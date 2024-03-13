I'm a Picky Zillennial—31 Spring Arrivals That Make Dressing On-Trend Easy

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango; Courtesy of Urban Outfitters; Courtesy of Fashionphile; Courtesy of Saks; Original Illustration by Yracema Rivas)

Last month, I shared my humble opinions on the TikTok-aesthetic craze, and I received a bit of feedback that I'd like to share. It seems that navigating trend cycles is confusing for many of us in our late 20s. They go as quickly as they come and often leave us with wardrobe pieces we no longer know how to style. The dilemma of wanting to dress both on-trend and "our age" is common among zillennials like me, and I'm determined to help. The start of spring is a great time to test-drive trends such as Western motifs, pretty things with bows, sheer fabrics, and (tasteful) polka dots in a way that doesn't feel like you're adopting a completely new identity. So if you're also struggling to find a balance between your personal style and ever-evolving trends, I think this round-up is the sweet spot. Keep scrolling to see exactly what I'm talking about.

Jenni Kayne Cooper Cardigan $525 SHOP NOW My Gen Z and millennial co-workers agree this is the chicest sweater on the market.

Banana Republic Flora Pebbled Leather Belt $80 SHOP NOW I'm swapping my black belts for cream options this spring.

BDG Becca Tube Top $25 SHOP NOW This is great for layering under a cardigan until summer arrives.

Agolde Clara Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $238 SHOP NOW Low-rise jeans used to terrify me, but this cool pair convinced me to give them a go.

Staud Tommy Beaded Top-Handle Bag $295 SHOP NOW Sardines are one trend I truly never saw coming, but now that it's here, I'm thrilled about it.

Ganni Tie-Front Puff-Sleeve Poplin Mini Dress $255 SHOP NOW Ganni does bows best.

Urban Outfitters Petra Buckle Slingback Heel $49 SHOP NOW The Gen Z girls love a kitten hell, and so do I.

Levi's Blue Western Trucker Denim Jacket $135 SHOP NOW The pointed collar really gives it that subtle Western flair.

Urban Outfitters Everleigh Halter Midi Dress $69 SHOP NOW Jennifer Lawrence really said polka dots are back when she wore that gorgeous Dior gown to the Oscars.

Mango Cowboy Leather Boots $200 $130 SHOP NOW Stunning boots, stunning price.

Jacquemus Blue Les Sculptures Le Cuerda Horizontal Bag $570 SHOP NOW One of my favorite Gen Z trends is a practical handbag like this crossbody style.

Banana Republic Fern Linen-Blend Sweater Polo $80 SHOP NOW A great application of sheer fabric that you can wear every day.

Urban Renewal Remnants Made in La Button Front Boxer Short $35 SHOP NOW Never in my life did I think I would wear boxer shorts in public, but I have to say they are pretty darn cute.

Loeffler Randall Landry Woven Leather Ballerina Flats $295 SHOP NOW The perfect example of a ballet flat that doesn't feel too young.

Banana Republic Caro Lightweight Cashmere Henley $150 SHOP NOW Dipping my toes into the preppy aesthetic with Henleys and polos.

Isabel Marant Zap Studded Leather Belt $290 SHOP NOW The grown-up version of the studded belt I wore in middle school.

Citizens of Humanity Horseshoe Frayed Jeans $278 SHOP NOW Our office has rallied around barrel-leg jeans—just check out our latest post on TikTok.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Suede Clog $160 SHOP NOW I'm a sucker for Birkenstock's latest color offerings.

Hermès Stainless Steel Epsom Heure H Hour Quartz Watch Noir $1950 SHOP NOW ICYMI, watches are back and better than ever.

Jenni Kayne Jones Blazer $495 SHOP NOW Oversize blazers still have a chokehold on me. This investment option will last in your wardrobe for years to come.

Mango Mid-Rise Wideleg Trousers $70 SHOP NOW Capris are trending again, but I think this is a more approachable version that totally works for the office.

Falke Dot Mesh Anklet Socks $20 SHOP NOW I saw the cutest woman on the subway rocking sheer socks with loafers, and now I must do the same.

Banana Republic Navarre Penny Loafer $250 SHOP NOW This classic flat shoe has remained on-trend for years now, and for that, my feet are grateful.

Banana Republic Mariner Link Earrings $80 SHOP NOW These are such a unique design.

Reformation Marleigh Seamed Linen Top $128 SHOP NOW Such a pretty neckline.

Reformation Lucy Cotton Maxi Skirt $198 SHOP NOW A-line skirts for the win in spring 2024.

BY FAR Velvet Semi-Transparent Round Acetate Sunglasses $209 SHOP NOW If the trick to dressing well is balancing classic and trendy pieces, I think sunglasses are where you can experiment more.

Sporty & Rich Blue Prince Edition Health Hoodie $165 SHOP NOW Trends come and go, but comfortable hoodies are forever.

Wales Bonner Off-White Adidas Originals Edition Statement Track Pants $175 SHOP NOW According to tweens, leggings are now cringy, so I'm reaching for track pants when I want a more relaxed weekend look.

Adidas x Humanrace by Pharrell Williams Off-White & Pink Samba Sneakers $180 SHOP NOW The Samba reign lives on.