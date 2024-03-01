When I Wear COS, People Think It's Designer—28 Styles I'll Buy Next
This spring, I'm looking to build out a capsule wardrobe unlike any other. I recently traveled for an extended period of time, and I only brought out the basics. I've never had an easier time getting dressed and looking chic every single day. It was a "less is more" situation, and that's how I'm currently facing my shopping strategy. With this in mind, I'm targeting more affordable stores, and COS is most definitely one of them.
I recently got my hands on a COS coat and had strangers and friends ask me, "Who makes it?" I had the pleasure of letting them know that it's not designer, and they were all thrilled by that answer. Up next in my shopping cart are the 29 pieces below.
I'm investing in longer miniskirts now that the micro-mini hype has passed.
