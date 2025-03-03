Without a Doubt, These Are the Chicest Tops to Wear With Skirts This Spring
When you're picturing outfits that tick the boxes for effortless, elevated and easy, there's bound to be a skirt involved. And with a rotation of skirt trends filing through this year (hello, pleats and belts), never has the question of what top works with what skirt been more pertinent. Even with the perfect mini or maxi at the ready, you still need a top that complements rather than hinders.
Many options exist, but only few really come to mind when thinking of the crème de la crème of skirt and top pairings. These ideas are seasonless, and will work as you embrace this year's spring and summer trends and further into the year as we roll into autumn and winter.
With the following top and skirt combinations, even trouser devotees like myself will be convinced to swap their usual jeans and slacks for these outfits. Once you have the foundation of your outfit sorted, you can start accessorizing with layered belts, cool jewellery and the right pair of shoes. But until then, here are the tops we'd always recommend wearing with your favourite mini, midi and maxi skirts.
The Best Tops to Wear With Skirts, According to a Fashion Editor:
Striped Tops
Style Notes: Striped relaxed shirts and tees may look great with jeans, but we'd argue they look just as fantastic when paired with a skirt. Incorporating a pattern is a quick way to break up solid blocks of colour. Copy what Neelam has done here and bring in a subtly striped blouse for a sophisticated pairing.
Shop Striped Shirts:
The epitome of a classic striped shirt.
Bandeau Tops
Style Notes: As the weather warms up, don't forget about bandeaus and strapless tops. There's a style for everyone, whether you're after a more casual, flexible tube top or something with structure in a luxe fabric. Sylvie's look is the definition of sleek and is such a creative way of making a bandeau top and skirt feel elevated.
Shop Bandeau Tops:
Black T-Shirts
Style Notes: Another category of top to wear with skirts is the black T shirt. This wardrobe staple truly goes with any bottoms you own, including your mini, midi and maxi skirts. Adenorah has perfected the proportions of this look by balancing a fitted black shirt and white mini with a longer trench coat.
Shop Black T-Shirts:
A cute cropped version for spring and summer.
Cardigans
Style Notes: When you're working skirts into transitional weather outfits, a cardigan is always a good idea. This type of knitwear offers just the right level of warmth whilst serving as a stylish element in and of itself. Try a colour-blocking technique, like Danielle has done so elegantly here, or go for a monochrome aesthetic and match your skirt's shade to your button-up sweater.
Shop Cardigans:
Whilst I love a slouchy, relaxed cardi, this fitted one has caught my eye for wearing with a skirt.
I'm a huge fan of the recent waisted cardigan trend, and they're perfect for wearing with skirts.
White T-Shirts
Style Notes: You'd be hard-pressed to find a skirt (or any pair of trousers or bottoms for that matter) that doesn't work well with a white T-shirt. This skirt and top pairing is capable of evoking a more casual look just as well as it can be dressed up. Dawn's look is a perfect blend featuring a fitted tee and maxi that's elevated with jewellery and a chic belt.
Shop White T-Shirts:
Vests and Tank Tops
Style Notes: Vests and sleeveless shirts are the perfect accompaniment to a skirt and can lean both casual and more formal. Anouk's tank and slip skirt look has offered me all the inspiration I need for working vests into my wardrobe this season, and I love how she layers over a shirt for an extra bit of warmth. Before it heats up, you could also wear this combo with a cardi or blazer.
Shop Tank Tops:
We love this COS tank here at Who What Wear.
Cashmere Knitwear
Style Notes: Buttery soft cashmere always looks luxe with a skirt—particularly in the manner that Abisola has styled here. Warm, butter-toned hues and neutrals work gorgeously with a sleek black skirt. Plus, with a rainbow of colours to choose from across many different brands, it's easy to find cashmere or fine knitwear that works with any skirt you have.
Shop Cashmere Knits:
White Blouses and Shirts
Style Notes: When you want the timelessness of a white tee, but the elevated appearance of tailored blouses, that's where structured white shirts step in. The varieties are essentially endless, therefore no matter what your usual aesthetic is, you'll find a silhouette, drape and sleeve style that fits. Brittany's outfit is one gorgeous example of just how put together your skirt ensembles can look when the right white top waltzes in.
Shop White Blouses and Shirts:
A pretty style to wear with a white poplin skirt in summer.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.