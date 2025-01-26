I've Followed This Fashion Insider for Over 10 Years—8 Perfect Outfits I'll Love Forever
For over a decade, I've followed Jen Ceballos (aka @Endlessly Love Club), watching her transform fashion into a visual diary of effortless cool. What started as casual admiration quickly became a full-fledged obsession with her ability to weave vintage treasures, edgy staples, and modern minimalism into looks that felt utterly timeless. Today, her style still lives rent-free in my mind and in my wardrobe.
Ceballos's feed isn't just about the clothes; it's about a mood, a lifestyle. Her signature combination of tailored suiting, loads of oversize leather jackets, and those perfectly slouched jeans embody a nonchalant edge I'll always aspire to. Over the years, I've bookmarked countless posts and spent hours scrolling to decipher how she makes even the simplest white tee look impossibly chic.
Here are the outfits from her style collection I'll forever love and re-create.
1. The Oversize Blazer With a Twist
Ceballos has a way of styling a boxy blazer that screams cool-girl authority. Whether paired with vintage jeans, a sleek minidress, or leather trousers, her use of structure and proportion is endlessly inspiring. My re-creation? A thrifted oversize blazer, a slim tank, and sleek heels for that high-low contrast she embodies so well.
Shop the key pieces:
2. All Black With Texture
An all-black outfit is a staple in her wardrobe, but she elevates it with contrasting textures—like a silky slip skirt paired with a chunky knit sweater and leather accessories. Whenever I need a go-to monochrome moment, I channel her ability to mix materials to avoid looking flat.
Shop the key pieces:
3. The Vintage Denim Uniform
From faded vintage Levi's to ultra-wide-leg jeans, Ceballos's denim collection is unmatched. I've learned to play with fits—cropped, boxy tees with baggy jeans or a tucked-in silk blouse with straight-leg jeans—all thanks to her.
Shop the key pieces:
4. The Leather Statement Piece
Ceballos's leather jackets (and the occasional leather trench) have been recurring heroes in her wardrobe. I'll always re-create this look: a structured leather jacket, a white T-shirt, baggy jeans, and polished boots. It's cool without trying too hard.
Shop the key pieces:
5. Menswear Meets Womenswear
Ceballos's balance between menswear tailoring and womenswear details has transformed the way I view my wardrobe. She'll wear a delicate lace camisole under a men's oversize button-down or offset sharp trousers with a fitted little top. It's this mix I'll always replicate.
Shop the key pieces:
6. Accessories That Speak Volumes
From chunky belts to polished loafers, her accessories tell their own story. She has taught me that a well-placed accessory, chic sunglasses, and sleek boots can elevate even the most basic ensemble.
Shop the key pieces:
7. All-White Outfits Are Always in Style
Whether she's traveling in Europe or getting ready for date night, she confirms a simple all-white outfit is anything but boring. By pairing low-rise jeans with her signature fitted tank and a black belt, she proves wearing all white works for any occasion and season.
Shop the key pieces:
8. The Short of It
She's the queen of styling everything from short shorts to micro miniskirts in a way that looks elegant and slightly alluring. Typically, she'll pair the tiny bottoms with a more conservative top option to balance out the look for a perfectly sexy touch—an outfit combination I'm always down to replicate.
Shop the key pieces:
-
Kylie Jenner Knows That Wearing This Rich Denim Trend With This Pretty Loafer Trend Is the Move
Follow suit.
By Allyson Payer
-
9 J.Crew Basics I Bought Immediately After Seeing These Elegant Outfits
Consider me inspired to shop.
By Allyson Payer
-
5 Simple Outfit Ideas I'm Recommending to Everyone in 2025
Easy and chic.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
Hailey Bieber Wore the Jean Color and Shoe Trend Combo That'll Be Everywhere This Spring
She nailed it with this Aspen outfit.
By Allyson Payer
-
Challenge Accepted: I Created 5 Elegant Winter Outfits From Madewell and J.Crew for Under $452
You're welcome.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Sorry, Barrel Jeans—I Am Forever Loyal to This Classic, Effortless Denim Style
Five chic winter outfit ideas right this way.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
7 Major 2025 Denim Trends for Under $150
The styles and silhouettes to have on your radar.
By Judith Jones
-
8 European-Girl Sneaker Outfits That Look Undeniably Rich
All courtesy of European women.
By Allyson Payer