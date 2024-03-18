I Shop Online for a Living—33 Spring Finds That Stopped Me in My Tracks
Today was the first day that the forecast hit above 70° in NYC. The change you see on people’s faces when spring arrives is unlike anything else. New Yorkers are known for their tough exteriors and ever-present frowns, and in the winter, we huddle up in our coats and avoid eye contact. The past few days have marked the launch of the spring season, and seeing even the toughest-looking New Yorker smile has truly made my day.
I can't believe I'm already making plans to move my winter items out of my closet and my spring items in, but I'm dusting off cobwebs and getting my home ready for a new season. While I want to wear as much as I can from last spring, I'm already plotting my purchases in the next few weeks. Below, find the first 33 pieces I'm considering, and I just can't wait to share more.
Whether or not designers are pushing skinnies, I'm still wearing baggy jeans on the daily.
This comfortable sandal trend is going to be a win this summer, and I want a head start.
I will be wearing a lot of cardigans this spring for sure.
I love to have a selection of "throw on and go" dresses ready for any occasion.
It may be out of my budget, but it's nice to look at.
