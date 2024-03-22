No Really—These Are the Best 5 Finds From the Nordstrom Sale
Nordstrom sales, albeit very much so celebrated over here at Who What Wear, can be more than a little bit overwhelming. More often than not, there are thousands of marked-down items involved, with some undoubtedly deserving more attention than others. Finding those standout items is where the trouble comes in, or at least, that's how some people might look at it. Fortunately for anyone who feels that way but still wants to score a great deal, I think about sales a bit differently. For me, digging through page after page of discounted products in order to pick out the gems is what makes sale season so fun. It's like a game—one that, after six years as a fashion editor and 28 as an avid Nordstrom shopper, I'm more than prepared to play.
That is how I ended up spending my Friday morning diving head first into Nordstrom's spring sale, which houses over 18,000 red-marked women's items, from clothing and shoes to jewelry and handbags. And now that I've seen every last one, I am certain that the five hand-selected pieces below are by far the most worthy of your hard-earned dollars. There's cashmere, a perfect spring sundress, and jeans that you could easily own for the rest of your life (trust me, I just got the same pair and have already worn them twice this week). The best part? You don't need to wade through even a single product-packed shopping page. Everything you could possibly desire from the retailer's big sale is wrapped up in an easy-to-shop package below.
Shop the top 5 finds from Nordstrom's spring sale:
One reviewer said: "Perfect cropped blazer. So comfortable, stylish, flattering. Love it."
Whenever a Nordstrom sale lands on my desk, the first thing I always search for is cashmere. Marked-down cashmere is my kryptonite, and this camel-colored V-neck from Vince has me down bad.
If this dress was good enough for one reviewer's elopement, it's good enough to buy during Nordstrom's spring sale. Just saying.
I recently snagged a pair of these exact Levi's and let me tell you, the fit and wash are perfect if you like relaxed denim that doesn't look sloppy.
Shop more can't-miss items from the Nordstrom sale:
It doesn't get more classic than a black pair of Wayfayers.
Last year's worn-in poplin shirt could use an upgrade.
WWW's Anna Laplaca packed these for her Greece trip last summer and wore them in so many chic ways.
As someone who owns this exact skirt and many more black midi skirts, when I advise you to buy one, I'm not saying so lightly.
This jacket is great on its own, but the matching miniskirt really drives it home.
Shop the matching Eloise Tweed Miniskirt ($89).
If you've got a night out on your calendar, wear this dress.
Our EIC Kat Collings wore the red version of these all over Paris during fashion week.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
