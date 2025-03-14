I Have an 800 Credit Score—3 Shopping Mistakes I Never Make

I refuse to go into credit card debt for fashion. Easier said than done. Because online shopping is literally one of my job requirements as a fashion editor, I'm constantly faced with the temptation to overconsume. I can't avoid browsing through H&M's new arrivals, Zara's sale, or Net-a-Porter's designer shoe section. I have to identify clothes celebrities are wearing and help our readers match the vibe of their favorite stylish TV shows. All of this is to say that it would be very easy for me to fall into the trap of buy, buy, buy. But then I wouldn't have an 800 credit score, would I?

I can't control external temptations, but I can control my spending habits. I have a few tips to share on how I avoid credit card debt, and I promise they don't involve being rich, marrying rich, or having rich parents. If any of those things were true, I would've retired at 25. Alas, here I am with a 9-to-5 job and no trust fund. Continue reading to learn the three shopping mistakes I never make.

1. I Never Consider Purchases Individually

I don't follow traditional advice when it comes to shopping. Before making a purchase, you might ask yourself how often you'll wear it and if you can style it with pieces you already own. For me, these are the wrong questions because I can justify any individual purchase. For instance, if I'm considering buying a dress, I'll think of a bunch of places I could wear it and all the things I'd style it with. I might even convince myself it has a fantastic cost per wear. Sometimes I'm not even honest with myself about my answers!

Instead of considering one purchase in isolation, I always compare multiple potential purchases. How much do I want this thing compared to all the other things I also want? To me, that is the correct question to consider because it forces me to prioritize what I love the most and narrow down my wish list.

As for how I compare multiple potential purchases, I use Pinterest. I have a secret board where I pin everything I'm eyeing, allowing me to look at a bunch of products in one place and make comparisons. Out of all the things on this list, what do I want the most? This has helped me only spend money on things I really love.

2. I Resist the Urge to Buy Multiples of Certain Items

Sometimes, one is all I need. If it's not broken, why fix it? I own one work tote. I wear one pair of sunglasses. (This is partly because they're made with prescription lenses, so they're a bit of a hassle to replace, but my point remains.) I have one straw hat, one belt, one puffer jacket, and one black-tie dress.

Obviously, there are categories this would never work for. I'll be the first to admit that I have several pairs of jeans, a slew of T-shirts, lots of sneakers, a handful of blazers, and a considerable number of sweatshirts. But if there's ever an opportunity to own exactly one version of something, I'll take it. And I'll only replace that item when it's truly run its course.

3. I Try Not to Shop on a Deadline

I won't lie: I've been guilty of panicking before a special event and convincing myself that I have nothing to wear. Heck, it doesn't even have to be a "special" occasion for me to start fretting! But shopping with a deadline means I might buy something ill-fitting because I don't have time to tailor it. Or I might end up with something I don't love just because I was desperate to buy anything new. Since when is new always better? I have to remind myself that it's not.

Shop Things I *Do* Spend My Hard-Earned Money On

Madewell Essential Slim Tee in Lightweight Cotton $35 SHOP NOW Madewell T-shirts have never let me down.

Joe's Jeans The Mia $198 SHOP NOW These are the exact jeans I'm wearing in the above photo. When I say I wear them nonstop, I really mean it.

Strathberry Lana Hobo in Raffia/Black $525 SHOP NOW I prefer to spend my money on a few well-made, long-lasting handbags instead of a bunch of trendy fast-fashion ones. Strathberry's quality has always impressed me.