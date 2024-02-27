People Are Freaking Mad About These New Trends, But Fashion People Love Them

a woman in a furry jacket

(Image credit: @naomielizee)

Even for the conflict averse, there's no getting around the fact that someone out there is bound to dislike your outfit. What's considered a controversial fashion trend to one person is simply an everyday outfit to someone else. At the moment, there are plenty of styles that trendsetters are leaning into right now that have some people heated. Take capris as an example. These simple cropped pants are rehashing aughts fashion trauma for some millennials, but a new generation of stylish people are finding ways to embrace them again and make them feel fresh.

Look, fashion doesn't have to be so serious. In fact, part of what makes it so much fun is that it's all about creative expression, showing off what you enjoy wearing and how you want to present yourself to the world. Don't be afraid to defy any of the naysayers and have some fun testing out whatever controversial trends your heart desires.   

Sweaters as Scarves

gray suit outfit lisa aiken

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

At New York Fashion Week, there was a lot of buzz about people wearing sweaters tied around their shoulders in place of a scarf. It's a simple swap that may leave some puzzled but adds a chic touch to winter looks.

Madewell, Cashmere Oversized Crewneck Sweater
Madewell
Cashmere Oversized Crewneck Sweater

This soft sweater will keep you cozy.

Frankie Cable Cotton Sweater
Free People
Frankie Cable Cotton Sweater

Play with texture and try a cable-knit.

everlane pink sweater
Everlane
Alpaca Crew Sweater

Contrast a neutral coat with a subtle bit of color via a sweater.

Capris

a woman in capris

(Image credit: @annalaplaca)

Those who lived through the aughts have bemoaned on social media the return of capri pants, but that hasn't stopped a younger generation of trendsetters from embracing these cropped pants.

Stella Kick Flare Ponte Crop Pants
Liverpool Los Angeles
Stella Kick Flare Ponte Crop Pants

Wear these to the office.

Pintuck Detail Slim Fit Capri Pants
Vince
Pintuck Detail Slim Fit Capri Pants

Trendsetters will be all over these.

Alosoft Iconic 90's Capris
Alo Yoga
Alosoft Iconic 90's Capris

A sporty take on the trend.

Furry Coats

a woman in a furry jacket and jeans

(Image credit: @naomielizee)

The mob wife aesthetic has been trending on TikTok for months now, but offline, the furry coats at the center of the look are popular too. They're voluminous and lush, a bold statement to style with jeans or a fancy ensemble. The best option is to go vintage, but these faux styles below are also lovely.

Crop Faux Fur Jacket
Azalea Wang
Crop Faux Fur Jacket

A luxe top layer.

Goldie 5 Faux Fur Coat
Apparis
Goldie 5 Faux Fur Coat

A coat for special occasions.

Notched Collar Faux Fur Coat
Avec Les Filles
Notched Collar Faux Fur Coat

This textured coat looks great with jeans.

Bows

a woman with a bow in her hair

(Image credit: @leatngu)

Take a look at Prada's F/W 24 runway, and you'll see proof: The bow trend isn't going anywhere. Delicate hair accessories or bow-adorned clothes both fit the bill.

Bardot Bow Barrette
Lele Sadoughi
Bardot Bow Barrette

A subtle take is adding a bow in the hair.

Noa Bow Pointed Toe Block Heel Pump
Loeffler Randall
Noa Bow Pointed Toe Block Heel Pump

I'd wear these darling flats for years to come.

Easy T-Shirt With Bow Tails
Simone Rocha
Easy T-Shirt With Bow Tails

British label Simone Rocha is a go-to for bow details.

Ballet Sleeves

a woman in a white dress

(Image credit: @michellesalem)

As part of the larger balletcore trend, boleros or pull-on sleeves have become a cool way to accessorize a simple tank while offering a little extra arm coverage. For summer, try layering a bolero with a colorful dress.

Iris Top
Miaou
Iris Top

Embrace the trend the easy way with a top designed to pull it off.

mango, T-Shirt and Cotton Bolero Pack - Women
mango
T-Shirt and Cotton Bolero

This tank-and-bolero duo is simple yet elegant.

Cozy Rib Shrug
BDG Urban Outfitters
Cozy Rib Shrug

Throw on these sleeves over an everyday look.

Bermuda Shorts

a woman in shorts and a jacket

(Image credit: @lindseyholland)

Big shorts, big style. The fashion world is often drawn to extremes, and relaxed, baggy shorts are an of-the-moment pick. If you're unsure about the trend, try styling it with more fitted pieces to balance out the look.

Vida High Rise Relaxed Straight Shorts
AGOLDE
Vida High Rise Relaxed Straight Shorts

The perfect relaxed jeans.

Pleated Twill Shorts
Toteme
Pleated Twill Shorts

These shorts would fit in at the office.

Becky Cotton-Denim Bermuda Shorts
Haikure
Becky Cotton-Denim Bermuda Shorts

A cool take on the Bermuda trend.

Contributor
