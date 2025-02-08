I've Been a Fashion Expert for 18 Years—Here's What I Rate This Month

Shopping—it’s personal, right? After 18 years of working in fashion (wow, I feel old when I type that) it’s safe to say I’ve made as many style-related mistakes as I have solid investments, evaluated a lot of clothes, decoded a truckload of trends and learnt a great deal about what makes people feel good along the way. It has made me rather picky and reluctant to spend—both good things in a world where too many clothes are manufactured and we are presented with countless (often crappy) options at every turn. That’s where my new monthly newsletter kicks in to help sift the worth-its from the forget-about-its.

A bit about me then: I am a busy working mum with a petite, hourglass frame and a quirky taste level and as such, I have never really conformed to fashion norms. If anyone understands that no supposed ‘must-have’ or trend can speak to everyone or bring joy to us all, it’s me. I’m uptight about looking after and caring for my things. I’m a big believer in choosing items that hit longevity and happiness in one fell swoop; Personal Shopping is about brands, items, people and ideas that I think—with all of my experience and fussiness—are worth noting. Plus, you can ask me anything about style and I’ll answer as many questions as I can through my monthly newsletter, which you can sign up to here . Simply submit one through Instagram at @whowhatwear.uk or contact me at @hannahalmassi .

This month? It’s about boots that go the distance, an It bag you haven’t seen yet and suiting for S/S 25.

Here's What I Rate This Month

I WON’T SHUT UP ABOUT: Realm Boots

Style Notes: With expensive taste in footwear but also impossibly flat, wide feet, I’m always searching for elegant, comfortable heels that won’t break the bank. So, I’ll admit, I was targeted on Instagram for Realm Shoes and dubious about ordering—boy, am I glad I took the plunge. “I couldn’t find a footwear brand with slow fashion values that truly resonated with me, so I decided to create my own,” founder Leah Gibson tells me. “Working as a buyer at a fast fashion retailer, I loved the industry but felt disconnected from the constant cycle of trend-chasing.” Classic silhouettes and small-scale manufacturing mean Realm’s shoes are made to last, adhering to Gibson’s principle that “quality and longevity are non-negotiable”. I invested in the Knee Boots (£220)—the kind of style that I’d been searching for over a decade. My fellow thick-calf girls will be pleased that these can fit thanks to a mini elasticated side panel. “My customers are at the centre of everything I do,” says Gibson. “I love connecting with them directly in DMs.” So here’s my official request for these boots to come in brown suede, grey, red…

Shop Realm Boots:

2. UNDER THE RADAR

Style Notes: I’ve watched the Italian luxury brand Tod’s go from being known for their instantly recognisable Gommino loafers to becoming one of Milan’s chicest names for, well, everything. Under the relatively new creative directorship of former Bottega Veneta head designer of ready-to-wear, Matteo Tamburini I’ve witnessed first-hand from the runways of MFW a niche developing for smart, hard-working, sophisticated clothes and accessories that aren’t quiet luxury but aren’t loud either—just right for a grown-up wardrobe. While perusing Net-a-Porter’s vast handbag offering I came across the T Timeless bag. How did I not know about this perfect style already? Well, it’s very easy to get distracted by the big fashion houses’ seasonal It bag launches. This alt stood out to me as a solid purchase that lives up to its name—I can’t imagine this understated tote ever being out of fashion. While it is still an investment at just over £1.5k for a medium silhouette, I think it’s worth acknowledging that many luxury brands now demand £4k upwards as standard… and I’m yet to be convinced those would be better quality.

Shop Tod's T Timeless Shopping Bags:

3. ASK HANNAH ANYTHING (about style)

“3-piece suit for women… in or not?”

Style Notes: A great question from one of our Instagram followers and it is very well-timed. The 3-piece suit has been a strong fixture over the past year and spring/summer 2025’s runways show no sign of tailoring slowing down. There is a strong shift towards traditional workwear attire being reconfigured for the modern day. Although last year’s trending waistcoat is still a piece that stands up, Saint Laurent leads the charge for a new take on suiting, combining oversized tailoring with mix-and-match shirts, ties, overcoats and more. So it’s really about finding a formula that you like!

Shop the 3-piece Suit I'm Loving at the Moment: