The Fashionphile 25th Anniversary Sale Is Here—These Bags Have Been Most Popular
Fashionphile is a go-to resource for pre-loved bags and accessories. In fact, many of the editors on the WWW Team uncover special gems at the retailer that become forever pieces. The brand is celebrating its 25th anniversary (yes, 25 years!) with an exclusive sale. Starting Thursday, May 16 through Friday, May 17, you can take 10% off everything (exclusions apply) with the code 25YEARS.
To celebrate the 25 years and give you a bit of shopping inspiration if you’ve been thinking about investing in a designer piece, we thought we'd highlight some of the key styles that have been most popular over the years. Yes, even for decades. Landyn Tedrick, the site merchandising specialist at Fashionphile is sharing the four key bag silhouettes that have been the top bag styles over the years because of resale value, longevity, and overall chicness.
Keep scrolling to check out the bags in question. Oh, it's also fun to note that Emma Roberts just launched as the face of the brand! You can also check that out below.
Chanel Classic Flap Bag
"The Chanel Classic Flap became popular due to its timeless elegance, impeccable craftsmanship, iconic design, and association with high-end luxury and sophistication, making it a coveted fashion staple for decades." — Tedrick
Fendi Baguette Bag
"The Fendi Baguette's combination of innovative design, luxurious materials, and cultural influence, coupled with its widespread adoption by celebrities and fashion influencers, ultimately solidifying its status as an enduring fashion icon over the past 25 years." — Tedrick
Gucci Jackie Bag
"The enduring popularity of the Gucci Jackie can be attributed to its timeless design, cultural significance, and ability to effortlessly blend classic elegance with contemporary style since Jackie Kennedy first wore it." — Tedrick
Louis Vuitton Speedy Bag
"The Louis Vuitton Speedy gained popularity due to its enduring appeal stemming from its timeless design, iconic monogram canvas, versatility, and longstanding association with luxury and fashion, establishing it as a beloved and iconic accessory for generations." — Tedrick
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over seven years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retialers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises. He has also worked across a variety of other media brands and fashion retailers like Refinery29, PureWow, Men's Health, and Gilt covering commerce, trend reporting, women's and men's fashion, home, and lifestyle.
