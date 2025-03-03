Without a Doubt, These Are the Chicest Tops to Wear With Skirts This Spring

When you're picturing outfits that tick the boxes for effortless, elevated and easy, there's bound to be a skirt involved. And with a rotation of skirt trends filing through this year (hello, pleats and belts), never has the question of what top works with what skirt been more pertinent. Even with the perfect mini or maxi at the ready, you still need a top that complements rather than hinders.

Many options exist, but only few really come to mind when thinking of the crème de la crème of skirt and top pairings. These ideas are seasonless, and will work as you embrace this year's spring and summer trends and further into the year as we roll into autumn and winter.

With the following top and skirt combinations, even trouser devotees like myself will be convinced to swap their usual jeans and slacks for these outfits. Once you have the foundation of your outfit sorted, you can start accessorizing with layered belts, cool jewellery and the right pair of shoes. But until then, here are the tops we'd always recommend wearing with your favourite mini, midi and maxi skirts.

The Best Tops to Wear With Skirts, According to a Fashion Editor:

Striped Tops

Style Notes: Striped relaxed shirts and tees may look great with jeans, but we'd argue they look just as fantastic when paired with a skirt. Incorporating a pattern is a quick way to break up solid blocks of colour. Copy what Neelam has done here and bring in a subtly striped blouse for a sophisticated pairing.

Shop Striped Shirts:

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Blue Tri-Stripe £95 SHOP NOW The epitome of a classic striped shirt.

COS Striped Boat-Neck Top £45 SHOP NOW A reminder of just how chic boat-neck tops are.

RO&ZO Pure Cotton Striped Relaxed Shirt £79 SHOP NOW A perfect looser fit.

& Other Stories Breton Stripe Top £27 SHOP NOW The Breton stripe, perfected.

Bandeau Tops

Style Notes: As the weather warms up, don't forget about bandeaus and strapless tops. There's a style for everyone, whether you're after a more casual, flexible tube top or something with structure in a luxe fabric. Sylvie's look is the definition of sleek and is such a creative way of making a bandeau top and skirt feel elevated.

Shop Bandeau Tops:

ST. AGNI Strapless Tie-Back Ruched Cotton-Blend Top £145 SHOP NOW Such a sleek and sophisticated top.

MANGO A-Line Knit Bandeau Top £36 SHOP NOW The drape and fluidity of this fabric make it a must.

House of dagmar Sculpted Tube Top £260 SHOP NOW Such a gorgeous colour

COS Linen Bustier Top £75 SHOP NOW A lovely linen style.

Black T-Shirts

Style Notes: Another category of top to wear with skirts is the black T shirt. This wardrobe staple truly goes with any bottoms you own, including your mini, midi and maxi skirts. Adenorah has perfected the proportions of this look by balancing a fitted black shirt and white mini with a longer trench coat.

Shop Black T-Shirts:

ÉTERNE Short Sleeve Baby Tee Cropped Cotton and Modal-Blend Jersey T-Shirt £85 SHOP NOW A cute cropped version for spring and summer.

Arket Lily Lightweight T-Shirt £17 SHOP NOW A perfect basic.

COS Cotton T-Shirt £35 SHOP NOW The elbow-length sleeves give this shirt a cool look.

H&M Cotton T-Shirt £7 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on H&M's t-shirt selection!

Cardigans

Style Notes: When you're working skirts into transitional weather outfits, a cardigan is always a good idea. This type of knitwear offers just the right level of warmth whilst serving as a stylish element in and of itself. Try a colour-blocking technique, like Danielle has done so elegantly here, or go for a monochrome aesthetic and match your skirt's shade to your button-up sweater.

Shop Cardigans:

DÔEN Anisa Alpaca-Blend Cardigan £275 SHOP NOW Whilst I love a slouchy, relaxed cardi, this fitted one has caught my eye for wearing with a skirt.

H&M Waisted Cardigan £38 SHOP NOW I'm a huge fan of the recent waisted cardigan trend, and they're perfect for wearing with skirts.

KHAITE Scarlet Cashmere Cardigan £1750 SHOP NOW An iconic style.

ALIGNE Daphne Waisted Knit £119 SHOP NOW A gorgeous silhouette.

White T-Shirts

Style Notes: You'd be hard-pressed to find a skirt (or any pair of trousers or bottoms for that matter) that doesn't work well with a white T-shirt. This skirt and top pairing is capable of evoking a more casual look just as well as it can be dressed up. Dawn's look is a perfect blend featuring a fitted tee and maxi that's elevated with jewellery and a chic belt.

Shop White T-Shirts:

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Ribbed Slim Fit T-Shirt £10 SHOP NOW The goes-with-anything T-shirt.

Reformation Muse Tee Es £48 SHOP NOW The ideal choice if you're after the perfect off-white tee.

SLVRLAKE Easy Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt £130 SHOP NOW I love the cut and style of the sleeves on this tee.

COS Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW The perfect plain tee.

Vests and Tank Tops

Style Notes: Vests and sleeveless shirts are the perfect accompaniment to a skirt and can lean both casual and more formal. Anouk's tank and slip skirt look has offered me all the inspiration I need for working vests into my wardrobe this season, and I love how she layers over a shirt for an extra bit of warmth. Before it heats up, you could also wear this combo with a cardi or blazer.

Shop Tank Tops:

COS Tubular Knitted Tank Top £45 SHOP NOW Another one we have our eye on...

Reformation Olive Tank £48 SHOP NOW I love a grey tank, especially with white.

Jigsaw Square Neck Layering Tank in White £39 SHOP NOW Perfect on its own or to wear layered.

Cashmere Knitwear

Style Notes: Buttery soft cashmere always looks luxe with a skirt—particularly in the manner that Abisola has styled here. Warm, butter-toned hues and neutrals work gorgeously with a sleek black skirt. Plus, with a rainbow of colours to choose from across many different brands, it's easy to find cashmere or fine knitwear that works with any skirt you have.

Shop Cashmere Knits:

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan £198 SHOP NOW Cashmere in cardigan form.

ALLUDE + Net Sustain Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater £230 SHOP NOW A jumper that goes with just about anything.

John Lewis Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper £89 SHOP NOW Ideal for seasonal layering.

COS Pure Cashmere Jumper £155 SHOP NOW A stunning colour for spring.

White Blouses and Shirts

Style Notes: When you want the timelessness of a white tee, but the elevated appearance of tailored blouses, that's where structured white shirts step in. The varieties are essentially endless, therefore no matter what your usual aesthetic is, you'll find a silhouette, drape and sleeve style that fits. Brittany's outfit is one gorgeous example of just how put together your skirt ensembles can look when the right white top waltzes in.

Shop White Blouses and Shirts:

H&M Loose-Fit Cotton Shirt £20 SHOP NOW Tuck this into a pencil skirt for an easy yet very chic office look.

MATTEAU Scalloped Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Poplin Shirt £350 SHOP NOW A pretty style to wear with a white poplin skirt in summer.

Reformation Balloon-Sleeve Blouse £85 SHOP NOW I can't imagine a more romantic top.