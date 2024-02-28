What to Buy From Nordstrom If Your Budget Is $150 and You Want to Look Refined

Effortless elegance is my fashion goal when it comes to everyday dressing these days. I'm always on the lookout for pieces that have an approachable sense of opulence and refinement—think relaxed tailoring, timeless silhouettes, and luxe fabrics.

This week on my daily online sweep through Nordstrom, I found a number of chic items that feel of-the-moment and ooze the laid-back elegance I'm striving for. The best part? All of my finds I'm sharing today are under $150. Take a peek below if you too are looking for a refined look that doesn't cost a fortune.

Reformation Dusk Stretch Organic Cotton Knit Top $58 SHOP NOW

The sleek top our editors love.

Madewell The Essential Leather Belt $52 SHOP NOW

A classic black belt will pull together an outfit in an instant.

Sophie Rue Everly Wide Leg Pants $168 $92 SHOP NOW

White tailored trousers are the epitome of elegance.

Marc Fisher LTD Posey Kitten Heel Slingback Pump $120 SHOP NOW

Kitten-heel slingbacks will make every outfit more refined.

WAYF Ruched Mock Neck Sleeveless Top $55 $25 SHOP NOW

For your next dinner and drinks.

Nine West Luvlie Kitten Heel Slide Sandal $79 SHOP NOW

Satin shoes are a major trend for spring 2024.

MANGO Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans $70 SHOP NOW

Clean and elegant straight-leg jeans are a great choice.

MANGO Stripe Cardigan $79.99 SHOP NOW

French-girl vibes.

Jeffrey Campbell Mesh Mary Jane Flat $145 SHOP NOW

Mesh flats are having a major moment. Perfect for spring.

Reformation Amela Linen Button-Up Top $128 SHOP NOW

This pretty Ref top just landed at Nordstrom, and I'm obsessed.

Nordstrom Relaxed Fit Blazer $149 SHOP NOW

A well-tailored black blazer always looks refined.

Sam Edelman Franci Kitten Heel Pump $140 $99 SHOP NOW

Scoop up these chic kitten heels while they're on sale.

Bardot Myles Satin Tank $79 SHOP NOW

A sumptuous satin tank will elevate your ensemble.

Sophie Rue Faye Square Neck Maxi Dress $198 $90 SHOP NOW

Wear with flats and heels alike.

MANGO Johnny Collar Pullover Sweater $58.99 SHOP NOW

A versatile spring knit.

River Island Belted A-Line Maxi Skirt $86 SHOP NOW

This '90s column skirt looks seriously chic.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Berber Quilted Jacket $180 $140 SHOP NOW

A quilted Ralph Lauren barn jacket oozes wealth.

MANGO Faux Leather Shopper $60 SHOP NOW

When you want a designer-looking handbag without a hefty price tag.

Nordstrom Classic Poplin Shirt $59 SHOP NOW

The styling possibilities are endless.

st. Moran Freshwater Pearl Necklace $120 SHOP NOW

I'll be adding this delicate pearl necklace over my knit tops, tees, and basically everything in my wardrobe.

Sophie Rue Bowery Crewneck Wool & Silk Sweater $118 SHOP NOW

Love this silhouette.

River Island Bias Cut Satin Skirt $57 SHOP NOW Rich brown hues are trending and always looks so luxe.

Jeffrey Campbell Esmerelda Square Toe Mule $159 SHOP NOW

Okay, okay, they're a little over $150, but these satin stunners are too good not to share.

Nordstrom Cashmere V-Neck Sweater $149 $80 SHOP NOW

I'm going to be styling this classic gray V-neck like they did on the Miu Miu runway.

Jenny Bird Doune Chunky Hoop Earrings $138 SHOP NOW The earrings practically every WWW editor owns.

MANGO Massim Satin Top $50 SHOP NOW

A classy-looking blouse.

Circus NY by Sam Edelman Zuri Ballet Flat $80 SHOP NOW

More satin shoes for the spring win.

Eloquii Gathered Shoulder Top $60 $50 SHOP NOW

That gorgeous gathered detail though.

Halogen High Waist Wide Leg Pants $89 SHOP NOW

Black wide-leg trousers are an elegant wardrobe essential.

Nordstrom Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt $35 SHOP NOW

I also want this classic tee in white.

COS Long Sleeve Recycled Polyester Plissé Midi Dress $135 SHOP NOW

So chic, COS!

Bernardo Modern Trench Coat $200 $140 SHOP NOW

A trench coat that clocks in at under $150. Add to cart.

MANGO Geometric Croc Embossed Faux Leather Top Handle Bag $50 SHOP NOW

This shape! This color!

ASOS DESIGN Button-Up Vest $40 SHOP NOW

Wear under a coat and blazer now and by itself once the temps start to rise.

MANGO Open Front Sweater Coat $140 SHOP NOW

Warning: You may never want to take it off.

Dolce Vita Reyes Mary Jane $120 SHOP NOW

Time to get a pair of Mary Janes in a graceful ivory hue.

ASOS DESIGN Scoop Neck Midi Dress $50 $26 SHOP NOW

So ridiculously good for the price.

Topshop Satin Button-Up Shirt $60 SHOP NOW

A satin shirt you can wear day or night.

Madewell Super Wide Leg Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

I love when I find a pair of trending jeans for under $100.

Topshop Oversize Blazer $102 SHOP NOW

Throw on over your white tee and jeans.

Fifth & Ninth Taya 53mm Polarized Oval Sunglasses $49 SHOP NOW

Kaia Gerber vibes.

Topshop Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater Dress $85 $38 SHOP NOW

This chic knit dress is a WWW best seller.