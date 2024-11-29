It would probably surprise you how many times I day I say or think the following words: What would a French girl do? I'm a self-confessed Francophile and find always myself inspired by the French woman or Parisian's approach to, well, just about everything! Be it the beauty tools they use or the homeware they decorate their spaces with , I'm constantly looking to my favourite French tastemakers to see how they navigate their daily lives. Why? Because I find them to be so inherently chic.

So, seeing as it's Black Friday and all, I thought I'd approach the sales with the same discerning eye the French women I admire would. While I know not all French women subscribe to the classic and elegant aesthetic they've become tethered to, the ones I loyally follow do and, as such, I've honed my edit to fit that mood.

Taking to the high street, I scoured the Black Friday sales of H&M, COS and Mango to try to find the deals French women with timeless taste would pick up. Below I've created an edit of 24 discounted pieces that will stand the test of time and make for very chic investments, regardless of them being on sale.

With the sales set to end at each brand at different times, if you happen to spot something you like, I suggest you take immediate action. These deals are too good and are far too elegant to hang around for long. Bonne chance!

24 FRENCH GIRL-INSPIRED BLACK FRIDAY SALE PICKS FROM H&M, COS AND MANGO

H&M

H&M Loose-Fit Cardigan £20 £16 SHOP NOW I've noticed that French women enjoy wearing their cardigans as tops. Just add jeans.

H&M Handmade Wool-Blend Coat £190 £152 SHOP NOW An elegant coat to throw on for winter walks.

H&M Wide Twill Trousers £25 £20 SHOP NOW Wide-leg trousers are a French-girl favourite.

H&M Jacket £38 £30 SHOP NOW This tweed jacket will make every outfit you wear it with look more premium.

H&M Pleated Mini Skirt £22 £18 SHOP NOW The classy horsebit details to the waistband are the sort of details French women would pick up on.

H&M Flared-Skirt Rib-Knit Dress £25 £20 SHOP NOW Such an easy throw-on.

H&M Tie-Belt Felted Coat £50 £40 SHOP NOW Camel coats are always a wise investment as they really never date.

H&M Fine-Knit Collared Jumper £28 £17 SHOP NOW Collared knits are a major trend this winter.

COS

COS Satin Racer-Neck Mini Dress £110 £82 SHOP NOW I can see so many French women wearing this shape of dress to parties this season.

COS Oversized Tailored Shirt £65 £49 SHOP NOW A way to add some colour to your look whilst still looking very classic.

COS Volume Wide-Leg Jeans £95 £72 SHOP NOW These jeans are borderline perfect.

COS Ruffled High-Neck Blouse £75 £56 SHOP NOW Pair this with corduroy trousers for French-girl flair.

COS Detachable-Hood Short Trench Coat £115 £86 SHOP NOW The scarf detailing on this jacket is so current.

COS Convertible Chunky Droplet Earrings £35 £26 SHOP NOW A simple way to elevate a basic top.

COS Flared Asymmetric Midi Skirt £95 £71 SHOP NOW This will look so gorgeous styled with black knee-high boots.

MANGO

MANGO Applique Fur Effect Coat £120 £80 SHOP NOW Yep, this Mango faux shearling jacket made it into the sale.

MANGO Double-Handle Bowling Bag £36 £18 SHOP NOW This looks so high end!

MANGO Straight-Fit Jeans With Rhinestone Detail £80 £46 SHOP NOW Party jeans are my favourite jeans.

MANGO Leather Boots With Kitten Heels £90 £56 SHOP NOW Parisians tend to wear low heels when they're navigating the city.

MANGO Satin Long Skirt £46 £26 SHOP NOW Simple and so sleek.

MANGO A-Line Dress £30 £23 SHOP NOW Every wardrobe would benefit from a versatile black dress such as this one (especially at this price).

MANGO Velvet Suit Blazer £90 £56 SHOP NOW This set screams French girl.

MANGO Coat With Lapels and Belt £160 £100 SHOP NOW Nothing says elegance quite like a cream coat.

Opening Images: @sylviemus_; @leasy_inparis