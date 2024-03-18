I Shop Online for a Living—33 Spring Finds That Stopped Me in My Tracks

By Sierra Mayhew
published

sierra mayhew fashion editor

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

Today was the first day that the forecast hit above 70° in NYC. The change you see on people’s faces when spring arrives is unlike anything else. New Yorkers are known for their tough exteriors and ever-present frowns, and in the winter, we huddle up in our coats and avoid eye contact. The past few days have marked the launch of the spring season, and seeing even the toughest-looking New Yorker smile has truly made my day. 

I can't believe I'm already making plans to move my winter items out of my closet and my spring items in, but I'm dusting off cobwebs and getting my home ready for a new season. While I want to wear as much as I can from last spring, I'm already plotting my purchases in the next few weeks. Below, find the first 33 pieces I'm considering, and I just can't wait to share more.

Valetta Two Piece
Reformation
Valetta Two Piece

Cotton poplin daydreams.

yellow midi dress
Cleobella
Margot Ankle Dress

Ideal wedding guest attire.

chanel bag
Chanel
Caviar Quilted Kelly Bag

Renting a Chanel bag is one of my guilty pleasures.

Lifetime Solid Brass Leather Belt
Aritzia
Lifetime Solid Brass Leather Belt

Currently stocking up on mega belts.

Mesh Mary Jane Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Mesh Mary Jane Flat

Mesh flats are still winners in my eyes.

cardigan
Sézane
Titouan Cardigan

Simply perfection.

pumps
Sézane
Martina Heel Pumps

I finally found the classic black pumps I've been dreaming of.

Flourish Camisole
Wilfred
Flourish Camisole

Help, I've fallen in love with this top, and I can't get up.

550 Basketball Sneaker
New Balance
550 Basketball Sneaker

Cool-girl sneakers for sure.

Clovelly Calfskin Leather Tote
Mulberry
Clovelly Calfskin Leather Tote

I'm in need of a new tote.

Parker Ringe Denim Shorts
Agolde
Parker Ringe Denim Shorts

Starting to think about my summer wardrobe.

Sandrine Tailored Mini Dress
SIR The Label
Sandrine Tailored Mini Dress

The second I saw this dress, the daydreaming began.

Gazer Rosette Mini Dress
Aje
Gazer Rosette Mini Dress

Imitating a garden of roses because why not.

pistola jeans
Pistola
Bobbie Carpenter Mid Rise Straight

I just can't get enough of the baggy jeans.

London Jumpsuit
Ser.o.ya
London Jumpsuit

I need this for my next night out.

Babette Dress
Reformation
Babette Dress

I'm so close to snagging this one.

Good Ease High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Good American
Good Ease High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Whether or not designers are pushing skinnies, I'm still wearing baggy jeans on the daily.

Jack Slingback Sandal
Bottega Veneta
Jack Slingback Sandal

This comfortable sandal trend is going to be a win this summer, and I want a head start.

Lennon High Waist Raw Hem Crop Bootcut Jeans
Pistola
Lennon High Waist Raw Hem Crop Bootcut Jeans

These jeans will stand out in your collection.

Catalina Cotton Mini Dress
Reformation
Catalina Cotton Mini Dress

Prim and proper.

Hilari Wool-Blend Knit Cardigan
Ronny Kobo
Hilari Wool-Blend Knit Cardigan

I will be wearing a lot of cardigans this spring for sure.

Marvelous Mia Long Sleeve Stretch Cotton Mini Shirtdress
Free People
Marvelous Mia Long Sleeve Stretch Cotton Mini Shirtdress

I love to have a selection of "throw on and go" dresses ready for any occasion.

Embellished Wool and Silk-Blend Blazer
Valentino
Embellished Wool and Silk-Blend Blazer

It may be out of my budget, but it's nice to look at.

The Bali Tailor Leni Black Sandal
Dissh
The Bali Tailor Leni Black Sandal

I'm on the hunt for a pair of shoes like this by summer.

Evianna Linen Dress
Reformation
Evianna Linen Dress

There will be a lot of red minidresses to come.

Isla Sculpted Floral Minidress
Acler
Isla Sculpted Floral Minidress

Ordered.

Stripe Wool & Cashmere Polo Sweater
Rails
Stripe Wool & Cashmere Polo Sweater

Spring sweaters should never be overlooked.

Sailor-Neck Knit Jumper
Sandro
Sailor-Neck Knit Jumper

Sandro is simply perfection.

Gancini Watch | Watches | Women's | Ferragamo Us
Ferragamo
Gancini Watch

A good watch is always a classic investment.

Harvest Skirt
Wilfred
Harvest Skirt

This one is already on its way to me.

Le Sable Dress
Staud
Le Sable Dress

Almost as good as a real sunset.

Heeled Toe Post Sandals
Zara
Heeled Toe Post Sandals

Your friends will think these are designer.

Mesh tennis skirt
Alo
Mesh Sheer Bliss

A tennis skirt I'd also want to wear to a party.

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.

Latest