What to Buy From Nordstrom If Your Budget Is $150 and You Want to Look Refined
Effortless elegance is my fashion goal when it comes to everyday dressing these days. I'm always on the lookout for pieces that have an approachable sense of opulence and refinement—think relaxed tailoring, timeless silhouettes, and luxe fabrics.
This week on my daily online sweep through Nordstrom, I found a number of chic items that feel of-the-moment and ooze the laid-back elegance I'm striving for. The best part? All of my finds I'm sharing today are under $150. Take a peek below if you too are looking for a refined look that doesn't cost a fortune.
The sleek top our editors love.
A classic black belt will pull together an outfit in an instant.
White tailored trousers are the epitome of elegance.
Kitten-heel slingbacks will make every outfit more refined.
For your next dinner and drinks.
Satin shoes are a major trend for spring 2024.
Clean and elegant straight-leg jeans are a great choice.
French-girl vibes.
Mesh flats are having a major moment. Perfect for spring.
This pretty Ref top just landed at Nordstrom, and I'm obsessed.
A well-tailored black blazer always looks refined.
Scoop up these chic kitten heels while they're on sale.
A sumptuous satin tank will elevate your ensemble.
Wear with flats and heels alike.
A versatile spring knit.
This '90s column skirt looks seriously chic.
A quilted Ralph Lauren barn jacket oozes wealth.
When you want a designer-looking handbag without a hefty price tag.
The styling possibilities are endless.
I'll be adding this delicate pearl necklace over my knit tops, tees, and basically everything in my wardrobe.
Love this silhouette.
Okay, okay, they're a little over $150, but these satin stunners are too good not to share.
I'm going to be styling this classic gray V-neck like they did on the Miu Miu runway.
A classy-looking blouse.
More satin shoes for the spring win.
That gorgeous gathered detail though.
Black wide-leg trousers are an elegant wardrobe essential.
I also want this classic tee in white.
So chic, COS!
A trench coat that clocks in at under $150. Add to cart.
This shape! This color!
Wear under a coat and blazer now and by itself once the temps start to rise.
Warning: You may never want to take it off.
Time to get a pair of Mary Janes in a graceful ivory hue.
So ridiculously good for the price.
A satin shirt you can wear day or night.
I love when I find a pair of trending jeans for under $100.
Throw on over your white tee and jeans.
Kaia Gerber vibes.
This chic knit dress is a WWW best seller.
Judith is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear and has worked in fashion for nearly a decade. Judith started on the Shop Who What Wear team, creating content and managing a team of merchandisers for the Who What Wear shopping app. She later crossed over to the editorial team, where she shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands in her shopping-focused stories and social takeovers. She has become one of the top affiliate earners during her six plus years at Who What Wear. Before working in fashion, Judith was a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) and shared her passion for travel and food. She studied at the prestigious London Academy of Dramatic Arts as well as Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York. She later studied fashion merchandising and design, which laid the foundation for her career in fashion.