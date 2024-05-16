The Fashionphile 25th Anniversary Sale Is Here—These Bags Have Been Most Popular

Fashionphile is a go-to resource for pre-loved bags and accessories. In fact, many of the editors on the WWW Team uncover special gems at the retailer that become forever pieces. The brand is celebrating its 25th anniversary (yes, 25 years!) with an exclusive sale. Starting Thursday, May 16 through Friday, May 17, you can take 10% off everything (exclusions apply) with the code 25YEARS.

To celebrate the 25 years and give you a bit of shopping inspiration if you’ve been thinking about investing in a designer piece, we thought we'd highlight some of the key styles that have been most popular over the years. Yes, even for decades. Landyn Tedrick, the site merchandising specialist at Fashionphile is sharing the four key bag silhouettes that have been the top bag styles over the years because of resale value, longevity, and overall chicness.

Keep scrolling to check out the bags in question. Oh, it's also fun to note that Emma Roberts just launched as the face of the brand! You can also check that out below.

(Image credit: Fashionphile)

Chanel Classic Flap Bag

"The Chanel Classic Flap became popular due to its timeless elegance, impeccable craftsmanship, iconic design, and association with high-end luxury and sophistication, making it a coveted fashion staple for decades." — Tedrick

Chanel Pre-Owned Lambskin Quilted Medium Double Flap Black $6235 SHOP NOW

Chanel Pre-Owned Lambskin Quilted Small Double Flap Blue $5560 SHOP NOW

Fendi Baguette Bag

"The Fendi Baguette's combination of innovative design, luxurious materials, and cultural influence, coupled with its widespread adoption by celebrities and fashion influencers, ultimately solidifying its status as an enduring fashion icon over the past 25 years." — Tedrick

Fendi Pre-Owned Fabric Jacquard FF 1974 Medium Baguette Tobacco Moro Black $3740 SHOP NOW

Fendi Pre-Owned Zucca Baguette Tobacco $1275 SHOP NOW

Gucci Jackie Bag

"The enduring popularity of the Gucci Jackie can be attributed to its timeless design, cultural significance, and ability to effortlessly blend classic elegance with contemporary style since Jackie Kennedy first wore it." — Tedrick

Gucci Pre-Owned Gg Supreme Monogram Azalea Calfskin Web Small Jackie 1961 Hobo Beige Ebony Mystic White $1980 $1880 SHOP NOW

Gucci Pre-Owned Denim Gg Monogram Calfskin Small Jackie 1961 Hobo Blue Tea Cuir $1945 SHOP NOW

Louis Vuitton Speedy Bag

"The Louis Vuitton Speedy gained popularity due to its enduring appeal stemming from its timeless design, iconic monogram canvas, versatility, and longstanding association with luxury and fashion, establishing it as a beloved and iconic accessory for generations." — Tedrick

Louis Vuitton Pre-Owned Monogram Speedy Bandouliere 25 $1875 $1780 SHOP NOW