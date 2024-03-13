I'm a Picky Zillennial—31 Spring Arrivals That Make Dressing On-Trend Easy
Last month, I shared my humble opinions on the TikTok-aesthetic craze, and I received a bit of feedback that I'd like to share. It seems that navigating trend cycles is confusing for many of us in our late 20s. They go as quickly as they come and often leave us with wardrobe pieces we no longer know how to style. The dilemma of wanting to dress both on-trend and "our age" is common among zillennials like me, and I'm determined to help. The start of spring is a great time to test-drive trends such as Western motifs, pretty things with bows, sheer fabrics, and (tasteful) polka dots in a way that doesn't feel like you're adopting a completely new identity. So if you're also struggling to find a balance between your personal style and ever-evolving trends, I think this round-up is the sweet spot. Keep scrolling to see exactly what I'm talking about.
My Gen Z and millennial co-workers agree this is the chicest sweater on the market.
I'm swapping my black belts for cream options this spring.
Low-rise jeans used to terrify me, but this cool pair convinced me to give them a go.
Sardines are one trend I truly never saw coming, but now that it's here, I'm thrilled about it.
The pointed collar really gives it that subtle Western flair.
Jennifer Lawrence really said polka dots are back when she wore that gorgeous Dior gown to the Oscars.
One of my favorite Gen Z trends is a practical handbag like this crossbody style.
A great application of sheer fabric that you can wear every day.
Never in my life did I think I would wear boxer shorts in public, but I have to say they are pretty darn cute.
The perfect example of a ballet flat that doesn't feel too young.
Dipping my toes into the preppy aesthetic with Henleys and polos.
The grown-up version of the studded belt I wore in middle school.
Our office has rallied around barrel-leg jeans—just check out our latest post on TikTok.
ICYMI, watches are back and better than ever.
Oversize blazers still have a chokehold on me. This investment option will last in your wardrobe for years to come.
Capris are trending again, but I think this is a more approachable version that totally works for the office.
I saw the cutest woman on the subway rocking sheer socks with loafers, and now I must do the same.
This classic flat shoe has remained on-trend for years now, and for that, my feet are grateful.
If the trick to dressing well is balancing classic and trendy pieces, I think sunglasses are where you can experiment more.
Trends come and go, but comfortable hoodies are forever.
According to tweens, leggings are now cringy, so I'm reaching for track pants when I want a more relaxed weekend look.
Natalie Gray Herder is an Editor on the branded content team at Who What Wear. Originally from Los Angeles, Natalie decided to make the move to NYC after graduating from Loyola Marymount University in 2019. She is an avid researcher, reader, and explorer in and out of the office. She is inspired by the street style of her fellow New Yorkers and her laid-back roots in California.