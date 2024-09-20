Reformation's Latest Celebrity Collab Nails the Boho Trend—These 11 Pieces Floored Me

(Image credit: Reformation)

Earlier this week, Reformation’s latest highly anticipated celebrity collaboration debuted. And following the epicness of Laura Harrier’s recent collection with the brand, my hopes were high that this one would be equally great. And as expected, it didn’t disappoint. Kacey Musgraves is the celeb tasked with creating the latest collection with Ref, and it’s as dreamy as you’d imagine (just like her album Deeper Well).

The collection comprises 17 vintage-inspired pieces that can be described as English countryside meets the boho and Western aesthetics that are so popular right now. The boho trend, in particular, is the look everyone is buzzing about this season, and the flowy dresses and tops, sumptuous knee boots, matching sets, and denim pieces are just what your wardrobe needs right now. So if dressing like a boho beauty is your goal this fall, I urge you to scroll to shop the Ref x Kacey Musgraves pieces that’ll help you get there.

Reformation Lillie Silk Top $218 SHOP NOW This also comes in the prettiest powder pink.

Reformation Magnolia Two Piece $298 SHOP NOW Love a fall-friendly matching set.

Reformation Kittie Lace Up Boots $378 SHOP NOW The perfect complement for flowy boho pieces.

Reformation Stella Silk Dress $348 SHOP NOW This is a dress you'll wear year-round.

Reformation Bunny Dress $248 SHOP NOW This has proven to be one of the most popular pieces in the collection.

Reformation Franklin Knee Boots $498 SHOP NOW Dream boots.

Reformation Lillie Silk Top $218 SHOP NOW It was too pretty not to include in pink as well.

Reformation Sutton Top $188 SHOP NOW The bows make it boho.

Reformation Austin Ultra High Rise Wide Leg Jeans $168 SHOP NOW Great for pairing with all of your pretty boho tops.