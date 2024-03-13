I'm a Picky Zillennial—31 Spring Arrivals That Make Dressing On-Trend Easy

Last month, I shared my humble opinions on the TikTok-aesthetic craze, and I received a bit of feedback that I'd like to share. It seems that navigating trend cycles is confusing for many of us in our late 20s. They go as quickly as they come and often leave us with wardrobe pieces we no longer know how to style. The dilemma of wanting to dress both on-trend and "our age" is common among zillennials like me, and I'm determined to help. The start of spring is a great time to test-drive trends such as Western motifs, pretty things with bows, sheer fabrics, and (tasteful) polka dots in a way that doesn't feel like you're adopting a completely new identity. So if you're also struggling to find a balance between your personal style and ever-evolving trends, I think this round-up is the sweet spot. Keep scrolling to see exactly what I'm talking about. 

spring fashion
Jenni Kayne
Cooper Cardigan

My Gen Z and millennial co-workers agree this is the chicest sweater on the market.

belt
Banana Republic
Flora Pebbled Leather Belt

I'm swapping my black belts for cream options this spring.

Bdg Becca Tube Top
BDG
Becca Tube Top

This is great for layering under a cardigan until summer arrives.

spring fashion
Agolde
Clara Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Low-rise jeans used to terrify me, but this cool pair convinced me to give them a go.

Tommy Beaded Top-Handle Bag
Staud
Tommy Beaded Top-Handle Bag

Sardines are one trend I truly never saw coming, but now that it's here, I'm thrilled about it.

spring fashion
Ganni
Tie-Front Puff-Sleeve Poplin Mini Dress

Ganni does bows best.

spring fashion
Urban Outfitters
Petra Buckle Slingback Heel

The Gen Z girls love a kitten hell, and so do I.

spring fashion
Levi's
Blue Western Trucker Denim Jacket

The pointed collar really gives it that subtle Western flair.

spring fashion
Urban Outfitters
Everleigh Halter Midi Dress

Jennifer Lawrence really said polka dots are back when she wore that gorgeous Dior gown to the Oscars.

spring fashion
Mango
Cowboy Leather Boots

Stunning boots, stunning price.

spring fashion
Jacquemus
Blue Les Sculptures Le Cuerda Horizontal Bag

One of my favorite Gen Z trends is a practical handbag like this crossbody style.

spring fashion
Banana Republic
Fern Linen-Blend Sweater Polo

A great application of sheer fabric that you can wear every day.

boxer shorts
Urban Renewal
Remnants Made in La Button Front Boxer Short

Never in my life did I think I would wear boxer shorts in public, but I have to say they are pretty darn cute.

spring fashion
Loeffler Randall
Landry Woven Leather Ballerina Flats

The perfect example of a ballet flat that doesn't feel too young.

spring fashion
Banana Republic
Caro Lightweight Cashmere Henley

Dipping my toes into the preppy aesthetic with Henleys and polos.

Zap Studded Leather Belt
Isabel Marant
Zap Studded Leather Belt

The grown-up version of the studded belt I wore in middle school.

Horseshoe Frayed Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Horseshoe Frayed Jeans

Our office has rallied around barrel-leg jeans—just check out our latest post on TikTok.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Suede Clog
Birkenstock
Boston Soft Footbed Suede Clog

I'm a sucker for Birkenstock's latest color offerings.

Hermes Stainless Steel Epsom 21mm Heure H Hour Quartz Watch Noir
Hermès
Stainless Steel Epsom Heure H Hour Quartz Watch Noir

ICYMI, watches are back and better than ever.

black blazer
Jenni Kayne
Jones Blazer

Oversize blazers still have a chokehold on me. This investment option will last in your wardrobe for years to come.

spring fashion
Mango
Mid-Rise Wideleg Trousers

Capris are trending again, but I think this is a more approachable version that totally works for the office.

Dot Mesh Anklet Socks
Falke
Dot Mesh Anklet Socks

I saw the cutest woman on the subway rocking sheer socks with loafers, and now I must do the same.

spring fashion
Banana Republic
Navarre Penny Loafer

This classic flat shoe has remained on-trend for years now, and for that, my feet are grateful.

spring fashion
Banana Republic
Mariner Link Earrings

These are such a unique design.

spring fashion
Reformation
Marleigh Seamed Linen Top

Such a pretty neckline.

spring fashion
Reformation
Lucy Cotton Maxi Skirt

A-line skirts for the win in spring 2024.

spring fashion
BY FAR
Velvet Semi-Transparent Round Acetate Sunglasses

If the trick to dressing well is balancing classic and trendy pieces, I think sunglasses are where you can experiment more.

spring fashion
Sporty & Rich
Blue Prince Edition Health Hoodie

Trends come and go, but comfortable hoodies are forever.

Off-White Adidas Originals Edition Statement Track Pants
Wales Bonner
Off-White Adidas Originals Edition Statement Track Pants

According to tweens, leggings are now cringy, so I'm reaching for track pants when I want a more relaxed weekend look.

spring fashion
Adidas x Humanrace by Pharrell Williams
Off-White & Pink Samba Sneakers

The Samba reign lives on.

Prada Nylon New Vela Studded Messenger Bag Black
Prada
Nylon New Vela Studded Messenger Bag Black

Nothing unites us all quite like our love for Prada.

