I Shop Online for a Living—33 Spring Finds That Stopped Me in My Tracks

Today was the first day that the forecast hit above 70° in NYC . The change you see on people’s faces when spring arrives is unlike anything else. New Yorkers are known for their tough exteriors and ever-present frowns, and in the winter, we huddle up in our coats and avoid eye contact. The past few days have marked the launch of the spring season, and seeing even the toughest-looking New Yorker smile has truly made my day.

I can't believe I'm already making plans to move my winter items out of my closet and my spring items in, but I'm dusting off cobwebs and getting my home ready for a new season . While I want to wear as much as I can from last spring, I'm already plotting my purchases in the next few weeks. Below, find the first 33 pieces I'm considering, and I just can't wait to share more.

Reformation Valetta Two Piece $248 SHOP NOW Cotton poplin daydreams.

Cleobella Margot Ankle Dress $258 SHOP NOW Ideal wedding guest attire.

Chanel Caviar Quilted Kelly Bag $219 SHOP NOW Renting a Chanel bag is one of my guilty pleasures.

Aritzia Lifetime Solid Brass Leather Belt $78 SHOP NOW Currently stocking up on mega belts.

Jeffrey Campbell Mesh Mary Jane Flat $144 SHOP NOW Mesh flats are still winners in my eyes.

Sézane Titouan Cardigan $170 SHOP NOW Simply perfection.

Sézane Martina Heel Pumps $210 SHOP NOW I finally found the classic black pumps I've been dreaming of.

Wilfred Flourish Camisole $88 SHOP NOW Help, I've fallen in love with this top, and I can't get up.

New Balance 550 Basketball Sneaker $109 SHOP NOW Cool-girl sneakers for sure.

Mulberry Clovelly Calfskin Leather Tote $1595 SHOP NOW I'm in need of a new tote.

Agolde Parker Ringe Denim Shorts $148 SHOP NOW Starting to think about my summer wardrobe.

SIR The Label Sandrine Tailored Mini Dress $620 SHOP NOW The second I saw this dress, the daydreaming began.

Aje Gazer Rosette Mini Dress $595 SHOP NOW Imitating a garden of roses because why not.

Pistola Bobbie Carpenter Mid Rise Straight $168 SHOP NOW I just can't get enough of the baggy jeans.

Ser.o.ya London Jumpsuit $498 SHOP NOW I need this for my next night out.

Reformation Babette Dress $218 SHOP NOW I'm so close to snagging this one.

Good American Good Ease High Waist Wide Leg Jeans $169 SHOP NOW Whether or not designers are pushing skinnies, I'm still wearing baggy jeans on the daily.

Bottega Veneta Jack Slingback Sandal $1150 SHOP NOW This comfortable sandal trend is going to be a win this summer, and I want a head start.

Pistola Lennon High Waist Raw Hem Crop Bootcut Jeans $138 SHOP NOW These jeans will stand out in your collection.

Reformation Catalina Cotton Mini Dress $248 SHOP NOW Prim and proper.

Ronny Kobo Hilari Wool-Blend Knit Cardigan $478 SHOP NOW I will be wearing a lot of cardigans this spring for sure.

Free People Marvelous Mia Long Sleeve Stretch Cotton Mini Shirtdress $128 SHOP NOW I love to have a selection of "throw on and go" dresses ready for any occasion.

Valentino Embellished Wool and Silk-Blend Blazer $4700 SHOP NOW It may be out of my budget, but it's nice to look at.

Dissh The Bali Tailor Leni Black Sandal $229 SHOP NOW I'm on the hunt for a pair of shoes like this by summer.

Reformation Evianna Linen Dress $248 SHOP NOW There will be a lot of red minidresses to come.

Acler Isla Sculpted Floral Minidress $495 SHOP NOW Ordered.

Rails Stripe Wool & Cashmere Polo Sweater $258 SHOP NOW Spring sweaters should never be overlooked.

Sandro Sailor-Neck Knit Jumper $235 SHOP NOW Sandro is simply perfection.

Ferragamo Gancini Watch $1345 SHOP NOW A good watch is always a classic investment.

Wilfred Harvest Skirt $150 SHOP NOW This one is already on its way to me.

Staud Le Sable Dress $1195 SHOP NOW Almost as good as a real sunset.

Zara Heeled Toe Post Sandals $59 SHOP NOW Your friends will think these are designer.