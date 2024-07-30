8 Anti-Trend Pieces Chic French Women Always Pack When They Go on Holiday

"What would a French woman wear?". This is a question I find myself asking whenever I need to assemble an outfit or, in this instance, a series of outfits. Many French people share relaxed yet elevated sense of style, and it's something I've tried to replicate for, well, almost my entire adult life. Though many French dressers do dabble in trends, they also appreciate classic staples like no one else, which is another reason I—someone who likes to think their style is pretty timeless—always find myself trying to mimic their je ne sais quoi. Now, with my summer holiday just a few short days away, I thought it would be interesting to see which pieces French women pack for their own vacations in an attempt to dress like one of them.

I scoured the feeds of over 20 French women to see which pieces make the cut when it comes to assembling their holiday capsule wardrobes. It took me about three hours, but I'm confident that, below, I've curated a French-inspired holiday packing list that's incredibly versatile, stylish and won't require you to pay for extra luggage allowance, for there are only eight items you need concern yourself with.

With the ability to be worn interchangeably, all you'll need to think about adding is a few basic tops and some lingerie. Otherwise, below, you'll find a perfectly-formed French-girl holiday capsule wardrobe to use as your packing blueprint. Happy travels!

THE ULTIMATE 8-PIECE FRENCH-GIRL HOLIDAY CAPSULE WARDROBE

1. RELAXED SHIRT

Style Notes: When it comes to versatility, nothing quite measures up to a relaxed-fit shirt, Wear it as a beachy cover up or pair it with wide-leg trousers and kitten heels for an evening look. I like linen fabrications best for their breathability.

H&M Oversized Linen Shirt £28 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Pure Linen Collared Relaxed Shirt £35 SHOP NOW

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Shirt in Linen Lemon Yellow £110 SHOP NOW

2. ROMANTIC DRESS

Style Notes: There are white dresses, there are black dresses, and then there are romantic dresses. The more I scrolled, the more French women I saw wearing ultra-pretty dresses in floral prints in shades of pink and red. If you can't dress up on holiday, when can you?

The Gia - Havana £270 SHOP NOW

DE LA VALI Pavlova Floral-Print Silk-Blend Maxi Dress £490 SHOP NOW

Reformation Elise Knit Dress £178 SHOP NOW

3. BLACK BIKINI

Style Notes: Of all the swimwear I saw on the feeds of French women, the style that cropped up the most was, without a doubt, the classic black bikini. Look for simple, no-fuss styles that will never date.

Arket Smock Bikini Top £27 SHOP NOW

ERES Java Energie Convertible Bikini Top £255 SHOP NOW

Form and Fold The Tri Black Top £115 SHOP NOW

4. SATIN TROUSERS

Style Notes: Whilst linen trousers are a holiday mainstay, another style French women reach for this that of the satin trouser. Wear with a vest for a low-key after dark look or pair with a strapless top and heeled sandals for something fancier.

Abercrombie & Fitch Satin Crinkle Pull-On Pant £58 SHOP NOW

CULT GAIA Stacie Plissé-Satin Straight-Leg Pants £297 SHOP NOW

Reformation Olina Silk Pant £198 SHOP NOW

5. BASKET TOTE

Style Notes: Just as handy for the plane as it is for carrying all of your beach essentials, French women always travel with a roomy basket tote. Raffia goes with everything, so consider this the only day bag you need for your entire trip.

Celine Classic Panier Medium Braided Triomphe in Raffia and Calfskin £1300 SHOP NOW

DEMELLIER Santorini Leather and Raffia Basket Bag £265 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Jute Shopper £50 SHOP NOW

6. SKIRT CO-ORD

Style Notes: A skirt co-ord is a great, no-brainer outfit solution but another reason why French women always seem to pack one is the fact that the items can be split up with ease. Wear the top with the satin trousers above, or switch in the relaxed shirt to give the skirt a different feel. If you opt for a white hue, it'll go with everything else you pack.

Reformation Valetta Two Piece £248 SHOP NOW

ZARA Collection Crochet Top £50 SHOP NOW

Reformation Savannah Linen Two Piece £298 SHOP NOW

7. SIMPLE SANDALS

Style Notes: If you're short on space in your suitcase, follow the French lead by packing the simplest sandals you can find—that way they'll go with everything. This summer is all about the elevated leather flip flop, which fits the bill perfectly.

Free People Around Town Flip Flops £50 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Croc-Effect Leather Flip Flops £350 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Flat Toe Thong Sandal £15 SHOP NOW

8. PULL-ON SHORTS

Style Notes: Comfort is paramount when you're on holiday, and of all the short styles out there, it's elasticated or drawstring boxer-style shorts that get my vote every time. After hours of research, it's the style I kept seeing on French women, too.

Arket Linen Shorts £37 SHOP NOW