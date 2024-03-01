When I Wear COS, People Think It's Designer—28 Styles I'll Buy Next

By Sierra Mayhew
published

This spring, I'm looking to build out a capsule wardrobe unlike any other. I recently traveled for an extended period of time, and I only brought out the basics. I've never had an easier time getting dressed and looking chic every single day. It was a "less is more" situation, and that's how I'm currently facing my shopping strategy. With this in mind, I'm targeting more affordable stores, and COS is most definitely one of them.

I recently got my hands on a COS coat and had strangers and friends ask me, "Who makes it?" I had the pleasure of letting them know that it's not designer, and they were all thrilled by that answer. Up next in my shopping cart are the 29 pieces below.

Pointed Leather Kitten-Heel Loafers
COS
Pointed Leather Kitten-Heel Loafers

The best thing I've seen all week.

Longline Linen-Blend Blazer
COS
Longline Linen-Blend Blazer

A very good black blazer indeed.

Longline Linen-Blend Waistcoat
COS
Longline Linen-Blend Waistcoat

I'm enamored with a good waistcoat at the moment.

Asymmetric Tailored Wool Vest
COS
Asymmetric Tailored Wool Vest

Exquisite tailoring.

Oval Sunglasses - Round
COS x Linda Farrow
Oval Sunglasses Round

This collab is guaranteed to sell out fast.

Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats
COS
Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats

Add a pop of color wherever you can.

Ribbed Crew-Neck Tank Top
COS
Ribbed Crew-Neck Tank Top

A good basic always gets added to my cart at the last minute.

Pinstriped Shirt Dress
COS
Pinstriped Shirt Dress

This with knee-high boots would be so good.

Ray Jeans - Flared
COS
Ray Flared Jeans

I'm all about a flare right now.

Facade Turn-Up Jeans - Straight
COS
Facade Turn-Up Jeans

It's the cuff for me.

Chunky Curved Teardrop Earrings
COS
Chunky Curved Teardrop Earrings

Still a gold-jewelry fan.

Leather Moto Jacket
COS
Leather Moto Jacket

This jacket is the ultimate nostalgic piece.

Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers

The baggier the better.

Knitted Polo Shirt
COS
Knitted Polo Shirt

A "pretty girl" top.

Embellished Leather Scrunchie
COS
Embellished Leather Scrunchie

It's alllll in the accessories.

Pleated Wool-Blend Mini Skirt
COS
Pleated Wool-Blend Mini Skirt

I'm investing in longer miniskirts now that the micro-mini hype has passed.

Ripple Crossbody - Leather
COS
Ripple Crossbody Leather

This update on the brand's viral bag was immediately added to my cart.

Striped Wool Sweater
COS
Striped Wool Sweater

I thought I had enough sweaters, but I just fell in love.

Long-Sleeved Polo Shirt
COS
Long-Sleeved Polo Shirt

This makes me think of spring in Europe.

Cropped Hybrid Trench Coat
COS
Cropped Hybrid Trench Coat

This is the perfect spring staple.

Ribbed Wool Half-Zip Top
COS
Ribbed Wool Half-Zip Top

A layering piece that will do a lot for you.

Wool Crew-Neck Cardigan
COS
Wool Crew-Neck Cardigan

Another item that you can show off some layers with.

Utility Barrel-Leg Pants
COS
Utility Barrel-Leg Pants

So flattering.

Waisted Knitted Cardigan
COS
Waisted Knitted Cardigan

I'm in love with this shade of blue.

Waisted Knitted Cardigan
COS
Waisted Knitted Cardigan

Need it in black too.

Cropped Waisted Jacket
COS
Cropped Waisted Jacket

A menswear-inspired jacket is a must.

Wide-Leg Fluid Denim Pants
COS
Wide-Leg Fluid Denim Pants

Sweatpants meet my denim drawer.

Alpaca-Blend Zip-Up Cardigan
COS
Alpaca-Blend Zip-Up Cardigan

I'm obsessed with anything that's gray.

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.

