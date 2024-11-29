If a French Girl Shopped H&M, Mango and COS's Black Friday Sales, She'd Go for These 24 Elegant Items
It would probably surprise you how many times I day I say or think the following words: What would a French girl do? I'm a self-confessed Francophile and find always myself inspired by the French woman or Parisian's approach to, well, just about everything! Be it the beauty tools they use or the homeware they decorate their spaces with , I'm constantly looking to my favourite French tastemakers to see how they navigate their daily lives. Why? Because I find them to be so inherently chic.
So, seeing as it's Black Friday and all, I thought I'd approach the sales with the same discerning eye the French women I admire would. While I know not all French women subscribe to the classic and elegant aesthetic they've become tethered to, the ones I loyally follow do and, as such, I've honed my edit to fit that mood.
Taking to the high street, I scoured the Black Friday sales of H&M, COS and Mango to try to find the deals French women with timeless taste would pick up. Below I've created an edit of 24 discounted pieces that will stand the test of time and make for very chic investments, regardless of them being on sale.
With the sales set to end at each brand at different times, if you happen to spot something you like, I suggest you take immediate action. These deals are too good and are far too elegant to hang around for long. Bonne chance!
24 FRENCH GIRL-INSPIRED BLACK FRIDAY SALE PICKS FROM H&M, COS AND MANGO
H&M
I've noticed that French women enjoy wearing their cardigans as tops. Just add jeans.
The classy horsebit details to the waistband are the sort of details French women would pick up on.
Collared knits are a major trend this winter.
COS
I can see so many French women wearing this shape of dress to parties this season.
A way to add some colour to your look whilst still looking very classic.
Pair this with corduroy trousers for French-girl flair.
The bag everyone on the Who What Wear team wants to own.
MANGO
Yep, this Mango faux shearling jacket made it into the sale.
Parisians tend to wear low heels when they're navigating the city.
Every wardrobe would benefit from a versatile black dress such as this one (especially at this price).
Opening Images: @sylviemus_; @leasy_inparis
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.
