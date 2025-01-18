I Haven't Shopped at ASOS In Years but Their Latest Drop Made Me Look Twice

I’ll admit it—I’ve overlooked ASOS for a few years. It wasn’t intentional, but as a fashion editor I come across hundreds of brands each day, ranging from the highest luxury designers to mid-range standouts, independent names to know and of course, high street heroes. With so much to explore, it’s easy to get stuck in a routine of turning to the same sites over and over again. Somewhere along the way, I let ASOS drop from my radar, but I won’t be making that mistake again.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Over the last month, I’ve spotted so many expensive-looking items on my favourite fashion people and friends, just to find that the tagged brand is ASOS. For those who are frequent visitors of the site, this should come as no surprise. Its own brand, ASOS Design, is packed full of on-trend buys and classic additions alike, all with a refined edge that can leave you double-checking the price tag. Alongside, the brand brings together a selection of household names from Arket to & Other Stories, all in one concise place for easy shopping. And let’s not forget Topshop.

As a shopper who prioritises ease, finding big names and new brands to know all in one place has quickly returned it to one of my most explored sites. With almost any item you can think of stocked on its digital shelves, finding that one special piece can take time, but lucky for you, I’ve done the hard work for you.

Keep scrolling to explore the 19 expensive-looking buys I just found at ASOS.

Shop the most expensive-looking ASOS buys:

Mango Belted Wool Touch Blazer Co-Ord in Camel £110 SHOP NOW Pair the co-ord together for ultimate impact, or style the polished blazer with your favourite jeans.

Reclaimed Vintage Reclaimed Vintage Boxy Cardigan Burgundy £30 SHOP NOW Cosy, classic and in winter's trending shade.

ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Wide Leg Jean With Patch Pocket £38 SHOP NOW I'm always looking for a way to revitalise my denim looks, and this fresh ecru shade is sure to the trick.

GINA TRICOT Small Faux Leather Tote Bag With Strap and Clutch Detail in Black £40 SHOP NOW Every detail of this bag feels so high end.

Barbour Beatrix Showerproof Trench Coat Navy Check £269 SHOP NOW Check patterns are about to have a major return. Get ahead of the trend now.

GINA TRICOT Long Sleeve Drapey Top in Brown £30 SHOP NOW The soft draping and deep brown shade bring a distinct elegance to this top.

ASOS DESIGN Tailored Wide Leg Trousers With Pleat Detail in Navy £30 SHOP NOW Tailored trousers are always a smart addition.

Topshop Carter Loafers With Ruched Detail in Off White Crocodile Print £36 SHOP NOW I can't believe these are still in stock.

Weekday Weekday Edgar Fitted Blazer in Black £79 SHOP NOW The shape of this blazer is exquisite.

ASOS Curve Asos Design Curve Long Line Shirt With Tie Side Detail in White £30 SHOP NOW The bow side details are a sweet way to bring a fitted silhouette to this shirt.

New Look New Look Palazzo Jeans in Blue £40 SHOP NOW Wide leg jeans are one of my most worn buys.

ASOS DESIGN Suede Buckle Detail Tote Bag in Chocolate £86 SHOP NOW Everyone will ask where this bag is from.

ASOS DESIGN Leather Look Bomber Jacket in Burgundy £60 SHOP NOW This went straight in my basket.

ASOS DESIGN Slash Neck Button Down Dropped Waist Mini Dress in Black £26 SHOP NOW The slash neckline is incredibly sleek.

ASOS DESIGN Cleona Premium Leather Kitten Heel Knee Boots in Black Leather £145 SHOP NOW Knee high boots you'll wear for years to come.

Topshop Belted Long Line Formal Coat in Multi £95 SHOP NOW The silhouette! The shade! Topshop has done it again.

Pull&Bear Barrel Leg Jean With Ombre Thread Detail Co-Ord in Dark Blue £40 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of a double denim look.

Arket Super Soft Alpaca Wool Blend Relaxed Sweater in Grey £87 SHOP NOW A best-seller for a reason.

Topshop Topshop Dolly Closed Toe Heels in Black £42 SHOP NOW These also come in a playful zebra print.