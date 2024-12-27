I've Been Studying London's Coolest—These Are the 5 Colour Combos They're Wearing

Sometimes, all you need to do to refresh your wardrobe is simply reposition certain items that perhaps haven't been styled alongside each other before. However, I recognise that it can be hard to find the time to run such experiments successfully, so I always have a list of well-dressed women I consult via my Instagram feed to provide some jumping-off points.

Right now, I don't feel like I want to buy anything new, but I am getting a little uninspired by my daily rotation of black dresses with black tights and black boots. Easy and relatively chic? Yes. Exciting? No. One of the easiest ways to mix things up and revitalise your existing collection is to combine different colours, so I set about searching for some mid-winter inspiration, and the London-based influencers I follow promptly delivered the goods.

Looking to colour trends, rather than silhouette or styling ideas, can be one of the first routes into a new look. And although the SS25 runways are offering up plenty of tempting ideas for the new year, powder pink feels like a bit of a stretch during a dismal, stormy week in December. As such, let's take some outfit comfort from these weather-appropriate looks I've selected below. There are fresh takes on combining classics and neutrals, as well as a few more unexpected or directional hues that can effortlessly weave into your existing closet.

1. WINE + GREY

Burgundy has undoubtedly been the colour of autumn/winter 2024, and although it pairs well with many neutrals, grey acts as a fantastically plain (and chic) backdrop to make it really pop.

ZARA Limited Edition Oversized Long Coat £219 SHOP NOW There's something about a strong shoulder that makes high street coats look more expensive.

Bottega Veneta Women's Andiamo Clutch in Barolo £2150 SHOP NOW East west styles are really trending in designer bag circles right now.

2. CAMEL + BROWN + BLACK

Brown and camel tones dominated in the '70s so it makes sense that this formula has a retro feel to it. Add black to ground the look in the 21st Century.

Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Suede Button-Through Jacket £90 SHOP NOW This is such a designer-passing piece.

Uniqlo Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Jumper £30 £25 SHOP NOW Fine-knits are good for layering under suede and bulkier jackets and coats.

MANGO Slingback Heeled Shoes With Buckle £50 SHOP NOW Elegant shoes that work just as well with a skirt as they do with jeans.

3. PALE YELLOW + LEOPARD PRINT

Okay, okay, I know leopard print isn't a colour but at this stage we're all in agreement that it's basically a neutral. Rather than paired with more obvious black or brown, it looks really elevated against this pale, washed-out yellow tone which will continue to dominate in 2025.

TOTEME Cashmere Sweater £500 SHOP NOW Simply sumptuous!

ALIGNE Miso Leopard Print Straight Leg Jeans £99 SHOP NOW I predict these Aligne jeans are going to be a big hit.

4. OLIVE GREEN + DENIM BLUE

Olive green came to the fore earlier in the year and provided a softer alternative to Brat green. It works beautifully in unusual formulas, like with baby pink, but trusty true-blue denim is a perfect partner.

Sezane Mederick Coat - Pistachio - Wool - Sézane £370 SHOP NOW Sezane is a great place to find these earthy tones.

Arket Lupine High Flared Stretch Jeans £87 SHOP NOW Arket's Lupine jeans offer a more tailored wide-leg cut than some other baggier styles.

5. PRIMARY RED + BLACK + WHITE

What's black, white and red... no, seriously, this combination is classic but underrated! Just a dash of scarlet (yes, it's the "unexpected red theory" striking again) and a very simple outfit gets upgraded.

Free People Riley Pullover £88 SHOP NOW Red jumpers aren't just for Christmas. This cosy knit will cheer up your whole season.