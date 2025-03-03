Without a Doubt, These Are the Chicest Tops to Wear With Skirts This Spring

When you're picturing outfits that tick the boxes for effortless, elevated and easy, there's bound to be a skirt involved. And with a rotation of skirt trends filing through this year (hello, pleats and belts), never has the question of what top works with what skirt been more pertinent. Even with the perfect mini or maxi at the ready, you still need a top that complements rather than hinders.

Many options exist, but only few really come to mind when thinking of the crème de la crème of skirt and top pairings. These ideas are seasonless, and will work as you embrace this year's spring and summer trends and further into the year as we roll into autumn and winter.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

With the following top and skirt combinations, even trouser devotees like myself will be convinced to swap their usual jeans and slacks for these outfits. Once you have the foundation of your outfit sorted, you can start accessorizing with layered belts, cool jewellery and the right pair of shoes. But until then, here are the tops we'd always recommend wearing with your favourite mini, midi and maxi skirts.

The Best Tops to Wear With Skirts, According to a Fashion Editor:

Striped Tops

(Image credit: @neelam.ahooja)

Style Notes: Striped relaxed shirts and tees may look great with jeans, but we'd argue they look just as fantastic when paired with a skirt. Incorporating a pattern is a quick way to break up solid blocks of colour. Copy what Neelam has done here and bring in a subtly striped blouse for a sophisticated pairing.

Shop Striped Shirts:

The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Blue Tri-Stripe
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Blue Tri-Stripe

The epitome of a classic striped shirt.

Striped Boat-Neck Top
COS
Striped Boat-Neck Top

A reminder of just how chic boat-neck tops are.

Pure Cotton Striped Relaxed Shirt
RO&ZO
Pure Cotton Striped Relaxed Shirt

A perfect looser fit.

Breton Stripe Top
& Other Stories
Breton Stripe Top

The Breton stripe, perfected.

Bandeau Tops

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: As the weather warms up, don't forget about bandeaus and strapless tops. There's a style for everyone, whether you're after a more casual, flexible tube top or something with structure in a luxe fabric. Sylvie's look is the definition of sleek and is such a creative way of making a bandeau top and skirt feel elevated.

Shop Bandeau Tops:

Strapless Tie-Back Ruched Cotton-Blend Top
ST. AGNI
Strapless Tie-Back Ruched Cotton-Blend Top

Such a sleek and sophisticated top.

White bandeau top from Mango
MANGO
A-Line Knit Bandeau Top

The drape and fluidity of this fabric make it a must.

Sculpted Tube Top
House of dagmar
Sculpted Tube Top

Such a gorgeous colour

Linen Bustier Top
COS
Linen Bustier Top

A lovely linen style.

Black T-Shirts

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Another category of top to wear with skirts is the black T shirt. This wardrobe staple truly goes with any bottoms you own, including your mini, midi and maxi skirts. Adenorah has perfected the proportions of this look by balancing a fitted black shirt and white mini with a longer trench coat.

Shop Black T-Shirts:

Short Sleeve Baby Tee Cropped Cotton and Modal-Blend Jersey T-Shirt
ÉTERNE
Short Sleeve Baby Tee Cropped Cotton and Modal-Blend Jersey T-Shirt

A cute cropped version for spring and summer.

Lily Lightweight T-Shirt
Arket
Lily Lightweight T-Shirt

A perfect basic.

Oversized Cotton T-Shirt
COS
Cotton T-Shirt

The elbow-length sleeves give this shirt a cool look.

Cotton T-Shirt
H&M
Cotton T-Shirt

Don't sleep on H&M's t-shirt selection!

Cardigans

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: When you're working skirts into transitional weather outfits, a cardigan is always a good idea. This type of knitwear offers just the right level of warmth whilst serving as a stylish element in and of itself. Try a colour-blocking technique, like Danielle has done so elegantly here, or go for a monochrome aesthetic and match your skirt's shade to your button-up sweater.

Shop Cardigans:

Anisa Alpaca-Blend Cardigan
DÔEN
Anisa Alpaca-Blend Cardigan

Whilst I love a slouchy, relaxed cardi, this fitted one has caught my eye for wearing with a skirt.

Waisted Cardigan
H&M
Waisted Cardigan

I'm a huge fan of the recent waisted cardigan trend, and they're perfect for wearing with skirts.

Scarlet Cashmere Cardigan
KHAITE
Scarlet Cashmere Cardigan

An iconic style.

Daphne Waisted Knit
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Knit

A gorgeous silhouette.

White T-Shirts

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Style Notes: You'd be hard-pressed to find a skirt (or any pair of trousers or bottoms for that matter) that doesn't work well with a white T-shirt. This skirt and top pairing is capable of evoking a more casual look just as well as it can be dressed up. Dawn's look is a perfect blend featuring a fitted tee and maxi that's elevated with jewellery and a chic belt.

Shop White T-Shirts:

Cotton Rich Ribbed Slim Fit T-Shirt
M&S Collection
Cotton Rich Ribbed Slim Fit T-Shirt

The goes-with-anything T-shirt.

Muse Tee Es
Reformation
Muse Tee Es

The ideal choice if you're after the perfect off-white tee.

Easy Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
SLVRLAKE
Easy Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

I love the cut and style of the sleeves on this tee.

Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt

The perfect plain tee.

Vests and Tank Tops

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Vests and sleeveless shirts are the perfect accompaniment to a skirt and can lean both casual and more formal. Anouk's tank and slip skirt look has offered me all the inspiration I need for working vests into my wardrobe this season, and I love how she layers over a shirt for an extra bit of warmth. Before it heats up, you could also wear this combo with a cardi or blazer.

Shop Tank Tops:

Ribbed Tank Top
COS
Ribbed Tank Top

We love this COS tank here at Who What Wear.

Tubular Knitted Tank Top
COS
Tubular Knitted Tank Top

Another one we have our eye on...

Olive Tank
Reformation
Olive Tank

I love a grey tank, especially with white.

Square Neck Layering Tank | White
Jigsaw
Square Neck Layering Tank in White

Perfect on its own or to wear layered.

Cashmere Knitwear

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: Buttery soft cashmere always looks luxe with a skirt—particularly in the manner that Abisola has styled here. Warm, butter-toned hues and neutrals work gorgeously with a sleek black skirt. Plus, with a rainbow of colours to choose from across many different brands, it's easy to find cashmere or fine knitwear that works with any skirt you have.

Shop Cashmere Knits:

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Cashmere in cardigan form.

+ Net Sustain Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater
ALLUDE
+ Net Sustain Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater

A jumper that goes with just about anything.

John Lewis Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
John Lewis
Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper

Ideal for seasonal layering.

Pure Cashmere Jumper
COS
Pure Cashmere Jumper

A stunning colour for spring.

White Blouses and Shirts

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Style Notes: When you want the timelessness of a white tee, but the elevated appearance of tailored blouses, that's where structured white shirts step in. The varieties are essentially endless, therefore no matter what your usual aesthetic is, you'll find a silhouette, drape and sleeve style that fits. Brittany's outfit is one gorgeous example of just how put together your skirt ensembles can look when the right white top waltzes in.

Shop White Blouses and Shirts:

Loose-Fit Cotton Shirt
H&M
Loose-Fit Cotton Shirt

Tuck this into a pencil skirt for an easy yet very chic office look.

Scalloped Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Poplin Shirt
MATTEAU
Scalloped Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Poplin Shirt

A pretty style to wear with a white poplin skirt in summer.

Balloon-Sleeve Blouse
Reformation
Balloon-Sleeve Blouse

I can't imagine a more romantic top.

Linen Shirt
JAMES PERSE
Linen Shirt

Stay cool and feel put together with this linen blouse.

Melissa Epifano
Contributor

Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.

