Top

Layer the khaki-colored tank with the nude option.

cos, Ribbed Tank Top
cos
Ribbed Tank Top

The steel-blue hue would look fantastic layered over a heather gray or cream tank.

Scoopneck Cami Tank
madewell
Scoopneck Cami Tank

Scoop up this camisole while it's on sale.

Organic Everyday Shelf Bra Camisole 3-Pack
Pact
Organic Everyday Shelf Bra Camisole 3-Pack

Nordstrom customers love these tank tops for their soft, lightweight feel and supportive fit.

Low-Cut Tank Top
MANGO
Low-Cut Tank Top

For a polished look, wear this over a white tank top with black wide-leg pants and mesh flats.

Airweight Tank
Splits59
Airweight Tank

Consider wearing multiple workout tops instead of a sports bra for added support during your workouts. Plus, it will look stylish.

Openwork Details Knit Top
MANGO
Openwork Details Knit Top

This lace top, worn over a black or white camisole, would add an elegant touch to your outfit.

Semi Sheer Double Layer Tank Top
St. Agni
Semi Sheer Double Layer Tank Top

The perfect elevated option for date night.

aritzia, LIFE Essential Camisole
aritzia
LIFE Essential Camisole

Aritzia knows a thing or two about wardrobe basics.

Asos Design Double Layer Cami Top in Taupe and White
ASOS DESIGN
Double Layer Cami Top

Cool girls will be all over this under-$10 layered top.

Ribbed Cotton Tank Top
Éterne
Ribbed Cotton Tank Top

The cropped silhouette and raw hem is edgy and sophisticated.

The Long Cami Top
Cou Cou Intimates
The Long Cami Top

Pointelle tank tops are en vogue among chic French girls, so why not try layering them for an extra-stylish look?

The Rib Spaghetti Tank
DONNI.
The Rib Spaghetti Tank

Fashion girls worldwide love Donni for its elevated, high-quality basics.

Ribbed Skinny Tank
perfectwhitetee
Ribbed Skinny Tank

The square neckline and scooped back are so chic.

Butter Assorted 2-Pack Camisoles
Commando
Butter Assorted 2-Pack Camisoles

You won't get a more flattering top than a double-layered Commando one.

Skims, Cami
Skims
Cami

This top holds you in and smooths everything out.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

