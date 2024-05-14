I'm a Plus-Size Fashion Editor—Here's Where I'd Shop These 4 Popular Summer Trends

By
published

Summer is just around the corner. If you're like me, then you're so ready to bask in the sunshine and frolic around the outdoors with your besties. I'm looking to add a few styles to my wardrobe in preparation for all the upcoming festivities, and it's the perfect time to tap into some seriously good trends I've been seeing across the internet and IRL. As a plus-size fashion girl, I know finding the perfect pieces can be difficult, so I've taken the hard work out of shopping just for you.

Ahead, check out these four popular summer fashion trends and where to shop them in extended sizes. From pale-yellow pieces to fun and flowy sun dresses, I've highlighted the most coveted fashion trends of the season with top-notch plus-size market selects to boot. Happy shopping.

Pale Yellow

Marina Torres wears a little yellow minidress and black flip-flops

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Bright colors usually become more popular with the rise in temperatures, and this year is no different. Baby yellow is the color of the season and months to come. The mellow hue screams summer while also appealing to a wide audience because of its softness. Try this color in a pretty sun-dress or flowy skirt.

Daily Tank Dress Ribbed Yellow
Djerf Avenue
Daily Tank Dress Ribbed Yellow

By Anthropologie Tiered Petticoat Midi Skirt
By Anthropologie
Tiered Petticoat Midi Skirt

model wears yellow dress and brown flat sandals
By Anthropologie
The Tommie Cap-Sleeve Smocked Front-Zip Shirt Dress

Mare Mare X Anthropologie Sleeveless Smocked Midi Dress
Mare Mare
Mare Mare X Anthropologie Sleeveless Smocked Midi Dress

Anderson Maxi Dress ~ Pale Yellow Luxe Satin
Show Me Your mumu
Anderson Maxi Dress ~ Pale Yellow Luxe Satin

Long Shorts

Aniyah wears long shorts white tank and brown blazer with red and white Nike shoes

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

It's officially 'shorts season', but the fashion set is embracing longer inseam lengths when tackling the popular summer-staple item. Whether you're more of a linen wearer or a jean short lover, try longer-length shorts this seeason.

model wears dark long denim short and white top with a brown heel
eloquii
Denim Bermuda Short

Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts
H&M
Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts

Cooling Stretch Cupro Bermuda Shorts - Cenote
Universal Standard
Cooling Stretch Cupro Bermuda Shorts - Cenote

Katie High Rise Crossover Denim Shorts - White
Universal Standard
Katie High Rise Crossover Denim Shorts - White

Bae Denim Shorts - True Blue
Universal Standard
Bae Denim Shorts - True Blue

Sun Dresses

Iman wears short sleeve white sundress and orange flats while holding a black handbag and flowers

(Image credit: @imanleila)

There's something about an easy, breezy sun dress on a hot sunny day that feels so right. I've noticed a lot of white linen styles online, but there's also a fair amount of bright vibrant colors worth styling as well.

Balia Linen Dress Es
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress Es

The Melody Smocked Midi Dress
Madewell
The Melody Smocked Midi Dress

Cassie Openwork Detail Linen Button-Up Midi Dress
Madewell
Cassie Openwork Detail Linen Button-Up Midi Dress

Tagliatelle Linen Dress Es
Reformation
Tagliatelle Linen Dress Es

By Anthropologie Puff-Sleeve Smocked Poplin Midi Dress
By Anthropologie
Puff-Sleeve Smocked Poplin Midi Dress

Sporty Tops

flex wears jersey and plaid skirt and black pointed flats

(Image credit: @flex.mami )

Fashion people all over are sprinkling some sportier elements into their looks these days. I've been loving the mix between sportier jersey-like tops and cutesy skirts. Many of the internet's most stylish have been pairing together these contrasting aesthetics.

Tiro 23 League Jersey
adidas
Tiro 23 League Jersey

Arsenal 23/24 Home Jersey
adidas
Arsenal 23/24 Home Jersey

Le Sport Baby Tee
Urban Outfitters
Le Sport Baby Tee

Bdg Bentley Jersey Tee
BDG
Bdg Bentley Jersey Tee

89 Jersey Baby Tee
89 Jersey Baby Tee

Explore More:
Online Shopping
Chichi Offor
Associate Shopping Editor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor and model who has recently relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast offices. For WWW, she utilizes her love of personal style to dish out shopping advice to the masses.After graduating from the University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism, Chichi moved to Brooklyn and began hustling to make it in the NYC media world. Before landing at WWW, she spent some time at Vice Media Group, where she helped revolutionize Refinery29's plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage and even co-hosted a summer styling series. Prior to R29, she supported Bustle Digital Group's commerce team and freelanced for various publications.Chichi is a multi-passionate, pop culture–obsessed television and music lover who enjoys a good concert and a yummy meal just as much as she loves analyzing cultural trends and throwing together a solid outfit. After work, you can probably find her bopping around the best L.A. restaurants talking about her latest ADHD-fueled hyper-fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, TikTok black hole discoveries, and theories on the emo-rock music revival).
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸