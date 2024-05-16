The Fashionphile 25th Anniversary Sale Is Here—These Bags Have Been Most Popular

the best items from the fashionphile sale

(Image credit: @kristenmarienichols)

Fashionphile is a go-to resource for pre-loved bags and accessories. In fact, many of the editors on the WWW Team uncover special gems at the retailer that become forever pieces. The brand is celebrating its 25th anniversary (yes, 25 years!) with an exclusive sale. Starting Thursday, May 16 through Friday, May 17, you can take 10% off everything (exclusions apply) with the code 25YEARS.

To celebrate the 25 years and give you a bit of shopping inspiration if you’ve been thinking about investing in a designer piece, we thought we'd highlight some of the key styles that have been most popular over the years. Yes, even for decades. Landyn Tedrick, the site merchandising specialist at Fashionphile is sharing the four key bag silhouettes that have been the top bag styles over the years because of resale value, longevity, and overall chicness.

Keep scrolling to check out the bags in question. Oh, it's also fun to note that Emma Roberts just launched as the face of the brand! You can also check that out below.

Fashionphile emma roberts with chanel bag

(Image credit: Fashionphile)

Chanel Classic Flap Bag

"The Chanel Classic Flap became popular due to its timeless elegance, impeccable craftsmanship, iconic design, and association with high-end luxury and sophistication, making it a coveted fashion staple for decades." — Tedrick

Chanel Lambskin Quilted Medium Double Flap Black
Chanel
Pre-Owned Lambskin Quilted Medium Double Flap Black

Chanel Lambskin Quilted Small Double Flap Blue
Chanel
Pre-Owned Lambskin Quilted Small Double Flap Blue

Fendi Baguette Bag

"The Fendi Baguette's combination of innovative design, luxurious materials, and cultural influence, coupled with its widespread adoption by celebrities and fashion influencers, ultimately solidifying its status as an enduring fashion icon over the past 25 years." — Tedrick

Fendi bag
Fendi
Pre-Owned Fabric Jacquard FF 1974 Medium Baguette Tobacco Moro Black

Fendi Zucca Baguette Tobacco
Fendi
Pre-Owned Zucca Baguette Tobacco

Gucci Jackie Bag

"The enduring popularity of the Gucci Jackie can be attributed to its timeless design, cultural significance, and ability to effortlessly blend classic elegance with contemporary style since Jackie Kennedy first wore it." — Tedrick

Gucci Gg Supreme Monogram Azalea Calfskin Web Small Jackie 1961 Hobo Beige Ebony Mystic White
Gucci
Pre-Owned Gg Supreme Monogram Azalea Calfskin Web Small Jackie 1961 Hobo Beige Ebony Mystic White

Gucci New Denim Gg Monogram Calfskin Small Jackie 1961 Hobo Blue Tea Cuir
Gucci
Pre-Owned Denim Gg Monogram Calfskin Small Jackie 1961 Hobo Blue Tea Cuir

Louis Vuitton Speedy Bag

"The Louis Vuitton Speedy gained popularity due to its enduring appeal stemming from its timeless design, iconic monogram canvas, versatility, and longstanding association with luxury and fashion, establishing it as a beloved and iconic accessory for generations." — Tedrick

Louis Vuitton Monogram Speedy Bandouliere 25
Louis Vuitton
Pre-Owned Monogram Speedy Bandouliere 25

Louis Vuitton Damier Azur Speedy 25
Louis Vuitton
Pre-Owned Damier Azur Speedy 25

