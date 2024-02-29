From Under-$50 Accessories to Splurge-Worthy Shoes, 29 of the Best Spring Things to Shop RN

Anneliese Henderson
By Anneliese Henderson
published

anneliese henderson paris france fashion

(Image credit: @annadzhenderson)

As a fashion editor, I have my fair share of favorite places to shop. These days, though, Saks has been hitting different. Ever since I purchased my Bottega Veneta Mini Wallace bag at Saks last year, it has been the first place I go when I want to add new designer pieces to my collection. But Saks isn't limited to pricey picks—there's an array of ultra-chic pieces at a range of prices waiting on the site. I'm talking under-$50 accessories (hello, baseball hats!), vacation-worthy 'fits, on-trend dresses, and so much more. Want to see what I'm eyeing? Keep scrolling for all of my best finds no matter your price point.

$500 and Over

Sculptural Floral Half Bow Flats
Prada
Sculptural Floral Half Bow Flats

So many of my co-workers own these, and they all agree they're worth the splurge.

Mini Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Cossbody Bag
Bottega Veneta
Mini Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Cossbody Bag

I'm leaning into spring with this color.

Tamara Longline Vest
Veronica Beard
Tamara Longline Vest

Absolutely divine.

Vientos Salvajes Cotton-Blend Top
Johanna Ortiz
Vientos Salvajes Cotton-Blend Top

Wow. Just wow.

Karrie Heart Cut-Out Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Alice + Olivia
Karrie Heart Cut-Out Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

The hearts!

Nappa Leather Dress
Prada
Nappa Leather Dress

I mean, come on.

Crochet Headband
Prada
Crochet Headband

If you can swing the hefty price tag on this headband, your outfits are about to be next-level chic.

Under $500

Iona Underwire Maxi Dress
Vix by Paula Hermanny
Iona Underwire Maxi Dress

Your next vacation is calling.

Logo-Embroidered Cotton Tank

Marine Serre
Logo-Embroidered Cotton Tank

I'm also obsessed with the pink color that this comes in.

Linocut Cotton Poplin Wrap Midi-Skirt
Sir
Linocut Cotton Poplin Wrap Midi-Skirt

The stone details on the belt are exceptional.

Classico Sterling Silver Medium Hoop Earrings
Ippolita
Classico Sterling Silver Medium Hoop Earrings

The textured metal is so beautiful.

Trinitaria One-Piece Cut-Out Swimsuit
Maygel Coronel
Trinitaria One-Piece Cut-Out Swimsuit

I'm losing it over these rosette details.

Willow Sweetheart Minidress
Aje
Willow Sweetheart Minidress

Fun.

Fluo 52mm Rectangular Sunglasses

Gucci
Fluo Rectangular Sunglasses

Classic.

Under $250

Una Button-Front Tank
Staud
Una Button-Front Tank

This also comes in white.

Nola Sleeveless Polo Cardigan
Staud
Nola Sleeveless Polo Cardigan

It's giving country club, and I'm into it.

Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
3.1 Phillip Lim
Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats

The mesh!

Cotton Maxi Dress
Farm Rio
Cotton Maxi Dress

Is it heating up in here, or is just this dress?

High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants
Farm Rio
High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants

A pair of white pants in the spring is a must.

Dame Long Denim Shorts
Agolde
Dame Long Denim Shorts

I'm dreaming of swapping my jeans for shorts.

Under $150

Utopia Inca Raffia Bucket Hat
Lack of Color
Utopia Inca Raffia Bucket Hat

My love for a cute raffia bucket hat runs deep.

Dion Cotton Cut-Out Maxi Dress
Sir
Dion Cotton Cut-Out Maxi Dress

I would scoop this sale find up before it sells out for good.

Gisele Everyday Relaxed-Fit Shorts
Eberjey
Gisele Everyday Relaxed-Fit Shorts

This could be a cute pajama bottom or a swim cover-up.

Rumors Denim Jacket
Free People
Rumors Denim Jacket

A good denim jacket is never a bad idea, especially on those chilly spring mornings.

Dusk Boatneck Top
Reformation
Dusk Boatneck Top

A simple top that makes such a statement.

Burbeck Striped Shirt
En Saison
Burbeck Striped Shirt

Such a good color.

Embroidered Logo Baseball Cap
Favorite Daughter
Embroidered Logo Baseball Cap

Who What Wear editors always turn to a good baseball hat.

Two-Tone Silvertone & 14k Gold-Plated Twist Hoop Earrings
Kenneth Jay Lane
Two-Tone Silvertone & 14k Gold-Plated Twist Hoop Earrings

The two-tone is so chic.

Anneliese Henderson
Anneliese Henderson
Senior Editor, Branded Content

Anneliese Henderson is a Los Angeles–based senior editor on the branded content team at Who What Wear where she covers the latest in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. When she’s not writing about her favorite trends, you can find her reading a book by the beach or spending money on overpriced smoothies at Erewhon.

Latest