8 Anti-Trend Pieces Chic French Women Always Pack When They Go on Holiday
"What would a French woman wear?". This is a question I find myself asking whenever I need to assemble an outfit or, in this instance, a series of outfits. Many French people share relaxed yet elevated sense of style, and it's something I've tried to replicate for, well, almost my entire adult life. Though many French dressers do dabble in trends, they also appreciate classic staples like no one else, which is another reason I—someone who likes to think their style is pretty timeless—always find myself trying to mimic their je ne sais quoi. Now, with my summer holiday just a few short days away, I thought it would be interesting to see which pieces French women pack for their own vacations in an attempt to dress like one of them.
I scoured the feeds of over 20 French women to see which pieces make the cut when it comes to assembling their holiday capsule wardrobes. It took me about three hours, but I'm confident that, below, I've curated a French-inspired holiday packing list that's incredibly versatile, stylish and won't require you to pay for extra luggage allowance, for there are only eight items you need concern yourself with.
With the ability to be worn interchangeably, all you'll need to think about adding is a few basic tops and some lingerie. Otherwise, below, you'll find a perfectly-formed French-girl holiday capsule wardrobe to use as your packing blueprint. Happy travels!
THE ULTIMATE 8-PIECE FRENCH-GIRL HOLIDAY CAPSULE WARDROBE
1. RELAXED SHIRT
Style Notes: When it comes to versatility, nothing quite measures up to a relaxed-fit shirt, Wear it as a beachy cover up or pair it with wide-leg trousers and kitten heels for an evening look. I like linen fabrications best for their breathability.
SHOP THE LOOK:
2. ROMANTIC DRESS
Style Notes: There are white dresses, there are black dresses, and then there are romantic dresses. The more I scrolled, the more French women I saw wearing ultra-pretty dresses in floral prints in shades of pink and red. If you can't dress up on holiday, when can you?
SHOP THE LOOK:
3. BLACK BIKINI
Style Notes: Of all the swimwear I saw on the feeds of French women, the style that cropped up the most was, without a doubt, the classic black bikini. Look for simple, no-fuss styles that will never date.
SHOP THE LOOK:
4. SATIN TROUSERS
Style Notes: Whilst linen trousers are a holiday mainstay, another style French women reach for this that of the satin trouser. Wear with a vest for a low-key after dark look or pair with a strapless top and heeled sandals for something fancier.
SHOP THE LOOK:
5. BASKET TOTE
Style Notes: Just as handy for the plane as it is for carrying all of your beach essentials, French women always travel with a roomy basket tote. Raffia goes with everything, so consider this the only day bag you need for your entire trip.
SHOP THE LOOK:
6. SKIRT CO-ORD
Style Notes: A skirt co-ord is a great, no-brainer outfit solution but another reason why French women always seem to pack one is the fact that the items can be split up with ease. Wear the top with the satin trousers above, or switch in the relaxed shirt to give the skirt a different feel. If you opt for a white hue, it'll go with everything else you pack.
SHOP THE LOOK:
7. SIMPLE SANDALS
Style Notes: If you're short on space in your suitcase, follow the French lead by packing the simplest sandals you can find—that way they'll go with everything. This summer is all about the elevated leather flip flop, which fits the bill perfectly.
SHOP THE LOOK:
8. PULL-ON SHORTS
Style Notes: Comfort is paramount when you're on holiday, and of all the short styles out there, it's elasticated or drawstring boxer-style shorts that get my vote every time. After hours of research, it's the style I kept seeing on French women, too.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.