I Haven't Shopped at ASOS In Years but Their Latest Drop Made Me Look Twice
I’ll admit it—I’ve overlooked ASOS for a few years. It wasn’t intentional, but as a fashion editor I come across hundreds of brands each day, ranging from the highest luxury designers to mid-range standouts, independent names to know and of course, high street heroes. With so much to explore, it’s easy to get stuck in a routine of turning to the same sites over and over again. Somewhere along the way, I let ASOS drop from my radar, but I won’t be making that mistake again.
Over the last month, I’ve spotted so many expensive-looking items on my favourite fashion people and friends, just to find that the tagged brand is ASOS. For those who are frequent visitors of the site, this should come as no surprise. Its own brand, ASOS Design, is packed full of on-trend buys and classic additions alike, all with a refined edge that can leave you double-checking the price tag. Alongside, the brand brings together a selection of household names from Arket to & Other Stories, all in one concise place for easy shopping. And let’s not forget Topshop.
As a shopper who prioritises ease, finding big names and new brands to know all in one place has quickly returned it to one of my most explored sites. With almost any item you can think of stocked on its digital shelves, finding that one special piece can take time, but lucky for you, I’ve done the hard work for you.
Keep scrolling to explore the 19 expensive-looking buys I just found at ASOS.
Shop the most expensive-looking ASOS buys:
Pair the co-ord together for ultimate impact, or style the polished blazer with your favourite jeans.
Cosy, classic and in winter's trending shade.
I'm always looking for a way to revitalise my denim looks, and this fresh ecru shade is sure to the trick.
Every detail of this bag feels so high end.
Check patterns are about to have a major return. Get ahead of the trend now.
The soft draping and deep brown shade bring a distinct elegance to this top.
Tailored trousers are always a smart addition.
I can't believe these are still in stock.
The bow side details are a sweet way to bring a fitted silhouette to this shirt.
The slash neckline is incredibly sleek.
Knee high boots you'll wear for years to come.
I'm a big fan of a double denim look.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Affiliate Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
