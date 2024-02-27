People Are Freaking Mad About These New Trends, But Fashion People Love Them

(Image credit: @naomielizee)

Even for the conflict averse, there's no getting around the fact that someone out there is bound to dislike your outfit. What's considered a controversial fashion trend to one person is simply an everyday outfit to someone else. At the moment, there are plenty of styles that trendsetters are leaning into right now that have some people heated. Take capris as an example. These simple cropped pants are rehashing aughts fashion trauma for some millennials, but a new generation of stylish people are finding ways to embrace them again and make them feel fresh.

Look, fashion doesn't have to be so serious. In fact, part of what makes it so much fun is that it's all about creative expression, showing off what you enjoy wearing and how you want to present yourself to the world. Don't be afraid to defy any of the naysayers and have some fun testing out whatever controversial trends your heart desires.

Sweaters as Scarves

At New York Fashion Week, there was a lot of buzz about people wearing sweaters tied around their shoulders in place of a scarf. It's a simple swap that may leave some puzzled but adds a chic touch to winter looks.

Madewell Cashmere Oversized Crewneck Sweater $125 SHOP NOW This soft sweater will keep you cozy.

Free People Frankie Cable Cotton Sweater $98 SHOP NOW Play with texture and try a cable-knit.

Everlane Alpaca Crew Sweater $117 SHOP NOW Contrast a neutral coat with a subtle bit of color via a sweater.

Capris

Those who lived through the aughts have bemoaned on social media the return of capri pants, but that hasn't stopped a younger generation of trendsetters from embracing these cropped pants.

Liverpool Los Angeles Stella Kick Flare Ponte Crop Pants $89 SHOP NOW Wear these to the office.

Vince Pintuck Detail Slim Fit Capri Pants $245 SHOP NOW Trendsetters will be all over these.

Alo Yoga Alosoft Iconic 90's Capris $78 SHOP NOW A sporty take on the trend.

Furry Coats

The mob wife aesthetic has been trending on TikTok for months now, but offline, the furry coats at the center of the look are popular too. They're voluminous and lush, a bold statement to style with jeans or a fancy ensemble. The best option is to go vintage, but these faux styles below are also lovely.

Azalea Wang Crop Faux Fur Jacket $119 SHOP NOW A luxe top layer.

Apparis Goldie 5 Faux Fur Coat $224 SHOP NOW A coat for special occasions.

Avec Les Filles Notched Collar Faux Fur Coat $239 $132 SHOP NOW This textured coat looks great with jeans.

Bows

Take a look at Prada's F/W 24 runway, and you'll see proof: The bow trend isn't going anywhere. Delicate hair accessories or bow-adorned clothes both fit the bill.

Lele Sadoughi Bardot Bow Barrette $38 SHOP NOW A subtle take is adding a bow in the hair.

Loeffler Randall Noa Bow Pointed Toe Block Heel Pump $295 SHOP NOW I'd wear these darling flats for years to come.

Simone Rocha Easy T-Shirt With Bow Tails $280 SHOP NOW British label Simone Rocha is a go-to for bow details.

Ballet Sleeves

As part of the larger balletcore trend, boleros or pull-on sleeves have become a cool way to accessorize a simple tank while offering a little extra arm coverage. For summer, try layering a bolero with a colorful dress.

Miaou Iris Top $195 SHOP NOW Embrace the trend the easy way with a top designed to pull it off.

mango T-Shirt and Cotton Bolero $50 $20 SHOP NOW This tank-and-bolero duo is simple yet elegant.

BDG Urban Outfitters Cozy Rib Shrug $39 $20 SHOP NOW Throw on these sleeves over an everyday look.

Bermuda Shorts

Big shorts, big style. The fashion world is often drawn to extremes, and relaxed, baggy shorts are an of-the-moment pick. If you're unsure about the trend, try styling it with more fitted pieces to balance out the look.

AGOLDE Vida High Rise Relaxed Straight Shorts $198 SHOP NOW The perfect relaxed jeans.

Toteme Pleated Twill Shorts $268 SHOP NOW These shorts would fit in at the office.