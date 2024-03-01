When I Wear COS, People Think It's Designer—28 Styles I'll Buy Next

This spring, I'm looking to build out a capsule wardrobe unlike any other. I recently traveled for an extended period of time, and I only brought out the basics. I've never had an easier time getting dressed and looking chic every single day. It was a "less is more" situation, and that's how I'm currently facing my shopping strategy. With this in mind, I'm targeting more affordable stores, and COS is most definitely one of them.

I recently got my hands on a COS coat and had strangers and friends ask me, "Who makes it?" I had the pleasure of letting them know that it's not designer, and they were all thrilled by that answer. Up next in my shopping cart are the 29 pieces below.

COS Pointed Leather Kitten-Heel Loafers $190 SHOP NOW The best thing I've seen all week.

COS Longline Linen-Blend Blazer $220 SHOP NOW A very good black blazer indeed.

COS Longline Linen-Blend Waistcoat $135 SHOP NOW I'm enamored with a good waistcoat at the moment.

COS Asymmetric Tailored Wool Vest $150 SHOP NOW Exquisite tailoring.

COS x Linda Farrow Oval Sunglasses Round $170 SHOP NOW This collab is guaranteed to sell out fast.

COS Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats $170 SHOP NOW Add a pop of color wherever you can.

COS Ribbed Crew-Neck Tank Top $39 SHOP NOW A good basic always gets added to my cart at the last minute.

COS Pinstriped Shirt Dress $135 SHOP NOW This with knee-high boots would be so good.

COS Ray Flared Jeans $135 SHOP NOW I'm all about a flare right now.

COS Facade Turn-Up Jeans $135 SHOP NOW It's the cuff for me.

COS Chunky Curved Teardrop Earrings $59 SHOP NOW Still a gold-jewelry fan.

COS Leather Moto Jacket $550 SHOP NOW This jacket is the ultimate nostalgic piece.

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers $135 SHOP NOW The baggier the better.

COS Knitted Polo Shirt $89 SHOP NOW A "pretty girl" top.

COS Embellished Leather Scrunchie $59 SHOP NOW It's alllll in the accessories.

COS Pleated Wool-Blend Mini Skirt $135 SHOP NOW I'm investing in longer miniskirts now that the micro-mini hype has passed.

COS Ripple Crossbody Leather $190 SHOP NOW This update on the brand's viral bag was immediately added to my cart.

COS Striped Wool Sweater $135 SHOP NOW I thought I had enough sweaters, but I just fell in love.

COS Long-Sleeved Polo Shirt $69 SHOP NOW This makes me think of spring in Europe.

COS Cropped Hybrid Trench Coat $150 SHOP NOW This is the perfect spring staple.

COS Ribbed Wool Half-Zip Top $135 SHOP NOW A layering piece that will do a lot for you.

COS Wool Crew-Neck Cardigan $135 SHOP NOW Another item that you can show off some layers with.

COS Utility Barrel-Leg Pants $135 SHOP NOW So flattering.

COS Waisted Knitted Cardigan $135 SHOP NOW I'm in love with this shade of blue.

COS Waisted Knitted Cardigan $135 SHOP NOW Need it in black too.

COS Cropped Waisted Jacket $135 SHOP NOW A menswear-inspired jacket is a must.

COS Wide-Leg Fluid Denim Pants $120 SHOP NOW Sweatpants meet my denim drawer.