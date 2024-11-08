I Lost Count of How Many L.A. Women Own Sunglasses in This Specific Color

You might have noticed that we often report on color trends. For instance, we've identified the most popular colors of the spring/summer 2025 runways, the specific shade that's going viral on red carpets right now, the underrated handbag hue that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley prefers, and more. But we don't regularly discuss color trends when it comes to sunglasses—until now.

While attending a Ferragamo eyewear lunch event in Los Angeles recently, I noticed that nearly all of the best-dressed attendees were wearing burgundy-colored sunglasses (often paired with outfits in similar hues). The Florentine brand has a wide range of eyewear options, so it's telling that so many people gravitated towards the burgundy versions in particular. It certainly makes sense: the color was all over the fall 2024 runways and is extremely popular with celebrities like Zendaya. Scroll down to see how L.A. women styled Ferragamo sunglasses at the brand's recent event at the buzzy Beverly Hills restaurant Funke.

See How L.A. Women Style Burgundy Sunglasses

(Image credit: BFA for Ferragamo)

(Image credit: BFA for Ferragamo)

(Image credit: BFA for Ferragamo)