I’m Readying My Wardrobe for Spring—15 New-In & Other Stories Pieces I’m Considering
Sponsor Content Created With & Other Stories
So long, winter blues! It's time to embrace the fresh, vibrant energy of spring, and I couldn't be more excited to switch up my wardrobe. As I bid farewell to chunky boots and oversized coats, I'm diving headfirst into lightweight fabrics and breezy silhouettes, and instead of cosy sweaters, I'm eyeing flowy blouses and airy dresses that effortlessly transition from day to night. Naturally, I'm turning to & Other Stories for this spring wardrobe fix, and the brand's S/S '24 collection–which features model and designer Alek Wek–promises to deliver just what I need.
One trend I'm particularly eager to embrace this spring is the return of delicate details. Gone are the days of plain, heavy outerwear; now, it's all about subtle embellishments and pretty accents. From dainty lace trims to embroidery, the brand's new collection has plenty of pieces I'm considering to help put a spring in my step (and my outfits).
Of course, no spring wardrobe would be complete without a few statement pieces, too. Whether it's a bold printed blazer or a vibrant pair of wide-leg trousers, there are plenty of striking options that will work perfectly for occasions from weddings to work events. At Who What Wear UK we're all about finding the best investment buys that you'll happily wear on repeat, and & Other Stories' new collection has plenty of pieces that fit the bill for this spring and many more to come.
So, if you're looking for a pretty ruffled blouse, the perfect cream, cropped blazer or a fresh denim skirt, look no further. Below are 15 spring-ready pieces I'm eyeing right now.
SHOP MY FAVOURITE PIECES:
The light ruffles would look so good styled with leather trousers.
A new belt is an easy spring update for your dresses and jeans.
For the days when the wind decides it's time to make an entrance.
Can we just take a moment to appreciate this shade of pink?
You can't not add spring's It shoe to your basket.
I can't say no to a neutral-toned blazer, and I know I'll be wearing this cropped style on repeat this season.
A dress that easily transitions between daytime hangouts and nighttime fun.