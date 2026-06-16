The Chicest Women I Know Own Zara's Rich-Looking, Minimalist Blouse—Now, It's Back in Stock

The cult satin shirt may be the hero purchase, but Zara's latest collection is filled with elegant pieces that look far more expensive than they are.

Marina Avraam's avatar
By
published
in Features
Zara new in
(Image credit: Zara)

It's not often that a Zara piece becomes so universally loved that it finds its way onto virtually every fashion editor's wish list, but that's exactly what's happened with the ZW Collection Satin Shirt. Whether I've spotted it at press appointments, on trips abroad or simply walking around the Who What Wear office, one thing has become clear over the past few weeks: stylish women can't get enough of it.

The appeal is obvious. With its lustrous satin finish, elegant collarless neckline and distinctive frog-fastening detail, it feels far more premium than its high-street price tag suggests. The gently cuffed hem only adds to the polished, minimalist aesthetic, giving it that hard-to-achieve balance of looking both fashion-forward and timeless. Available in chic black, rich mustard and minimal white, it's the sort of piece that instantly elevates whatever it's paired with, whether that's relaxed denim, linen trousers, tailored shorts or a silky slip skirt. Unsurprisingly, it has sold out multiple times already—but it's finally back in stock.

Zara blouse

The Satin Frog-Fastening Shirt in White

(Image credit: Zara)

Keep scrolling to shop Zara's cult satin shirt, plus more of the chic minimalist buys fashion editors are backing this summer.

Latest Videos From

Shop Zara's Expensive-Looking Blouse