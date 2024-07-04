There Are So Many Chic Dresses and Skirts at Nordstrom—I'm Into These Under-$100 Styles

If you're looking for a new dress or a skirt to add to your summer rotation, you've landed in the right place. Yep, I'm here with a curation of some of the chicest silhouettes I've seen recently at Nordstrom. Fun fact: Everything in the edit coming your way happens to ring in under $100.

The styles in question run the gamut. On the dress front, there are expensive-looking poplin silhouettes that could be worn with everything from sandals to flats. There are also gorgeous finds for any of your upcoming summer events. Need a fresh skirt? Enjoy stunning tiered styles to pair with tees and tanks and stunning maxi skirts you just may want to live in.

Keep scrolling to shop the best affordable dresses and skirts from Nordstrom.

Topshop Ruched Waist Maxi Skirt $60 SHOP NOW A white maxi skirt is a fashion-person staple this season.

WAYF Isabelle Smocked Linen Blend Midi Sundress $99 SHOP NOW This dress also comes in white.

Treasure & Bond Pintuck Cotton Maxi Dress $90 SHOP NOW Add your favorite flat sandals, and you're set.

WAYF Isola Cotton Knit Skirt $89 SHOP NOW This silhouette is gorgeous.

VERO MODA Smilla Floral Print Ruffle Dress $55 SHOP NOW I can't believe this dress is $55.

Anne Klein Denim Midi Skirt $89 SHOP NOW Try this skirt with a ribbed tank.

Topshop Sleeveless Poplin Midi Dress $75 SHOP NOW Poplin dress for the win.

Reformation Carla Miniskirt $98 SHOP NOW A favorite skirt for so many.

Madewell Ariana V-Neck Minidress $98 SHOP NOW So pretty with flat Mary Janes.

VERO MODA Betty Faux Wrap Denim Skirt $49 SHOP NOW The wrap detail is fun.

Open Edit Cowl Neck Satin Slipdress $69 SHOP NOW An excellent option for events.

Caslon Tiered Linen Blend Midi Skirt $80 SHOP NOW A linen-blend skirt is perfect for the season.

Nordstrom Mixed Media Tank Maxi Dress $90 SHOP NOW I always love a mixed-media dress.

Topshop High Waist Maxi Skirt $70 SHOP NOW Into this maxi skirt styled with a cardigan.

WAYF Dahlia Floral Print Sleeveless Midi Dress $79 SHOP NOW A wonderful print.

Madewell The Rilee Denim Midi Skirt $98 SHOP NOW Adore this wash.

MANGO Ruched Off the Shoulder Sheath Dress $80 SHOP NOW Stunning.

WAYF Catalina Embroidered Eyelet Cotton Maxi Skirt $89 SHOP NOW The eyelets are sweet.

MANGO Knot Front Sleeveless Midi Dress $60 SHOP NOW Red is still the color of the season.

Wit & Wisdom Absolution High Waist Utility Pencil Skirt $88 SHOP NOW Sharp with heels.

BP Smocked Cotton Sundress $60 SHOP NOW Dress this style up or down.

Topshop Cutabout Stripe Cotton Midi Skirt $65 SHOP NOW Pretty colors.

NASTY GAL Open Back Cotton Midi Dress $45 SHOP NOW Wait until you see the back of this dress.

Levi's High Waist Decon Denim Midi Skirt $90 SHOP NOW And another great denim skirt.

Nordstrom Sleeveless Cotton Blend Dress $70 SHOP NOW Comfy and chic.

Topshop Plissé Midi Skirt $60 SHOP NOW Plissé fabric always feels elevated.

ELOQUII Workwear Side Button Sheath Midi Dress $88 SHOP NOW The buttons take this dress to the next level.

Free-Est Simply Smitten Tiered Cotton Maxi Skirt $78 SHOP NOW Love the tiers!

MELLODAY Stripe Shirtdress $99 SHOP NOW A polished shirtdress.

Halogen Side Slit Midi Skirt $79 SHOP NOW Wear this skirt with a tee or button-down shirt.