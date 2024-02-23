I’m Readying My Wardrobe for Spring—15 New-In & Other Stories Pieces I’m Considering

So long, winter blues! It's time to embrace the fresh, vibrant energy of spring, and I couldn't be more excited to switch up my wardrobe. As I bid farewell to chunky boots and oversized coats, I'm diving headfirst into lightweight fabrics and breezy silhouettes, and instead of cosy sweaters, I'm eyeing flowy blouses and airy dresses that effortlessly transition from day to night. Naturally, I'm turning to & Other Stories for this spring wardrobe fix, and the brand's S/S '24 collection–which features model and designer Alek Wek–promises to deliver just what I need.

One trend I'm particularly eager to embrace this spring is the return of delicate details. Gone are the days of plain, heavy outerwear; now, it's all about subtle embellishments and pretty accents. From dainty lace trims to embroidery, the brand's new collection has plenty of pieces I'm considering to help put a spring in my step (and my outfits).

(Image credit: & Other Stories)

Of course, no spring wardrobe would be complete without a few statement pieces, too. Whether it's a bold printed blazer or a vibrant pair of wide-leg trousers, there are plenty of striking options that will work perfectly for occasions from weddings to work events. At Who What Wear UK we're all about finding the best investment buys that you'll happily wear on repeat, and & Other Stories' new collection has plenty of pieces that fit the bill for this spring and many more to come.

So, if you're looking for a pretty ruffled blouse, the perfect cream, cropped blazer or a fresh denim skirt , look no further. Below are 15 spring-ready pieces I'm eyeing right now.

SHOP MY FAVOURITE PIECES:

& Other Stories Cascading-Ruffle Blouse £145 SHOP NOW The light ruffles would look so good styled with leather trousers.

& Other Stories Relaxed Trench Coat £165 SHOP NOW Trench coats are always on the menu for spring.

& Other Stories Relaxed T-Shirt in White £19 SHOP NOW Simple, chic, elegant and so very spring.

& Other Stories Sculptural Buckle Leather Belt £40 SHOP NOW A new belt is an easy spring update for your dresses and jeans.

& Other Stories Oversized Collared Jumper £75 SHOP NOW For the days when the wind decides it's time to make an entrance.

& Other Stories Cowl-Neck Dress in Dusty Pink £95 SHOP NOW Can we just take a moment to appreciate this shade of pink?

& Other Stories Pleated Denim Maxi Skirt £110 SHOP NOW Because what's spring without a denim skirt?

& Other Stories Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats £110 SHOP NOW You can't not add spring's It shoe to your basket.

& Other Stories Cropped Wool Blazer £165 SHOP NOW I can't say no to a neutral-toned blazer, and I know I'll be wearing this cropped style on repeat this season.

& Other Stories Mesh-Sleeve Midi Dress £65 SHOP NOW A dress that easily transitions between daytime hangouts and nighttime fun.

& Other Stories Organic Shaped Sculptural Hoops £23 SHOP NOW So elegant.

& Other Stories Wide Tailored Trousers £115 SHOP NOW A tried-and-true favourite.

& Other Stories Boxy Zip-Up Jacket £120 SHOP NOW Bomber jackets are still dominating this season.

& Other Stories D-Frame Sunglasses £29 SHOP NOW These sunglasses will give any look an elevated edge.