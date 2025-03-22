Welcome to the Gen Z Mood, where I—Who What Wear UK's 26-year-old social media editor—keep you updated with my mood of the month and the most exciting things I’ve spotted on the scroll. I'm always looking for new and thrifty ways to shop trends, and I'm taking you with me.

As a devoted secondhand shopper, I stand by the fact that some of the most interesting (and most-complimented) pieces in my wardrobe have got there after a thorough rummage of the rails in my local charity shop or late-night shopping session on eBay (the best are often post 2 am when you forget, only to be caught off guard by your Evri notifications a few weeks later). But as of recently I’ve not had the time to hit the shops so my favourite pre-loved tipple has been a cocktail of TikTok ‘brands to shop secondhand’ videos and apps like Vinted, eBay and Depop.

Maybe it’s the thrill of the barter or their pin-point specific search functions, but there’s just something about a secondhand marketplace with an algorithm that has my social shopping brain feeling very inspired—if a little freaked out by their knowledge of my taste levels… But I’m not alone.

Last week, after complimenting a few of my friends’ outfits, the conversation quickly became all about the last thing we bought second hand. “Thanks, I just got it on Vinted,” was the sentiment behind almost all of our recent purchases. Their app of choice and personal styles may vary (there are some seriously die-hard Depop girlies out there), but the common denominator at play seemed to be the fact we’d each sought out these individual pieces pre-loved. Doing the research and choosing to invest time into finding the right item rather than settling for a quick transaction.

Beyond my group chat, there’s a whole generation of shoppers curating their wardrobes via thrifted means. According to WGSN’s 2024 consumer insights data, "40% of Gen Z turn to resale to find the styles they are looking for" add to that 60% of TikTok’s global audience falling into the Gen Z bracket (1996 or later, if you were wondering) and you get an audience keen to engage with all kinds of thrifted themes content. Over the last year accounts like @maryannew_, @poxydreamgirl and @bethnicole.1 have garnered huge audiences by positioning themselves as secondhand experts sharing tips and tricks with users who return again and again to tune into their updates.

So with fashion month drawing to a close providing us with mucho trend inspo and a change of seasons bringing a fresh feed of new uploads to apps like Vinted and Depop there’s no better time to get your thrift on. For me, it falls perfectly in line with my 'secondhand spring', a challenge I’ve set myself to buy only secondhand this season, so you can trust me when I say I’ve put the work into this edit. From polka dot dresses to 00s sunnies, These are the trends I’ll be shopping and where I’ve found the best secondhand pieces.

Vintage Leather Buckle Bags

Any fashion lover will know that no vintage purchase provides a dopamine high quite like stumbling upon a secondhand designer bag, (I’m in constant awe of branded content editor Rebecca Rhys-Evans’s thrifted collection!) And with the current runway climate feeling more nostalgic than ever, there is no better time to refine your search. My taste sits somewhere between a Balenciaga City tote and the recently re-launched Chloé Paddington. I’m after a boho shape and chunky hardware, here's what I'm searching for...

What I'm Searching: Real Leather Buckle bag, Bull ring bag, Hobo Leather Bag, Chloé Bag, Angel Kiss Bag, Guess Leather Buckle Bag, Gilda Tonelli Bag, Daniel Ray Bag, Francesco Bianca Leather Bag

Guess Y2k Guess Cream Patent Buckle Handbag £70 SHOP NOW The buckle is everything!

Gilda Tonelli Gilda Tonelli Vintage Y2k Style Black Leather £45 SHOP NOW Search 'Gilda Tonelli Bags' and you'll always find the finest Italian leather (for under £100!)

Vintage Vintage Brown Leather Bag £38 SHOP NOW So vintage and yet so current.

Balenciaga Balenciaga City Bag in Baby Blue £670 SHOP NOW A girl can dream, right?

Polka Dots

I know they are timeless (Julia Roberts's brown polka dot races outfit in Pretty Woman will never leave me) but right now polka dots are having a serious moment and I for one am loving the latest iteration of this classic trend. From Sydney Sweeney’s recent polka dot dress and this perfect Miu Miu two-piece worn by Addison Rae to the abundance of spotted looks I’ve saved on the scroll, it’s clear a polka dot spring is heading our way. And the best news of all is that this trend is so easy to shop secondhand. Case in point? This spring-ready polka dot edit of what the resale market has to offer right now.

What I'm Searching: Polka Dot Mini Dress, '90s Polka Dot Dress, Polka Dot Bag, 2000s Polka Dot

Ginka Vintage Ginka Polka Dot Hand Bag £15 SHOP NOW So springy and cute!

JANE NORMAN Polka Dot Mini Dress £30 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more '00s than Jane Norman. This mini might be making it's way into my spring wardrobe...

Hobbs 2000s Hobbs Polka Dot Skirt £30 SHOP NOW This Hobbs skirt has been in my favourites for a while...

Vintage 90's Vintage Classy Pussy Bow Blouse £23 SHOP NOW It's giving Mr Tumble's chic sister in the best way.

Oversized Wrap Sunglasses

Okay, so hear me out. I’m ready for the '00s comeback. Admittedly, I couldn’t handle the low-rise jean revival and have always stood firm on leaving trucker hats where they belong (in the past). But I’ve found a new love for big oversized sunglasses and want to share my findings with you. There’s something deliciously 2009 and W.A.G. about a pair of sunnies that are objectively too big for your face, but I have a sneaky suspicion they’ll be back and bigger than ever this summer. Brands like Balenciaga, Gucci and Loewe have already firmly embraced this oversized style and the thrifted marketplaces are teaming with throwback pairs you can buy for a very reasonable price. So if you’re also ready to swap out skinny ovals for something bigger, scroll on!

What I'm Searching: Jane Norman 00s Sunglasses, Prada 00s Sunglasses, Dior 00s Sunglasses, Skater Wrap sunglasses, Plastic Coloured Wrap Sunglasses, 00s Sunglasses, Wrap Sunglasses

DMY Studios Luca Havana Sunglasses £55 SHOP NOW Our Affiliates Editor Jerrylyn sent me the link to these this week and I know they'll be snapped up so soon!

Vintage Vintage Y2k Deadstock Sunglasses £20 SHOP NOW So posh spice.

Les Copains Mask Sunglasses £150 SHOP NOW Love the arm detail on this pair.

Women's Silver Sunglasses Unisex Y2k Clear Tinted Diamanté Silver Rimless... £18 SHOP NOW This pair are festival ready!

Graphic and Slogan Tees

One of my most repeated outfits of all time has to be a slogan tee + blue jeans + trainers. It’s never failed me and it seems out in the ether, fashion’s finest are loving it too. From Alexa Chung’s Career Girl 'fit to all the pop princesses (Charli XCX, Olivia Rodrigo, Addison Rae et al) embracing the graphic-tee trend, I know this summer is going to be another fun-fuelled t-shirt and jeans affair. And everyone knows you find the best T-shirts in vintage bin… Scroll for my faves right now.

What I'm Searching: Save The Queen, Antoni & Alison, Bella Freud, Bang on the door, Fruit of the Loom, Harley Davidson, Miss Sixty, Screen Stars, House of Holland

Vintage Britney Spears Baby Tee £25 SHOP NOW An icon.

Antoni & Alison Graphic Vintage Tank Top £35 SHOP NOW It might be an old M&S range, but Antoni & Alison have some of the cutest designs from back in the day. So nostalgic! I love it.

Vintage Las Vegas Graphic Tee £40 SHOP NOW

Apple Apple Macintosh Vintage T-Shirt £79 SHOP NOW Nerds for the win.

Vintage Graphic Tee £20 SHOP NOW Gillian Anderson on a T-shirt? Yes.

Lace Bloomers

When scrolling through my feed, I often get the impression my Vinted account thinks I'm a history nerd who exclusively wears Victorian blouses, and it isn't completely mistaken. I do love searching for very old pieces, sometimes out of curiosity and sometimes because I'm up for a styling challenge. Apps like Vinted, eBay and Depop are just too good for seeking out this category of vintage clothing (as long as you're brushed up on your do's and dont's) for buying antique and archive pieces. My current fixation is silk bloomers. I loved trying out the short bloomers trend last summer but have been seeing more and more of my fave influencers styling longer, silkier, lacier pairs so here's my editor-approved edit.

What I'm Searching: Victorian Cotton Bloomers, Silk Bloomers, Silk Harem Pants, Cotton Bloomers, Cotton Shorts, Maxi Cotton Shorts, Silk Maxi Shorts

Vintage Antique Bloomers £115 SHOP NOW Cotton and cute!

Vintage Women Cotton Bloomers Pants £23 SHOP NOW Fancy!

Vintage Antique Victorian White Cotton Bloomers £60 SHOP NOW For summer festival season.