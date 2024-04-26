Some of My Favourite Summer Pieces Come From This Brand, And They Have 20% Off Right Now

By Florrie Alexander
published

From hours spent in changing rooms trying on high-street favourites, to tracking down the next big item to take over this season, I take sharing my fashion insights with you very seriously. So, when I get word that a brilliant sale by one of our favourite high street stores is about to launch, you're the first people I tell. To save the suspense, let's get right to it. From the 26th to the 30th of April, Nobody's Child is offering 20% off all items (yes, everything!) using code NC20 at checkout. What's more, this is the only time they've matched their Black Friday discount, so if your wish lists are already brimming, or you're looking for something new to celebrate the arrival of spring and summer, now's the time.

Woman in coffee shop wears gingham dress

Sofiia wears the Brown Gingham Elsa Midi Dress (£85)

(Image credit: @sofiiamanousha)

Nobody's Child is not only a favourite amongst our editors, but a brand we frequently spot on our favourite fashion people and celebrities, too. Whilst known for its brilliance in dressmaking, it also continues to hit the mark on so many other categories, from trending trousers to easy co-ords and plenty more. I for one have an array of pieces from the brand that have joined my forever wardrobe including great jeans, intricate knitwear and of course a pretty frock or two.

For those who haven't already lined up their wish lists, I've pulled together a chic edit of the pieces Nobody's Child has nailed for spring/summer 2024 (and beyond). Tick off your wedding guest outfit, new holiday fit, or reliable staple you'll call upon year after year. Interested? Scroll on to explore the very best of the Nobody's Child 20% off sale.

SHOP THE NOBODY'S CHILD 20% OFF SALE

White Halterneck Shirred Tizzy Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
White Halterneck Shirred Tizzy Midi Dress

Every wardrobe deserves a white summer dress.

Forest Green Puff Sleeve Evelyn Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Forest Green Puff Sleeve Evelyn Midi Dress

An elegant style that can be worn in the day with sandals, or dressed up for evening with heels.

Black Tailored Waistcoat
Nobody's Child
Black Tailored Waistcoat

A black waistcoat is a modern wardrobe staple.

White Linen-Blend Drawstring Trousers
Nobody's Child
White Linen-Blend Drawstring Trousers

Nothing says spring days like a pair of relaxed linen trousers.

Brown Gingham Elsa Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Brown Gingham Elsa Midi Dress

I've spotted so many fashion people in this dress, including Sofiia above.

Dark Blue Denim Westbourne Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Dark Blue Denim Westbourne Midi Dress

Refresh your denim selection for the warmer weather with a chic midi dress.

White Broderie Anglaise Maxi Skirt
Nobody's Child
White Broderie Anglaise Maxi Skirt

Boho styles have returned to the fore for 2024.

Black Bandeau Scarf Top
Nobody's Child
Black Bandeau Scarf Top

This whole look is so chic.

Yellow Linen-Blend Maddy Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Yellow Linen-Blend Maddy Midi Dress

A sunny style for the warmer days.

Stone Linen-Blend Simone Jumpsuit
Nobody's Child
Stone Linen-Blend Simone Jumpsuit

If ease is what you're looking for this spring, look to jumpsuits for a ready made look.

Khaki Shirred Cassandra Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Khaki Shirred Cassandra Midi Dress

From the shirring to the square neckline, there's so much to love about this dress.

Multi Mock Crochet Stripe Tank Top
Nobody's Child
Multi Mock Crochet Stripe Tank Top

It's time to swap out heavy winter knits for playful short-sleeve styles.

Blue Jeans
Nobody's Child
Mid Wash Blue Wide Leg Denim Jeans

Yes, they even do great denim.

Tiered Black Dress
Nobody's Child
Black Tiered Astrid Maxi Dress

There's nothing more versatile than a classic black dress.

Cream Denim Midi Skirt
Nobody's Child
Cream Denim Midi Skirt

I've already thought up so many ways to style this refined denim midi.

Black Halter Neck Landon Jumpsuit
Nobody's Child
Black Halter Neck Landon Jumpsuit

Comfort and elegance is a tricky balance to find, but Nobody's Child has made it look easy.

Cream Knit Dress
Nobody's Child
Cream A-Line Rib Knitted Midi Dress

I have a feeling this won't stick around for long.

Green Twist Bardot Top
Nobody's Child
Green Twist Bardot Top

Just look at that soft draping!

Grey Hook & Eye Fasten Knitted Cardigan
Nobody's Child
Grey Hook & Eye Fasten Knitted Cardigan

Layer up on milder days, or wear on its own with your favourite jeans.

Cream Tile Print Maxi Skirt
Nobody's Child
Cream Tile Print Maxi Skirt

Summer is a time when minimalists break free from classic neutrals, and I'll be packing this set on my next trip away.

Explore More:
Sale Shopping
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸