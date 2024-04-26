Some of My Favourite Summer Pieces Come From This Brand, And They Have 20% Off Right Now
From hours spent in changing rooms trying on high-street favourites, to tracking down the next big item to take over this season, I take sharing my fashion insights with you very seriously. So, when I get word that a brilliant sale by one of our favourite high street stores is about to launch, you're the first people I tell. To save the suspense, let's get right to it. From the 26th to the 30th of April, Nobody's Child is offering 20% off all items (yes, everything!) using code NC20 at checkout. What's more, this is the only time they've matched their Black Friday discount, so if your wish lists are already brimming, or you're looking for something new to celebrate the arrival of spring and summer, now's the time.
Nobody's Child is not only a favourite amongst our editors, but a brand we frequently spot on our favourite fashion people and celebrities, too. Whilst known for its brilliance in dressmaking, it also continues to hit the mark on so many other categories, from trending trousers to easy co-ords and plenty more. I for one have an array of pieces from the brand that have joined my forever wardrobe including great jeans, intricate knitwear and of course a pretty frock or two.
For those who haven't already lined up their wish lists, I've pulled together a chic edit of the pieces Nobody's Child has nailed for spring/summer 2024 (and beyond). Tick off your wedding guest outfit, new holiday fit, or reliable staple you'll call upon year after year. Interested? Scroll on to explore the very best of the Nobody's Child 20% off sale.
SHOP THE NOBODY'S CHILD 20% OFF SALE
Every wardrobe deserves a white summer dress.
An elegant style that can be worn in the day with sandals, or dressed up for evening with heels.
Nothing says spring days like a pair of relaxed linen trousers.
I've spotted so many fashion people in this dress, including Sofiia above.
Refresh your denim selection for the warmer weather with a chic midi dress.
If ease is what you're looking for this spring, look to jumpsuits for a ready made look.
From the shirring to the square neckline, there's so much to love about this dress.
It's time to swap out heavy winter knits for playful short-sleeve styles.
There's nothing more versatile than a classic black dress.
I've already thought up so many ways to style this refined denim midi.
Comfort and elegance is a tricky balance to find, but Nobody's Child has made it look easy.
I have a feeling this won't stick around for long.
Layer up on milder days, or wear on its own with your favourite jeans.
Summer is a time when minimalists break free from classic neutrals, and I'll be packing this set on my next trip away.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
Our Editors Love This Affordable Shoe Brand—32 Pairs to Shop Now
Stunning soles ahead.
By Ana Escalante
-
J.Crew Is Having an Epic Linen Sale—These 17 Pieces Need to Come Home With Me
Summer prep starts now.
By Allyson Payer
-
Zara Didn't Tell Anyone About This Sneaky Sale, But I Still Found the Best Items
From mesh flats to elevated basics.
By Eliza Huber
-
Bring on the Compliments—30 Dresses That Are on Sale and Ready to Turn Heads
So many gems, so little time.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Madewell, J.Crew, and Banana Republic Are Hosting Big-Deal Sales RN—Do Your Worst
And do it fast.
By Eliza Huber
-
People Assume These $60 Zara Shoes Are High Designer (and I Let Them)
No gatekeeping here.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
I'm Manifesting a Rich-Looking, Minimalistic Closet—25 Perfect Sale Picks From COS
Almost every pick is now under $100.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Just Ravaged Nordstrom's Sale Section, and You'll Definitely Want to See My Spoils
These are all too good to pass up.
By Kristina Rutkowski