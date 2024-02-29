From Under-$50 Accessories to Splurge-Worthy Shoes, 29 of the Best Spring Things to Shop RN

As a fashion editor, I have my fair share of favorite places to shop. These days, though, Saks has been hitting different. Ever since I purchased my Bottega Veneta Mini Wallace bag at Saks last year, it has been the first place I go when I want to add new designer pieces to my collection. But Saks isn't limited to pricey picks—there's an array of ultra-chic pieces at a range of prices waiting on the site. I'm talking under-$50 accessories (hello, baseball hats!), vacation-worthy 'fits, on-trend dresses, and so much more. Want to see what I'm eyeing? Keep scrolling for all of my best finds no matter your price point.

$500 and Over

Prada Sculptural Floral Half Bow Flats $1050 SHOP NOW So many of my co-workers own these, and they all agree they're worth the splurge.

Bottega Veneta Mini Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Cossbody Bag $2650 SHOP NOW I'm leaning into spring with this color.

Veronica Beard Tamara Longline Vest $548 SHOP NOW Absolutely divine.

Johanna Ortiz Vientos Salvajes Cotton-Blend Top $850 SHOP NOW Wow. Just wow.

Alice + Olivia Karrie Heart Cut-Out Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $550 SHOP NOW The hearts!

Prada Nappa Leather Dress $5700 SHOP NOW I mean, come on.

Prada Crochet Headband $625 SHOP NOW If you can swing the hefty price tag on this headband, your outfits are about to be next-level chic.

Under $500

Vix by Paula Hermanny Iona Underwire Maxi Dress $348 SHOP NOW Your next vacation is calling.

Marine Serre Logo-Embroidered Cotton Tank $460 SHOP NOW I'm also obsessed with the pink color that this comes in.

Sir Linocut Cotton Poplin Wrap Midi-Skirt $273 SHOP NOW The stone details on the belt are exceptional.

Ippolita Classico Sterling Silver Medium Hoop Earrings $395 SHOP NOW The textured metal is so beautiful.

Maygel Coronel Trinitaria One-Piece Cut-Out Swimsuit $360 SHOP NOW I'm losing it over these rosette details.

Aje Willow Sweetheart Minidress $425 SHOP NOW Fun.

Gucci Fluo Rectangular Sunglasses $435 SHOP NOW Classic.

Under $250

Staud Una Button-Front Tank $245 SHOP NOW This also comes in white.

Staud Nola Sleeveless Polo Cardigan $245 SHOP NOW It's giving country club, and I'm into it.

3.1 Phillip Lim Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats $395 SHOP NOW The mesh!

Farm Rio Cotton Maxi Dress $245 SHOP NOW Is it heating up in here, or is just this dress?

Farm Rio High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants $215 SHOP NOW A pair of white pants in the spring is a must.

Agolde Dame Long Denim Shorts $178 SHOP NOW I'm dreaming of swapping my jeans for shorts.

Under $150

Lack of Color Utopia Inca Raffia Bucket Hat $149 SHOP NOW My love for a cute raffia bucket hat runs deep.

Sir Dion Cotton Cut-Out Maxi Dress $146 SHOP NOW I would scoop this sale find up before it sells out for good.

Eberjey Gisele Everyday Relaxed-Fit Shorts $58 SHOP NOW This could be a cute pajama bottom or a swim cover-up.

Free People Rumors Denim Jacket $98 SHOP NOW A good denim jacket is never a bad idea, especially on those chilly spring mornings.

Reformation Dusk Boatneck Top $58 SHOP NOW A simple top that makes such a statement.

En Saison Burbeck Striped Shirt $108 SHOP NOW Such a good color.

Favorite Daughter Embroidered Logo Baseball Cap $40 SHOP NOW Who What Wear editors always turn to a good baseball hat.