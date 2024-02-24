I'm 26 in NYC and My Grandma is 81 in L.A.—31 Pieces We'd Shockingly Both Wear

By Sierra Mayhew
published

sierra mayhew, fashion editor

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

A recent visit to my grandmother’s hometown in Orange County, California, led me to realize how different our personal styles had become. While I loved wearing color growing up, moving to New York and working in fashion during the era of quiet luxury has led me to transition my wardrobe into more of a neutrals area. As we got ready to spend a day out and about, she told me how she is always looking for ways to wear more color. The maximalist scarf I gifted her came just in time.

Even though I’ve shied away from color and she loves maximalism, there are some common notes between us. Below, find the 31 pieces I think we could actually agree upon.

Marvelous Mia Long Sleeve Stretch Cotton Mini Shirtdress
Free People
Marvelous Mia Long Sleeve Stretch Cotton Mini Shirtdress

A beach dress I’d wear while visiting her.

Pearl Ball Bracelet
J.Crew
Pearl Ball Bracelet

Taking the term "grandmothers pearls" quite literally.

Lucien Cotton & Linen Short Trench Coat
Rails
Lucien Cotton & Linen Short Trench Coat

The perfect spring jacket.

'ab'solution Colorblock Wide Leg Cargo Jeans
Wit & Wisdom
Ab'solution Colorblock Wide Leg Cargo Jeans

We love a good pair of cargos.

Monique Satin Midi Slipdress
Rails
Monique Satin Midi Slipdress

Did someone say wedding guest?

Tailored Belted Trench Coat
Avec Les Filles
Tailored Belted Trench Coat

A trench coat that would work for California winters and New York springs.

Saude Cotton Utility Shirtdress
Veronica Beard
Saude Cotton Utility Shirtdress

She’d rarely approve of me in black, but I have a good feeling about this one.

Slingback Heels
Mansur Gavriel
Slingback Heels

I can just tell that I’d be able to walk in these.

Pucci 54mm Geometric Sunglasses
Pucci
Pucci 54mm Geometric Sunglasses

This colorway is everything.

h&M
H&M
Tie-Detail Ruffle-Trimmed Blouse

I’m here for the flounce.

Valle De La Luna Serafina Maxi Dress
Baobab
Valle De La Luna Serafina Maxi Dress

The perfect vacation dress.

cropped top
H&M
Short-Sleeved Cardigan

Preppy chic.

linen vest
H&M
Linen-Blend Suit Vest

I’m obsessed with vests like this.

Ratu Ruched Body-Con Midi-Dress
Andrea Iyamah
Ratu Ruched Body-Con Midi-Dress

I’m ready for a cocktail.

pleated dress
H&M
Pleat-Detail Dress

Absolute perfection.

swimsuit
H&M
Padded-Cup High-Leg Swimsuit

If she has a say in my swimsuit choices, it will always be a one-piece.

Nina Crewneck Cotton T-Shirt
Free People
Nina Crewneck Cotton T-Shirt

We can’t forget the basics.

Mathis Faux Leather Jacket
Rails
Mathis Faux Leather Jacket

When I think about California style, I think about brown leather jackets, so this is perfect.

Amber Spread Collar Alpaca Blend Cardigan
Rails
Amber Spread Collar Alpaca Blend Cardigan

Fitting in as many pops of color here to make her happy.

Crop Cable Cardigan
All in Favor
Crop Cable Cardigan

Now I’m excited for spring.

Long V-Neck Sweater Blazer
J.Crew
Long V-Neck Sweater Blazer

A cool-girl move.

Air Jordan 1 Low Sneaker
Jordan
Air Jordan 1 Low Sneaker

She taught me about comfortable footwear from a young age, so I have to include sneakers.

Tie Back Crop Button-Up Shirt
ASTR the Label
Tie Back Crop Button-Up Shirt

Party in the back.

Caterine Tiered Cotton Blend Dress
Rails
Caterine Tiered Cotton Blend Dress

Someone invite me to a West Coast picnic.

Enola Slide Sandal
Schutz
Enola Slide Sandal

This is California-approved footwear for sure.

Cashmere Cropped Sweater-Polo
Cashmere Cropped Sweater-Polo

Too good.

Marcelle Low Rise Barrel Cargo Pants
Citizens of Humanity
Marcelle Low Rise Barrel Cargo Pants

These jeans will be living in my mind rent-free until they’re mine.

Rib Stretch Cotton T-Shirt
BP.
Rib Stretch Cotton T-Shirt

We’d both wear these over or under many things.

Fringe-Trim Short-Sleeve Cropped Lady Jacket in Marled Yarn
Fringe-Trim Short-Sleeve Cropped Lady Jacket in Marled Yarn

Need this in my life by spring.

Zadie Cutout Knit Camisole
Rails
Zadie Cutout Knit Camisole

I already know she’d love to see me in this.

Clara Cashmere Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Cardigan

I’m Zooming to tell her about the pop-of-red trend.

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.

