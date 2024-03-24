I'm Obsessed With These4 Spring Trends And, Yep, They're All on Sale at Nordstrom
Out with the old and in with the new. Now that spring is officially here, my closet is ready to be taken over by a sartorial rebirth and a shrug of the winter blues. In lieu of my oversize puffer jackets and thick wool coats, I'm opting to fill my closet with all of the best spring trends. While I'd usually skip out on a few given budget reasons, Nordstrom's annual spring sale is happening now and all of the finds in my cart are deeply discounted. From forever French girl favorites to seasonally-appropriate outwear these four elegant spring trends are all I'm thinking about (and buying!) right now.
Shop the best spring trends, including some other can't-miss sale finds, from the Nordstrom spring sale, below.
Ballet Flats
Wide-Leg Jeans
Cropped Jackets
Midi and Maxi Skirts
Shop more on-sale Nordstom finds:
Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
-
The Nordstrom Spring Sale Has So Many Chic Shoes—I'm Losing It Over These Finds
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Love Timeless Style—I Can't Get Enough of These 31 Nordstrom Spring Sale Picks
Forever closet staples right this way.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
No, Really—These Are the Best 5 Finds From the Nordstrom Sale
Out of over 18,000 markdowns.
By Eliza Huber
-
These Under-$30 Accessories From Amazon Will Make Your Outfits 10 Times Cooler
Including those viral drop earrings.
By Ana Escalante
-
I Just Got Back From Monaco—These Nordstrom Items Fit Monte Carlo's Vibe to a T
The key word here is luxury.
By Lauren Adhav
-
I Want a Luxurious-Looking Wardrobe—Here's What I'm Buying From Nordstrom's Spring Sale
From silk blouses to elevated knits.
By Judith Jones
-
I’m a Fashion Editor on a Budget—These 21 Designer Sale Finds Have My Attention
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Girls' Night In Is the New Going Out—Here's What to Wear
Sponsor Content Created With Saks
By Michaela Bushkin