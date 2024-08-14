This Is the It Girl–Approved Way to Wear Summer's Easiest Wardrobe Essential

On what feels like an annual basis, a new layering trick arrives on the fashion scene, bringing forth fresh and exciting ways to arrange our clothing and accessories. From layering necklaces for a bold and edgy look to combining turtlenecks with button-down shirts for a practical and stylish appearance, there is always an innovative take on layering lying in wait for someone chic to discover (or rediscover) it. This season, for example, there has been a notable resurgence of the layered-tank-top trend from the early 2000s.

Before conjuring outdated images of iconic figures like Hilary Duff, Kristen Stewart, and Christina Aguilera sporting this trend on the red carpet, it's important to note that the contemporary layered-tank-top look is quite distinct from its predecessor. The trend has made a refined and elegant comeback, aligning with the sophisticated fashion aesthetics of 2024.

This revival has taken the fashion world by storm, especially on platforms like TikTok (with 27 million posts and counting) and Instagram. It revolves around the idea that wardrobe basics need not be basic; they can be chic and relevant. To nail this look like the many well-dressed women on the internet, investing in tops made from high-quality yet thin fabrics such as a soft-stretch elastane blend or lightweight ribbed cotton is crucial as it avoids a bulky and messy look. And, rather than merely layering the same colored tanks, fashion enthusiasts are opting for bright and neutral solid-colored camisoles and racerback tanks. Then, they coordinate them with different colored tops that are within the same color family to evoke a sophisticated and put-together look. Of course, these women are also taking black tank tops and layering them over white ones for a fool-proof luxe ensemble.

Brands have even embraced the increasing popularity of the layered-tank-top look, with Mango, COS, and Grlfrnd all offering pre–layered tank tops, thus doing the hard work for you.

Below, you will find a thoughtfully curated selection of the best tank tops and camisoles, perfect for mastering the art of layering in 2024. We've also included the best double-layered tanks, which help you effortlessly achieve this stylish look.

Shop our favorite tank tops that are perfect for layering:

H&M 5-Pack Camisole Tops $30 SHOP NOW If you purchase this five-pack, it will cover all your tank top layering needs.

MANGO Combined Lyocell Top $50 SHOP NOW I love this layered tank top because of the sheer material, which allows you to see the white top through the red one.

Rue Sophie Becca Top $88 $58 SHOP NOW Due to its uniquely designed knit composition and delicate straps, I can envision this tank top on my favorite French girls.

H&M Microfiber Camisole Top $8 SHOP NOW I adore this tank top due to its affordability, allowing me to buy it in various sizes and colors.

GRLFRND Layering Jersey Tank Set $125 $57 SHOP NOW This layered tank top eliminates all guesswork. No wonder it's selling out quickly.

SKIN + Net Sustain Essentials Set of Two Organic Pima Cotton-Jersey Camisoles $120 SHOP NOW Fashion insiders adore Skin's tank tops for their timeless cuts and lightweight feel.

urban outfitters Out From Under Compression Layered Cami $25 SHOP NOW Urban Outfitters knows exactly what all the fashion-forward individuals are seeking.

American Vintage Gamipy Tank top $44 SHOP NOW This butter-yellow style is cute and classic. It will make everything you wear look 10 times better.

MANGO Knit Strap Top $40 SHOP NOW Layer the khaki-colored tank with the nude option.

cos Ribbed Tank Top $25 SHOP NOW The steel-blue hue would look fantastic layered over a heather gray or cream tank.

madewell Scoopneck Cami Tank $28 $17 SHOP NOW Scoop up this camisole while it's on sale.

Pact Organic Everyday Shelf Bra Camisole 3-Pack $75 SHOP NOW Nordstrom customers love these tank tops for their soft, lightweight feel and supportive fit.

MANGO Low-Cut Tank Top $20 SHOP NOW For a polished look, wear this over a white tank top with black wide-leg pants and mesh flats.

Splits59 Airweight Tank $78 SHOP NOW Consider wearing multiple workout tops instead of a sports bra for added support during your workouts. Plus, it will look stylish.

MANGO Openwork Details Knit Top $46 SHOP NOW This lace top, worn over a black or white camisole, would add an elegant touch to your outfit.

St. Agni Semi Sheer Double Layer Tank Top $269 $189 SHOP NOW The perfect elevated option for date night.

aritzia LIFE Essential Camisole $45 SHOP NOW Aritzia knows a thing or two about wardrobe basics.

ASOS DESIGN Double Layer Cami Top $20 $5 SHOP NOW Cool girls will be all over this under-$10 layered top.

Éterne Ribbed Cotton Tank Top $70 SHOP NOW The cropped silhouette and raw hem is edgy and sophisticated.

Cou Cou Intimates The Long Cami Top $54 SHOP NOW Pointelle tank tops are en vogue among chic French girls, so why not try layering them for an extra-stylish look?

DONNI. The Rib Spaghetti Tank $98 SHOP NOW Fashion girls worldwide love Donni for its elevated, high-quality basics.

perfectwhitetee Ribbed Skinny Tank $85 SHOP NOW The square neckline and scooped back are so chic.

Commando Butter Assorted 2-Pack Camisoles $116 SHOP NOW You won't get a more flattering top than a double-layered Commando one.