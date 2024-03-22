No Really—These Are the Best 5 Finds From the Nordstrom Sale

By Eliza Huber
published

Anna Laplaca wearing Tory Burch gold-detail black flip flops on vacation.

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca; PICTURED: Tory Burch Patos Leather Sandal ($168))

Nordstrom sales, albeit very much so celebrated over here at Who What Wear, can be more than a little bit overwhelming. More often than not, there are thousands of marked-down items involved, with some undoubtedly deserving more attention than others. Finding those standout items is where the trouble comes in, or at least, that's how some people might look at it. Fortunately for anyone who feels that way but still wants to score a great deal, I think about sales a bit differently. For me, digging through page after page of discounted products in order to pick out the gems is what makes sale season so fun. It's like a game—one that, after six years as a fashion editor and 28 as an avid Nordstrom shopper, I'm more than prepared to play.

That is how I ended up spending my Friday morning diving head first into Nordstrom's spring sale, which houses over 18,000 red-marked women's items, from clothing and shoes to jewelry and handbags. And now that I've seen every last one, I am certain that the five hand-selected pieces below are by far the most worthy of your hard-earned dollars. There's cashmere, a perfect spring sundress, and jeans that you could easily own for the rest of your life (trust me, I just got the same pair and have already worn them twice this week). The best part? You don't need to wade through even a single product-packed shopping page. Everything you could possibly desire from the retailer's big sale is wrapped up in an easy-to-shop package below.

Shop the top 5 finds from Nordstrom's spring sale:

Crop Trench Jacket
Halogen
Crop Trench Jacket

One reviewer said: "Perfect cropped blazer. So comfortable, stylish, flattering. Love it."

Weekend V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
Vince
Weekend V-Neck Cashmere Sweater

Whenever a Nordstrom sale lands on my desk, the first thing I always search for is cashmere. Marked-down cashmere is my kryptonite, and this camel-colored V-neck from Vince has me down bad.

Wells Stretch Cotton Poplin Midi Fit & Flare Dress
STAUD
Wells Stretch Cotton Poplin Midi Fit & Flare Dress

If this dress was good enough for one reviewer's elopement, it's good enough to buy during Nordstrom's spring sale. Just saying.

Baggy Dad Jeans
Levi's
Baggy Dad Jeans

I recently snagged a pair of these exact Levi's and let me tell you, the fit and wash are perfect if you like relaxed denim that doesn't look sloppy.

Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flat

Lightweight, on-trend, and under-$100? Say less.

Shop more can't-miss items from the Nordstrom sale:

50mm Classic Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
50mm Classic Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses

It doesn't get more classic than a black pair of Wayfayers.

Midi Tank Dress
Charles Henry
Midi Tank Dress

This easy LBD will get so much wear, no matter the season.

Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom
Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt

Last year's worn-in poplin shirt could use an upgrade.

Classic Crewneck Cashmere Sweater
Vince
Classic Crewneck Cashmere Sweater

Oh look, another fantastic cashmere sweater.

Wool Pants
Proenza Schouler
Wool Pants

The cream version is also impeccable.

Retro Runner Sneaker
rag & bone
Retro Runner Sneaker

I'm a big fan of clean, go-with-everything sneakers.

Wool & Cashmere Blend Button-Up Cardigan
Vince
Wool & Cashmere Blend Button-Up Cardigan

A pop of green will always upgrade an outfit.

Denim Maxi Skirt
Madewell
Denim Maxi Skirt

Just easy.

Patos Leather Sandal
Tory Burch
Patos Leather Sandal

WWW's Anna Laplaca packed these for her Greece trip last summer and wore them in so many chic ways.

Cotton Blend Rib Henley Sweater
Vince
Cotton Blend Rib Henley Sweater

This sweater can be styled in about a hundred different ways.

Hunter Midi Skirt
Sophie Rue
Hunter Midi Skirt

As someone who owns this exact skirt and many more black midi skirts, when I advise you to buy one, I'm not saying so lightly.

56mm Oval Sunglasses
Prada
56mm Oval Sunglasses

These are the epitome of chic.

Boyfriend Blazer
Nordstrom
Boyfriend Blazer

Two-Piece Long Sleeve Cardigan & Slipdress
Halogen
Two-Piece Long Sleeve Cardigan & Slipdress

This is like two dresses for the price of one.

Eloise Tweed Jacket
Sophie Rue
Eloise Tweed Jacket

This jacket is great on its own, but the matching miniskirt really drives it home.

Shop the matching Eloise Tweed Miniskirt ($89).

Azariah Off the Shoulder Long Sleeve Minidress
Sophie Rue
Azariah Off the Shoulder Long Sleeve Minidress

If you've got a night out on your calendar, wear this dress.

Cherish Pump
Steve Madden
Cherish Pump

Our EIC Kat Collings wore the red version of these all over Paris during fashion week.

Explore More:
Nordstrom Sale Shopping Online Shopping
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸