I've Been Studying London's Coolest—These Are the 5 Colour Combos They're Wearing

Sometimes, all you need to do to refresh your wardrobe is simply reposition certain items that perhaps haven't been styled alongside each other before. However, I recognise that it can be hard to find the time to run such experiments successfully, so I always have a list of well-dressed women I consult via my Instagram feed to provide some jumping-off points.

Right now, I don't feel like I want to buy anything new, but I am getting a little uninspired by my daily rotation of black dresses with black tights and black boots. Easy and relatively chic? Yes. Exciting? No. One of the easiest ways to mix things up and revitalise your existing collection is to combine different colours, so I set about searching for some mid-winter inspiration, and the London-based influencers I follow promptly delivered the goods.

Looking to colour trends, rather than silhouette or styling ideas, can be one of the first routes into a new look. And although the SS25 runways are offering up plenty of tempting ideas for the new year, powder pink feels like a bit of a stretch during a dismal, stormy week in December. As such, let's take some outfit comfort from these weather-appropriate looks I've selected below. There are fresh takes on combining classics and neutrals, as well as a few more unexpected or directional hues that can effortlessly weave into your existing closet.

1. WINE + GREY

a girl wearing a grey coat and burgundy bag

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn_)

Burgundy has undoubtedly been the colour of autumn/winter 2024, and although it pairs well with many neutrals, grey acts as a fantastically plain (and chic) backdrop to make it really pop.

Limited Edition Oversized Long Coat
ZARA
Limited Edition Oversized Long Coat

There's something about a strong shoulder that makes high street coats look more expensive.

Women's Andiamo Clutch in Barolo
Bottega Veneta
Women's Andiamo Clutch in Barolo

East west styles are really trending in designer bag circles right now.

2. CAMEL + BROWN + BLACK

a street style outfit of camel suede jacket and skirt with a brown jumper and black accessories

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Brown and camel tones dominated in the '70s so it makes sense that this formula has a retro feel to it. Add black to ground the look in the 21st Century.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Vegan Suede Button-Through Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch
Vegan Suede Button-Through Jacket

This is such a designer-passing piece.

Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Jumper
Uniqlo
Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Jumper

Fine-knits are good for layering under suede and bulkier jackets and coats.

Slingback Heeled Shoes With Buckle - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Slingback Heeled Shoes With Buckle

Elegant shoes that work just as well with a skirt as they do with jeans.

3. PALE YELLOW + LEOPARD PRINT

two girls wearing lemon yellow tailoring and leopard print

(Image credit: @oliviaandalice)

Okay, okay, I know leopard print isn't a colour but at this stage we're all in agreement that it's basically a neutral. Rather than paired with more obvious black or brown, it looks really elevated against this pale, washed-out yellow tone which will continue to dominate in 2025.

Cashmere Sweater
TOTEME
Cashmere Sweater

Simply sumptuous!

Miso Leopard Print Straight Leg Jeans
ALIGNE
Miso Leopard Print Straight Leg Jeans

I predict these Aligne jeans are going to be a big hit.

4. OLIVE GREEN + DENIM BLUE

girl carrying a plant wearing a green coat worn with blue baggy jeans

(Image credit: @tia_dewitt)

Olive green came to the fore earlier in the year and provided a softer alternative to Brat green. It works beautifully in unusual formulas, like with baby pink, but trusty true-blue denim is a perfect partner.

Mederick Coat - Pistachio - Wool - Sézane
Sezane
Mederick Coat - Pistachio - Wool - Sézane

Sezane is a great place to find these earthy tones.

Lupine High Flared Stretch Jeans
Arket
Lupine High Flared Stretch Jeans

Arket's Lupine jeans offer a more tailored wide-leg cut than some other baggier styles.

5. PRIMARY RED + BLACK + WHITE

girl wearing a black coat, white shirt and black trousers with a red jumper tied around her waist

(Image credit: @sobalera)

What's black, white and red... no, seriously, this combination is classic but underrated! Just a dash of scarlet (yes, it's the "unexpected red theory" striking again) and a very simple outfit gets upgraded.

Quilted Padded Ripstop Jacket
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Quilted Padded Ripstop Jacket

Frankie Shop's iconic Ripstop jacket comes in black too, you know.

Riley Pullover
Free People
Riley Pullover

Red jumpers aren't just for Christmas. This cosy knit will cheer up your whole season.

Oversized Tailored Shirt
COS
Oversized Tailored Shirt

A COS classic that will last and last.

