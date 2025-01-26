I've Followed This Fashion Insider for Over 10 Years—8 Perfect Outfits I'll Love Forever

For over a decade, I've followed Jen Ceballos (aka @Endlessly Love Club), watching her transform fashion into a visual diary of effortless cool. What started as casual admiration quickly became a full-fledged obsession with her ability to weave vintage treasures, edgy staples, and modern minimalism into looks that felt utterly timeless. Today, her style still lives rent-free in my mind and in my wardrobe.

Ceballos's feed isn't just about the clothes; it's about a mood, a lifestyle. Her signature combination of tailored suiting, loads of oversize leather jackets, and those perfectly slouched jeans embody a nonchalant edge I'll always aspire to. Over the years, I've bookmarked countless posts and spent hours scrolling to decipher how she makes even the simplest white tee look impossibly chic.

Here are the outfits from her style collection I'll forever love and re-create.

1. The Oversize Blazer With a Twist

Ceballos has a way of styling a boxy blazer that screams cool-girl authority. Whether paired with vintage jeans, a sleek minidress, or leather trousers, her use of structure and proportion is endlessly inspiring. My re-creation? A thrifted oversize blazer, a slim tank, and sleek heels for that high-low contrast she embodies so well.

Shop the key pieces:

Anine Bing Quinn Blazer $550 SHOP NOW

Mango Wool Mini-Skirt With Belt $70 $50 SHOP NOW

The New Arrivals by Ilkyaz Ozel Kitten Mule 55 Heels $750 $525 SHOP NOW

2. All Black With Texture

An all-black outfit is a staple in her wardrobe, but she elevates it with contrasting textures—like a silky slip skirt paired with a chunky knit sweater and leather accessories. Whenever I need a go-to monochrome moment, I channel her ability to mix materials to avoid looking flat.

Shop the key pieces:

H&M Jersey Slip Dress $18 SHOP NOW

COS Funnel-Neck Waisted Wool Sweater $135 $81 SHOP NOW

Zw Collection Wrap Halter Top $46 $19 SHOP NOW

3. The Vintage Denim Uniform

From faded vintage Levi's to ultra-wide-leg jeans, Ceballos's denim collection is unmatched. I've learned to play with fits—cropped, boxy tees with baggy jeans or a tucked-in silk blouse with straight-leg jeans—all thanks to her.

Shop the key pieces:

4. The Leather Statement Piece

Ceballos's leather jackets (and the occasional leather trench) have been recurring heroes in her wardrobe. I'll always re-create this look: a structured leather jacket, a white T-shirt, baggy jeans, and polished boots. It's cool without trying too hard.

Shop the key pieces:

Courrèges Zipped Iconic Leather Jacket $2890 SHOP NOW

MICHAEL Michael Kors Burnished Leather Blazer $695 $261 SHOP NOW

5. Menswear Meets Womenswear

Ceballos's balance between menswear tailoring and womenswear details has transformed the way I view my wardrobe. She'll wear a delicate lace camisole under a men's oversize button-down or offset sharp trousers with a fitted little top. It's this mix I'll always replicate.

Shop the key pieces:

Miu Miu Prince of Wales Pants $1950 SHOP NOW

ALL THE WAYS Vienna Pant Set $98 SHOP NOW

6. Accessories That Speak Volumes

From chunky belts to polished loafers, her accessories tell their own story. She has taught me that a well-placed accessory, chic sunglasses, and sleek boots can elevate even the most basic ensemble.

Shop the key pieces:

Madewell Triple Metal Keeper Belt $68 SHOP NOW

Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafers $268 SHOP NOW

Gucci Hailey Oval Sunglasses $420 SHOP NOW

7. All-White Outfits Are Always in Style

Whether she's traveling in Europe or getting ready for date night, she confirms a simple all-white outfit is anything but boring. By pairing low-rise jeans with her signature fitted tank and a black belt, she proves wearing all white works for any occasion and season.

Shop the key pieces:

ZARA Wide Strap Polyamide Top $18 SHOP NOW

FRAME The Ruler Straight Leg Jeans $258 SHOP NOW

8. The Short of It

She's the queen of styling everything from short shorts to micro miniskirts in a way that looks elegant and slightly alluring. Typically, she'll pair the tiny bottoms with a more conservative top option to balance out the look for a perfectly sexy touch—an outfit combination I'm always down to replicate.

Shop the key pieces: