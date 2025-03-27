This Is the Skirt to Wear If You Want People to Stop You in the Street and Say, “Hey, Cute Outfit”

I am, and always have been, a big skirt person. Dresses and skirts make up a huge percentage of my wardrobe, though it's the latter that I find to be the most versatile, especially at the start of the new season. With spring finally upon us, I've made it my mission to work said skirts back into my daily looks—sorry, straight-leg jeans, we had a good run. I had anticipated my white skirts would be the first I'd want to reach for but, to even my surprise, that wasn't the hue I was instinctively keen to wear. Enter red skirts.

@kendalljenner wears a red knee skirt with white socks, black loafers, a navy jumper and a baseball cap

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Admittedly I don't yet own a red skirt—another thing you should know about my wardrobe is that it's a very neutral place—but a seed was planted when I saw Kendall Jenner wearing a chic red knee-length skirt earlier this month. Styling hers with black loafers, white ankle socks, a roomy navy knit and a Ralph Lauren baseball cap complete with matching red monogramming, this look instantly found a permanent spot in my mental outfit rolodex.

@marina_torres wears a red miniskirt with a beige jacket and white clutch bag

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Suddenly, it was like a switch had been flipped in my head, and I started noticing red skirt outfits everywhere I looked. From the streets of San Jose, but also right at home in London, the rate at which fashion people are wearing red skirts right now is unprecedented—so much so, I'm pulling the "trend" card.

@elizahuber wears a red satin skirt with white shoes and a grey vest top

(Image credit: @elizahuber)

While Jenner's skirt is made from a structured cotton, I've seen red skirts in a slew of different fabrics. From rich-looking satin, as seen on my New York-based colleague Eliza Huber, to lightweight linen iterations that will transition well into summer, there's a plethora of options out there for you to choose from.

@abimarvel wears a red miniskirt with Gucci crystal slingback shoes and a black cardigan

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Although far from "out there" or daunting to imagine wearing, there's something to be said about the statement that a red skirt makes. Pulling one on in place of black, beige or white looks like a very considered choice and makes it look like you've put real effort into assuming your outfit when it's pretty simple to make a red skirt work. Although it naturally pairs well with a classic palette, I also find that red loans itself well to shades of blue, pale yellow, pink and some greens. My only tip would be to avoid anything forest-hued to stop the look from becoming too, what's the word? Festive.

I don't know about you but I certainly don't need any more convincing. Scroll on to shop my edit of the best red skirts on the market right now to tap into the trend with.

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.

