What to Buy From Nordstrom If Your Budget Is $150 and You Want to Look Refined

By Judith Jones
Elegant white tee and gray pants outfit

Effortless elegance is my fashion goal when it comes to everyday dressing these days. I'm always on the lookout for pieces that have an approachable sense of opulence and refinement—think relaxed tailoring, timeless silhouettes, and luxe fabrics.

This week on my daily online sweep through Nordstrom, I found a number of chic items that feel of-the-moment and ooze the laid-back elegance I'm striving for. The best part? All of my finds I'm sharing today are under $150. Take a peek below if you too are looking for a refined look that doesn't cost a fortune.

Dusk Stretch Organic Cotton Knit Top
Reformation
Dusk Stretch Organic Cotton Knit Top

The sleek top our editors love.

The Essential Leather Belt
Madewell
The Essential Leather Belt

A classic black belt will pull together an outfit in an instant.

Everly Wide Leg Pants
Sophie Rue
Everly Wide Leg Pants

White tailored trousers are the epitome of elegance.

Posey Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
Marc Fisher LTD
Posey Kitten Heel Slingback Pump

Kitten-heel slingbacks will make every outfit more refined.

Ruched Mock Neck Sleeveless Top
WAYF
Ruched Mock Neck Sleeveless Top

For your next dinner and drinks.

Luvlie Kitten Heel Slide Sandal
Nine West
Luvlie Kitten Heel Slide Sandal

Satin shoes are a major trend for spring 2024.

Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans
MANGO
Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans

Clean and elegant straight-leg jeans are a great choice.

Stripe Cardigan
MANGO
Stripe Cardigan

French-girl vibes.

Mesh Mary Jane Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Mesh Mary Jane Flat

Mesh flats are having a major moment. Perfect for spring.

Amela Linen Button-Up Top
Reformation
Amela Linen Button-Up Top

This pretty Ref top just landed at Nordstrom, and I'm obsessed.

Relaxed Fit Blazer
Nordstrom
Relaxed Fit Blazer

A well-tailored black blazer always looks refined.

Franci Kitten Heel Pump
Sam Edelman
Franci Kitten Heel Pump

Scoop up these chic kitten heels while they're on sale.

Myles Satin Tank
Bardot
Myles Satin Tank

A sumptuous satin tank will elevate your ensemble.

Faye Square Neck Maxi Dress
Sophie Rue
Faye Square Neck Maxi Dress

Wear with flats and heels alike.

Johnny Collar Pullover Sweater
MANGO
Johnny Collar Pullover Sweater

A versatile spring knit.

Belted A-Line Maxi Skirt
River Island
Belted A-Line Maxi Skirt

This '90s column skirt looks seriously chic.

Berber Quilted Jacket
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Berber Quilted Jacket

A quilted Ralph Lauren barn jacket oozes wealth.

Faux Leather Shopper
MANGO
Faux Leather Shopper

When you want a designer-looking handbag without a hefty price tag.

Classic Poplin Shirt
Nordstrom
Classic Poplin Shirt

The styling possibilities are endless.

Freshwater Pearl Necklace
st. Moran
Freshwater Pearl Necklace

I'll be adding this delicate pearl necklace over my knit tops, tees, and basically everything in my wardrobe.

Bowery Crewneck Wool & Silk Sweater
Sophie Rue
Bowery Crewneck Wool & Silk Sweater

Love this silhouette.

Bias Cut Satin Skirt
River Island
Bias Cut Satin Skirt

Rich brown hues are trending and always looks so luxe.

Esmerelda Square Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Esmerelda Square Toe Mule

Okay, okay, they're a little over $150, but these satin stunners are too good not to share.

Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
Nordstrom
Cashmere V-Neck Sweater

I'm going to be styling this classic gray V-neck like they did on the Miu Miu runway.

Doune Chunky Hoop Earrings
Jenny Bird
Doune Chunky Hoop Earrings

The earrings practically every WWW editor owns.

Massim Satin Top
MANGO
Massim Satin Top

A classy-looking blouse.

Zuri Ballet Flat
Circus NY by Sam Edelman
Zuri Ballet Flat

More satin shoes for the spring win.

Gathered Shoulder Top
Eloquii
Gathered Shoulder Top

That gorgeous gathered detail though.

High Waist Wide Leg Pants
Halogen
High Waist Wide Leg Pants

Black wide-leg trousers are an elegant wardrobe essential.

Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt

I also want this classic tee in white.

Long Sleeve Recycled Polyester Plissé Midi Dress
COS
Long Sleeve Recycled Polyester Plissé Midi Dress

So chic, COS!

Modern Trench Coat
Bernardo
Modern Trench Coat

A trench coat that clocks in at under $150. Add to cart.

Geometric Croc Embossed Faux Leather Top Handle Bag
MANGO
Geometric Croc Embossed Faux Leather Top Handle Bag

This shape! This color!

Button-Up Vest
ASOS DESIGN
Button-Up Vest

Wear under a coat and blazer now and by itself once the temps start to rise.

Open Front Sweater Coat
MANGO
Open Front Sweater Coat

Warning: You may never want to take it off.

Reyes Mary Jane
Dolce Vita
Reyes Mary Jane

Time to get a pair of Mary Janes in a graceful ivory hue.

Scoop Neck Midi Dress
ASOS DESIGN
Scoop Neck Midi Dress

So ridiculously good for the price.

Satin Button-Up Shirt
Topshop
Satin Button-Up Shirt

A satin shirt you can wear day or night.

Super Wide Leg Jeans
Madewell
Super Wide Leg Jeans

I love when I find a pair of trending jeans for under $100.

Oversize Blazer
Topshop
Oversize Blazer

Throw on over your white tee and jeans.

Taya 53mm Polarized Oval Sunglasses
Fifth & Ninth
Taya 53mm Polarized Oval Sunglasses

Kaia Gerber vibes.

Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater Dress
Topshop
Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater Dress

This chic knit dress is a WWW best seller.

Judith Jones
Judith Jones
Senior Fashion Market Editor

Judith is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear and has worked in fashion for nearly a decade. Judith started on the Shop Who What Wear team, creating content and managing a team of merchandisers for the Who What Wear shopping app. She later crossed over to the editorial team, where she shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands in her shopping-focused stories and social takeovers. She has become one of the top affiliate earners during her six plus years at Who What Wear. Before working in fashion, Judith was a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) and shared her passion for travel and food. She studied at the prestigious London Academy of Dramatic Arts as well as Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York. She later studied fashion merchandising and design, which laid the foundation for her career in fashion.

