There Are So Many Chic Dresses and Skirts at Nordstrom—I'm Into These Under-$100 Styles

Bobby Schuessler
By
published

Woman wearing a white maxi skirt.

Pictured: Free People Maxi Skirt ($78)

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

If you're looking for a new dress or a skirt to add to your summer rotation, you've landed in the right place. Yep, I'm here with a curation of some of the chicest silhouettes I've seen recently at Nordstrom. Fun fact: Everything in the edit coming your way happens to ring in under $100.

The styles in question run the gamut. On the dress front, there are expensive-looking poplin silhouettes that could be worn with everything from sandals to flats. There are also gorgeous finds for any of your upcoming summer events. Need a fresh skirt? Enjoy stunning tiered styles to pair with tees and tanks and stunning maxi skirts you just may want to live in.

Keep scrolling to shop the best affordable dresses and skirts from Nordstrom.

Topshop, Ruched Waist Maxi Skirt
Topshop
Ruched Waist Maxi Skirt

A white maxi skirt is a fashion-person staple this season.

WAYF, Isabelle Smocked Linen Blend Midi Sundress
WAYF
Isabelle Smocked Linen Blend Midi Sundress

This dress also comes in white.

Pintuck Cotton Maxi Dress
Treasure & Bond
Pintuck Cotton Maxi Dress

Add your favorite flat sandals, and you're set.

Isola Cotton Knit Skirt
WAYF
Isola Cotton Knit Skirt

This silhouette is gorgeous.

Smilla Floral Print Ruffle Dress
VERO MODA
Smilla Floral Print Ruffle Dress

I can't believe this dress is $55.

Denim Midi Skirt
Anne Klein
Denim Midi Skirt

Try this skirt with a ribbed tank.

Sleeveless Poplin Midi Dress
Topshop
Sleeveless Poplin Midi Dress

Poplin dress for the win.

Carla Miniskirt
Reformation
Carla Miniskirt

A favorite skirt for so many.

Ariana V-Neck Minidress
Madewell
Ariana V-Neck Minidress

So pretty with flat Mary Janes.

Betty Faux Wrap Denim Skirt
VERO MODA
Betty Faux Wrap Denim Skirt

The wrap detail is fun.

Cowl Neck Satin Slipdress
Open Edit
Cowl Neck Satin Slipdress

An excellent option for events.

Tiered Linen Blend Midi Skirt
Caslon
Tiered Linen Blend Midi Skirt

A linen-blend skirt is perfect for the season.

Mixed Media Tank Maxi Dress
Nordstrom
Mixed Media Tank Maxi Dress

I always love a mixed-media dress.

High Waist Maxi Skirt
Topshop
High Waist Maxi Skirt

Into this maxi skirt styled with a cardigan.

WAYF, Dahlia Floral Print Sleeveless Midi Dress
WAYF
Dahlia Floral Print Sleeveless Midi Dress

A wonderful print.

The Rilee Denim Midi Skirt
Madewell
The Rilee Denim Midi Skirt

Adore this wash.

Ruched Off the Shoulder Sheath Dress
MANGO
Ruched Off the Shoulder Sheath Dress

Stunning.

Catalina Embroidered Eyelet Cotton Maxi Skirt
WAYF
Catalina Embroidered Eyelet Cotton Maxi Skirt

The eyelets are sweet.

Knot Front Sleeveless Midi Dress
MANGO
Knot Front Sleeveless Midi Dress

Red is still the color of the season.

'ab'solution High Waist Utility Pencil Skirt
Wit & Wisdom
Absolution High Waist Utility Pencil Skirt

Sharp with heels.

Smocked Cotton Sundress
BP
Smocked Cotton Sundress

Dress this style up or down.

Cutabout Stripe Cotton Midi Skirt
Topshop
Cutabout Stripe Cotton Midi Skirt

Pretty colors.

Open Back Cotton Midi Dress
NASTY GAL
Open Back Cotton Midi Dress

Wait until you see the back of this dress.

High Waist Decon Denim Midi Skirt
Levi's
High Waist Decon Denim Midi Skirt

And another great denim skirt.

Nordstrom, Sleeveless Cotton Blend Dress
Nordstrom
Sleeveless Cotton Blend Dress

Comfy and chic.

Plissé Midi Skirt
Topshop
Plissé Midi Skirt

Plissé fabric always feels elevated.

Workwear Side Button Sheath Midi Dress
ELOQUII
Workwear Side Button Sheath Midi Dress

The buttons take this dress to the next level.

Free-Est Simply Smitten Tiered Cotton Maxi Skirt
Free-Est
Simply Smitten Tiered Cotton Maxi Skirt

Love the tiers!

Stripe Shirtdress
MELLODAY
Stripe Shirtdress

A polished shirtdress.

Side Slit Midi Skirt
Halogen
Side Slit Midi Skirt

Wear this skirt with a tee or button-down shirt.

Dolman Sleeve Midi Dress
Halogen
Dolman Sleeve Midi Dress

Elegant.

Explore More:
Nordstrom
Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Market Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over seven years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retialers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises. He has also worked across a variety of other media brands and fashion retailers like Refinery29, PureWow, Men's Health, and Gilt covering commerce, trend reporting, women's and men's fashion, home, and lifestyle.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸