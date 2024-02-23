I’m Readying My Wardrobe for Spring—15 New-In & Other Stories Pieces I’m Considering

By Humaa Hussain
So long, winter blues! It's time to embrace the fresh, vibrant energy of spring, and I couldn't be more excited to switch up my wardrobe. As I bid farewell to chunky boots and oversized coats, I'm diving headfirst into lightweight fabrics and breezy silhouettes, and instead of cosy sweaters, I'm eyeing flowy blouses and airy dresses that effortlessly transition from day to night. Naturally, I'm turning to & Other Stories for this spring wardrobe fix, and the brand's S/S '24 collection–which features model and designer Alek Wek–promises to deliver just what I need.

One trend I'm particularly eager to embrace this spring is the return of delicate details. Gone are the days of plain, heavy outerwear; now, it's all about subtle embellishments and pretty accents. From dainty lace trims to embroidery, the brand's new collection has plenty of pieces I'm considering to help put a spring in my step (and my outfits).

(Image credit: & Other Stories)

Of course, no spring wardrobe would be complete without a few statement pieces, too. Whether it's a bold printed blazer or a vibrant pair of wide-leg trousers, there are plenty of striking options that will work perfectly for occasions from weddings to work events. At Who What Wear UK we're all about finding the best investment buys that you'll happily wear on repeat, and & Other Stories' new collection has plenty of pieces that fit the bill for this spring and many more to come.

So, if you're looking for a pretty ruffled blouse, the perfect cream, cropped blazer or a fresh denim skirt, look no further. Below are 15 spring-ready pieces I'm eyeing right now.

SHOP MY FAVOURITE PIECES:

Cascading-Ruffle Blouse
& Other Stories
Cascading-Ruffle Blouse

The light ruffles would look so good styled with leather trousers.

Relaxed Trench Coat
& Other Stories
Relaxed Trench Coat

Trench coats are always on the menu for spring.

Relaxed T-Shirt
& Other Stories
Relaxed T-Shirt in White

Simple, chic, elegant and so very spring.

Sculptural Buckle Leather Belt
& Other Stories
Sculptural Buckle Leather Belt

A new belt is an easy spring update for your dresses and jeans.

Oversized Collared Jumper
& Other Stories
Oversized Collared Jumper

For the days when the wind decides it's time to make an entrance.

Cowl-Neck Dress
& Other Stories
Cowl-Neck Dress in Dusty Pink

Can we just take a moment to appreciate this shade of pink?

Pleated Denim Maxi Skirt
& Other Stories
Pleated Denim Maxi Skirt

Because what's spring without a denim skirt?

Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats
& Other Stories
Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats

You can't not add spring's It shoe to your basket.

Cropped Wool Blazer
& Other Stories
Cropped Wool Blazer

I can't say no to a neutral-toned blazer, and I know I'll be wearing this cropped style on repeat this season.

Mesh-Sleeve Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Mesh-Sleeve Midi Dress

A dress that easily transitions between daytime hangouts and nighttime fun.

Organic Shaped Sculptural Hoops
& Other Stories
Organic Shaped Sculptural Hoops

So elegant.

Wide Tailored Trousers
& Other Stories
Wide Tailored Trousers

A tried-and-true favourite.

Boxy Zip-Up Jacket
& Other Stories
Boxy Zip-Up Jacket

Bomber jackets are still dominating this season.

D-Frame Sunglasses
& Other Stories
D-Frame Sunglasses

These sunglasses will give any look an elevated edge.

Boxy Buttoned Leather Jacket
& Other Stories
Boxy Buttoned Leather Jacket

This will tick off the black colour contribution to my spring wardrobe.

Humaa Hussain
Associate Shopping Editor
