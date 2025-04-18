One of my favorite things about warmer weather is that it enables me to shed my winter wool coats in favor of something lighter. While I love writing about the fall/winter trends and watching others layer outfits like a pro, when it comes to my personal style, I’m all for a less-is-more approach. So, now that spring has officially arrived, I'm in my element. At least when it comes to outerwear.

And while it might be uncharacteristically sunny and warm outside my office window right now, everyone knows that spring is synonymous with lightweight layers. With that in mind, I’ve been thinking about the spring jacket trends hanging in most people's capsule wardrobes and how to create fresh outfits using them this season. From the country jacket to the classic trench, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to jacket trends we can rely on in spring, and thankfully, all of them offer the utmost versatility, working with everything from dresses to tailoring. For me, however, the real test of whether a piece is worth investing in is how well it pairs with even the simplest of outfits, and, in my opinion, that means jeans.

When it comes to the best jacket trends to pair with jeans, there are a few things to consider. Firstly, think about the overall look you want to create. A casual jacket will work in harmony with your denim, offering a laid-back feel, while a tailored style can be used to elevate your jeans to more than just an everyday wardrobe staple. Fabrics are also useful to consider, contrasting textures are perfect for adding interest to even a simple t-shirt and jeans combo, while a matching denim jacket will give maximalist energy.

If you’re still unsure of which jacket trends to pair with your favorite denim, don’t worry, as I’ve rounded up 5 of my favorite jacket styles to pair with jeans this season, as well as some advice on how to style them. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know…

The Best Jacket Trends to Wear with Jeans:

1. Denim Jacket

Style Notes: Denim on denim may seem like overkill, but I promise you, this look is a surefire way to always ooze effortlessly cool vibes. While you can definitely go for matching denim tones for a coordinated look like Liv above, don’t be afraid to try contrasting washes too (like a white jean with a dark-wash jacket) for a mix-and-match approach to the double-denim trend.

Loewe Leather-Trimmed Denim Jacket $1800 SHOP NOW The patch pocket elevates this indigo denim jacket.

Aligne Moto Collarless Denim Jacket $149 SHOP NOW I love this collarless style from Aligne for an elevated option.

Agolde Palmer Cropped Recycled-Denim Jacket $270 SHOP NOW For something more classic, try this cropped style from Agolde.

Zara Pocketed Z1975 Denim Jacket $46 SHOP NOW I love this dark indigo wash.

2. Country Jacket

Style Notes: The barn or country jacket first took over our wardrobe in fall of last year, but it’s still holding sway into SS25 too. For an easy transitional look, simply pair the old-money jacket style with a classic t-shirt, jeans, and loafers, as Marilyn has done here, or switch to trainers for a more relaxed finish.

Toteme Summer Country Wax Cotton Jacket $820 SHOP NOW You'll reach for this classic jacket time and time again.

Barbour Sonnie Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Jacket $250 SHOP NOW This brand is a true classic.

DÔEN Pascual Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton Jacket $482 SHOP NOW Pair this with white denim and a suede loafer.

Reformation Archer Denim Jacket $268 SHOP NOW Reformation always delivers.

3. Suede Jacket

Style Notes: Another piece that quickly became a wardrobe staple during the fall/winter months, the suede jacket can still totally belong in your spring/summer wardrobe. Pair with light wash blue denim to give the piece a western-inspired finish, or switch to darker tones to tap into the boho aesthetic.

Veda Lincoln Suede Shirt Jacket $548 SHOP NOW This longline style will look great with high-waisted jeans to play with the proportions of your look.

Saint Laurent Suede Jacket $5500 SHOP NOW This suede bomber is effortlessly cool. It's an investment piece, sure, but it's one you'l reach for year after year, so is sure to pay off from a cost-per-wear point of view.

H&M Suede Jacket $329 SHOP NOW This looks far more expensive than its price tag.

Zara 100% Suede Bomber Jacket With Pockets $269 SHOP NOW This looks designer.

4. Trench Coat

Style Notes: I couldn’t talk about the best jackets to pair with jeans without talking about the hardworking trench coat. A favorite among those in the fashion know, nothing marks the beginning of spring like switching your winter coat for a lighter trench style. Opt for fluid shapes in light shades to embody Parisian-inspired chicness.

Sezane Clyde Trench Coat $350 SHOP NOW This trench coat is an influencer favourite.

Ganni Belted Bonded Cotton-Twill Trench Coat $875 SHOP NOW This belted tench coat is one of the best.

Aligne Barnaby Reversible Trench Coat $260 SHOP NOW You technically get two-in-one with this style!

COS Knitted-Collar Trench Coat $350 SHOP NOW This lighter colour way offers a fresh take.

5. Blazer

Style Notes: If you want to make your jeans outfit feel more elevated, you simply need to finish your look with a blazer. Offering a sense of polish to even the most simple of outfits, the tailored piece feels both timeless and trend-led in equal measure.

The Frankie Shop Bea Crepe Blazer $345 SHOP NOW A luxe take on the classic piece.

J.Crew New Going-Out Blazer in Stretch Twill $119 SHOP NOW This whole outfit is a vibe.

Aligne Daphne Scoop Neck Waisted Blazer $265 SHOP NOW Aligne's blazers are some of the best out there right now.

H&M Linen-Blend Blazer $45 $38 SHOP NOW A linen style is particularly chic for summer.

