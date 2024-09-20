Reformation's Latest Celebrity Collab Nails the Boho Trend—These 11 Pieces Floored Me
Earlier this week, Reformation’s latest highly anticipated celebrity collaboration debuted. And following the epicness of Laura Harrier’s recent collection with the brand, my hopes were high that this one would be equally great. And as expected, it didn’t disappoint. Kacey Musgraves is the celeb tasked with creating the latest collection with Ref, and it’s as dreamy as you’d imagine (just like her album Deeper Well).
The collection comprises 17 vintage-inspired pieces that can be described as English countryside meets the boho and Western aesthetics that are so popular right now. The boho trend, in particular, is the look everyone is buzzing about this season, and the flowy dresses and tops, sumptuous knee boots, matching sets, and denim pieces are just what your wardrobe needs right now. So if dressing like a boho beauty is your goal this fall, I urge you to scroll to shop the Ref x Kacey Musgraves pieces that’ll help you get there.
Great for pairing with all of your pretty boho tops.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
The Reformation Dress Taylor Swift Just Wore to the US Open Is Classic Taylor Swift
And it's still in stock (for now).
By Allyson Payer
-
33 Zara, Madewell, and Reformation Finds That'll Make Your Fall Wardrobe Look Richer
And who doesn't want that?
By Allyson Payer
-
32 Chic Fall Finds From Anthro, Reformation, and Aritzia That I'm Adding to My Cart Before Everyone Else Does
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
I've Shopped at Reformation for 11 Years—These 27 New Fall Items Will Sell Out First
I guess that makes me a Ref expert.
By Allyson Payer
-
Boho Dresses Are All I Plan to Wear This Fall—30 Already in My Cart
From Free People to Ulla Johnson.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
PSA: Reformation's Best-Selling Dresses Are Finally on Sale
Get 'em while they're hot.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Kacey Musgraves Just Wore This $185 Dress Onstage With Sabrina Carpenter
It's still in stock.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Attention: Reformation's Epic Yearly Sale Is Finally Here—39 Gorgeous Finds Too Good to Pass Up
Up to 30% off summer and fall styles.
By Judith Jones