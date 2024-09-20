Reformation's Latest Celebrity Collab Nails the Boho Trend—These 11 Pieces Floored Me

Allyson Payer
By
published
News

Reformation x Kacey Musgraves

(Image credit: Reformation)

Earlier this week, Reformation’s latest highly anticipated celebrity collaboration debuted. And following the epicness of Laura Harrier’s recent collection with the brand, my hopes were high that this one would be equally great. And as expected, it didn’t disappoint. Kacey Musgraves is the celeb tasked with creating the latest collection with Ref, and it’s as dreamy as you’d imagine (just like her album Deeper Well).

The collection comprises 17 vintage-inspired pieces that can be described as English countryside meets the boho and Western aesthetics that are so popular right now. The boho trend, in particular, is the look everyone is buzzing about this season, and the flowy dresses and tops, sumptuous knee boots, matching sets, and denim pieces are just what your wardrobe needs right now. So if dressing like a boho beauty is your goal this fall, I urge you to scroll to shop the Ref x Kacey Musgraves pieces that’ll help you get there.

Lillie Silk Top
Reformation
Lillie Silk Top

This also comes in the prettiest powder pink.

Magnolia Two Piece
Reformation
Magnolia Two Piece

Love a fall-friendly matching set.

Kittie Lace Up Boot
Reformation
Kittie Lace Up Boots

The perfect complement for flowy boho pieces.

Stella Silk Dress
Reformation
Stella Silk Dress

This is a dress you'll wear year-round.

Bunny Dress
Reformation
Bunny Dress

This has proven to be one of the most popular pieces in the collection.

Franklin Knee Boot
Reformation
Franklin Knee Boots

Dream boots.

Bunny Dress
Reformation
Bunny Dress

Lillie Silk Top
Reformation
Lillie Silk Top

It was too pretty not to include in pink as well.

Sutton Top
Reformation
Sutton Top

The bows make it boho.

Austin Ultra High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Austin Ultra High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Great for pairing with all of your pretty boho tops.

Cotswolds Coat
Reformation
Cotswolds Coat

This coat is everything.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

