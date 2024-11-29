If a French Girl Shopped H&M, Mango and COS's Black Friday Sales, She'd Go for These 24 Elegant Items

French Girl Black Friday Sale Picks H&amp;M, COS, Mango
It would probably surprise you how many times I day I say or think the following words: What would a French girl do? I'm a self-confessed Francophile and find always myself inspired by the French woman or Parisian's approach to, well, just about everything! Be it the beauty tools they use or the homeware they decorate their spaces with , I'm constantly looking to my favourite French tastemakers to see how they navigate their daily lives. Why? Because I find them to be so inherently chic.

So, seeing as it's Black Friday and all, I thought I'd approach the sales with the same discerning eye the French women I admire would. While I know not all French women subscribe to the classic and elegant aesthetic they've become tethered to, the ones I loyally follow do and, as such, I've honed my edit to fit that mood.

Taking to the high street, I scoured the Black Friday sales of H&M, COS and Mango to try to find the deals French women with timeless taste would pick up. Below I've created an edit of 24 discounted pieces that will stand the test of time and make for very chic investments, regardless of them being on sale.

With the sales set to end at each brand at different times, if you happen to spot something you like, I suggest you take immediate action. These deals are too good and are far too elegant to hang around for long. Bonne chance!

24 FRENCH GIRL-INSPIRED BLACK FRIDAY SALE PICKS FROM H&M, COS AND MANGO

H&M

Loose-Fit Cardigan
H&M
Loose-Fit Cardigan

I've noticed that French women enjoy wearing their cardigans as tops. Just add jeans.

Handmade Wool-Blend Coat
H&M
Handmade Wool-Blend Coat

An elegant coat to throw on for winter walks.

Wide Twill Trousers
H&M
Wide Twill Trousers

Wide-leg trousers are a French-girl favourite.

Jacket
H&M
Jacket

This tweed jacket will make every outfit you wear it with look more premium.

Pleated Mini Skirt
H&M
Pleated Mini Skirt

The classy horsebit details to the waistband are the sort of details French women would pick up on.

Flared-Skirt Rib-Knit Dress
H&M
Flared-Skirt Rib-Knit Dress

Such an easy throw-on.

Tie-Belt Felted Coat
H&M
Tie-Belt Felted Coat

Camel coats are always a wise investment as they really never date.

Fine-Knit Collared Jumper
H&M
Fine-Knit Collared Jumper

Collared knits are a major trend this winter.

COS

Satin Racer-Neck Mini Dress
COS
Satin Racer-Neck Mini Dress

I can see so many French women wearing this shape of dress to parties this season.

Oversized Tailored Shirt
COS
Oversized Tailored Shirt

A way to add some colour to your look whilst still looking very classic.

Volume Wide-Leg Jeans
COS
Volume Wide-Leg Jeans

These jeans are borderline perfect.

Ruffled High-Neck Blouse
COS
Ruffled High-Neck Blouse

Pair this with corduroy trousers for French-girl flair.

Swing Crossbody - Leather
COS
Swing Crossbody - Leather

The bag everyone on the Who What Wear team wants to own.

Detachable-Hood Short Trench Coat
COS
Detachable-Hood Short Trench Coat

The scarf detailing on this jacket is so current.

Convertible Chunky Droplet Earrings
COS
Convertible Chunky Droplet Earrings

A simple way to elevate a basic top.

Flared Asymmetric Midi Skirt
COS
Flared Asymmetric Midi Skirt

This will look so gorgeous styled with black knee-high boots.

MANGO

Applique Fur Effect Coat - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Applique Fur Effect Coat

Yep, this Mango faux shearling jacket made it into the sale.

Double-Handle Bowling Bag - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Double-Handle Bowling Bag

This looks so high end!

Straight-Fit Jeans With Rhinestone Detail - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Straight-Fit Jeans With Rhinestone Detail

Party jeans are my favourite jeans.

Leather Boots With Kitten Heels - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Leather Boots With Kitten Heels

Parisians tend to wear low heels when they're navigating the city.

Satin Long Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Satin Long Skirt

Simple and so sleek.

A-Line Dress - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
A-Line Dress

Every wardrobe would benefit from a versatile black dress such as this one (especially at this price).

Velvet Suit Blazer - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Velvet Suit Blazer

This set screams French girl.

Coat With Lapels and Belt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Coat With Lapels and Belt

Nothing says elegance quite like a cream coat.

Opening Images: @sylviemus_; @leasy_inparis

