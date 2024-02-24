I'm 26 in NYC and My Grandma is 81 in L.A.—31 Pieces We'd Shockingly Both Wear
A recent visit to my grandmother’s hometown in Orange County, California, led me to realize how different our personal styles had become. While I loved wearing color growing up, moving to New York and working in fashion during the era of quiet luxury has led me to transition my wardrobe into more of a neutrals area. As we got ready to spend a day out and about, she told me how she is always looking for ways to wear more color. The maximalist scarf I gifted her came just in time.
Even though I’ve shied away from color and she loves maximalism, there are some common notes between us. Below, find the 31 pieces I think we could actually agree upon.
A beach dress I’d wear while visiting her.
A trench coat that would work for California winters and New York springs.
She’d rarely approve of me in black, but I have a good feeling about this one.
If she has a say in my swimsuit choices, it will always be a one-piece.
When I think about California style, I think about brown leather jackets, so this is perfect.
Fitting in as many pops of color here to make her happy.
She taught me about comfortable footwear from a young age, so I have to include sneakers.
These jeans will be living in my mind rent-free until they’re mine.
Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.