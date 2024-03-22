No Really—These Are the Best 5 Finds From the Nordstrom Sale

Nordstrom sales, albeit very much so celebrated over here at Who What Wear, can be more than a little bit overwhelming. More often than not, there are thousands of marked-down items involved, with some undoubtedly deserving more attention than others. Finding those standout items is where the trouble comes in, or at least, that's how some people might look at it. Fortunately for anyone who feels that way but still wants to score a great deal, I think about sales a bit differently. For me, digging through page after page of discounted products in order to pick out the gems is what makes sale season so fun. It's like a game—one that, after six years as a fashion editor and 28 as an avid Nordstrom shopper, I'm more than prepared to play.

That is how I ended up spending my Friday morning diving head first into Nordstrom's spring sale, which houses over 18,000 red-marked women's items, from clothing and shoes to jewelry and handbags. And now that I've seen every last one, I am certain that the five hand-selected pieces below are by far the most worthy of your hard-earned dollars. There's cashmere, a perfect spring sundress, and jeans that you could easily own for the rest of your life (trust me, I just got the same pair and have already worn them twice this week). The best part? You don't need to wade through even a single product-packed shopping page. Everything you could possibly desire from the retailer's big sale is wrapped up in an easy-to-shop package below.

Shop the top 5 finds from Nordstrom's spring sale:

Halogen Crop Trench Jacket $129 $65 SHOP NOW One reviewer said: "Perfect cropped blazer. So comfortable, stylish, flattering. Love it."

Vince Weekend V-Neck Cashmere Sweater $325 $244 SHOP NOW Whenever a Nordstrom sale lands on my desk, the first thing I always search for is cashmere. Marked-down cashmere is my kryptonite, and this camel-colored V-neck from Vince has me down bad.

STAUD Wells Stretch Cotton Poplin Midi Fit & Flare Dress $285 $171 SHOP NOW If this dress was good enough for one reviewer's elopement, it's good enough to buy during Nordstrom's spring sale. Just saying.

Levi's Baggy Dad Jeans $108 $44 SHOP NOW I recently snagged a pair of these exact Levi's and let me tell you, the fit and wash are perfect if you like relaxed denim that doesn't look sloppy.

Jeffrey Campbell Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flat $120 $90 SHOP NOW Lightweight, on-trend, and under-$100? Say less.

Shop more can't-miss items from the Nordstrom sale:

Ray-Ban 50mm Classic Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses $221 $171 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more classic than a black pair of Wayfayers.

Charles Henry Midi Tank Dress $128 $90 SHOP NOW This easy LBD will get so much wear, no matter the season.

Nordstrom Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt $79 $31 SHOP NOW Last year's worn-in poplin shirt could use an upgrade.

Vince Classic Crewneck Cashmere Sweater $295 $207 SHOP NOW Oh look, another fantastic cashmere sweater.

Proenza Schouler Wool Pants $1290 $446 SHOP NOW The cream version is also impeccable.

rag & bone Retro Runner Sneaker $295 $222 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of clean, go-with-everything sneakers.

Vince Wool & Cashmere Blend Button-Up Cardigan $395 $297 SHOP NOW A pop of green will always upgrade an outfit.

Madewell Denim Maxi Skirt $98 $59 SHOP NOW Just easy.

Tory Burch Patos Leather Sandal $258 $168 SHOP NOW WWW's Anna Laplaca packed these for her Greece trip last summer and wore them in so many chic ways.

Vince Cotton Blend Rib Henley Sweater $165 $124 SHOP NOW This sweater can be styled in about a hundred different ways.

Sophie Rue Hunter Midi Skirt $138 $83 SHOP NOW As someone who owns this exact skirt and many more black midi skirts, when I advise you to buy one, I'm not saying so lightly.

Prada 56mm Oval Sunglasses $517 $388 SHOP NOW These are the epitome of chic.

Nordstrom Boyfriend Blazer $129 $52 SHOP NOW

Halogen Two-Piece Long Sleeve Cardigan & Slipdress $135 $75 SHOP NOW This is like two dresses for the price of one.

Sophie Rue Eloise Tweed Jacket $228 $137 SHOP NOW This jacket is great on its own, but the matching miniskirt really drives it home. Shop the matching Eloise Tweed Miniskirt ($89).

Sophie Rue Azariah Off the Shoulder Long Sleeve Minidress $178 $72 SHOP NOW If you've got a night out on your calendar, wear this dress.