I'm Obsessed With These4 Spring Trends And, Yep, They're All on Sale at Nordstrom

woman standing in front of doorway with brown leather jacket, black turtleneck, and denim skirt
(Image credit: @sylviemus_)
By Ana Escalante
published

woman standing in front of doorway with brown leather jacket, black turtleneck, and denim skirt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

woman standing in front of doorway with brown leather jacket, black turtleneck, and denim skirt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

woman standing in front of doorway with brown leather jacket, black turtleneck, and denim skirt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Out with the old and in with the new. Now that spring is officially here, my closet is ready to be taken over by a sartorial rebirth and a shrug of the winter blues. In lieu of my oversize puffer jackets and thick wool coats, I'm opting to fill my closet with all of the best spring trends. While I'd usually skip out on a few given budget reasons, Nordstrom's annual spring sale is happening now and all of the finds in my cart are deeply discounted. From forever French girl favorites to seasonally-appropriate outwear these four elegant spring trends are all I'm thinking about (and buying!) right now.

Shop the best spring trends, including some other can't-miss sale finds, from the Nordstrom spring sale, below.

Ballet Flats

red ballet flats

(Image credit: @saraloura)

Mesh Mary Jane Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Mesh Mary Jane Flat

Leah Ballet Flat
Vince
Leah Ballet Flat

Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flat

Ubet Ballet Flat
Marc Fisher
Ubet Ballet Flat

Wide-Leg Jeans

Woman wearing wide leg jeans

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

The Perfect Vintage Wide Leg Jeans
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Wide Leg Jeans

'ab'solution High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Wit & Wisdom
'ab'solution High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Rami High Waist Carpenter Jeans
Agolde
Rami High Waist Carpenter Jeans

The Farah Wide Leg Cargo Jeans
Joe's
The Farah Wide Leg Cargo Jeans

Cropped Jackets

Woman wearing cropped white blazer

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Heritage Double Breasted Crop Blazer
Free People
Heritage Double Breasted Crop Blazer

Oversize Collared Bomber Jacket
Treasure & Bond
Oversize Collared Bomber Jacket

Remi Crop Leather Biker Jacket
Agolde
Remi Crop Leather Biker Jacket

Crop Trench Jacket
Halogen
Crop Trench Jacket

Midi and Maxi Skirts

woman wearing brown slip skirt

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Suited Midi Column Skirt
Open Edit
Suited Midi Column Skirt

Denim Maxi Skirt
Madewell
Denim Maxi Skirt

The Candy Stick High Waist Denim Maxi Skirt
Mother
The Candy Stick High Waist Denim Maxi Skirt

Fishtail Satin Midi Skirt
Topshop
Fishtail Satin Midi Skirt

Shop more on-sale Nordstom finds:

Owens Layered Look Blazer
Interior
Owens Layered Look Blazer

Ballet Loafer
Tory Burch
Ballet Loafer

Large Grommet Leather Belt
AllSaints
Large Grommet Leather Belt

Pollie Off the Shoulder Long Sleeve Top
Urban Outfitters
Pollie Off the Shoulder Long Sleeve Top

Modern Trench Coat
Bernardo
Modern Trench Coat

Knit Blouson Crop Top
Open Edit
Knit Blouson Crop Top

Relaxed Tunic Sweater
Caslon®
Relaxed Tunic Sweater

Geist Square Toe Boot
Jeffrey Campbell
Geist Square Toe Boot

Smocked Seersucker Cold Shoulder Tiered Dress
Ganni
Smocked Seersucker Cold Shoulder Tiered Dress

Explore More:
Sale Shopping Nordstrom
Ana Escalante
Assistant Shopping Editor
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor whose work ranges from dissecting size inclusivity at fashion week to discussing how American Girl Doll meme accounts are the the answer to society's collective spiral. She's covered it all: Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Roe v. Wade frontline protests, and the emergence of jorts (or jean shorts for the uninitated). At Who What Wear, Ana is responsible for delivering smart, insightful, personality-driven shopping guides and trend features for a digital-first generation.

Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸