The Resale Rundown: Every Preloved Spring Item Worth Buying, According to Me

Lately, my FYP has been inundated with vintage and preloved fashion hauls, and I'm not complaining. The more TikTok videos I watch, the more I realize how resellers such as eBay can help me score unique finds and develop my personal style. I'll admit I used to be a bit of a skeptic when it came to purchasing preloved luxury pieces, but eBay Authenticity Guarantee ensures that each eligible item is meticulously inspected by a team of experts. So with my newfound love for hunting down the coolest items for spring, I went straight to eBay to score a few of the season's predicted trends. To build my accessories collection, I'm shopping for studded belts and mixed-metal jewelry. For handbags, I'm all about oversize totes and uniquely shaped shoulder bags. And for apparel, I'm sticking with strong tailoring and pops of silver. There is no shortage of style inspiration on eBay, so keep scrolling to shop my resale rundown for the season ahead.

I'm a bit of a handbag fanatic, so whenever a new season rolls around, I take it as an excuse to invest in at least one new style. This spring, there are so many new designer bags catching my attention. For practicality and style, I'm loving these oversize bags. They're perfect for my commute, travel days, and even the gym. For a fun going-out bag, I'm drawn to more unique shapes like the silhouettes below. You really can't go wrong with any style, especially knowing that each eligible item is backed by eBay Authenticity Guarantee.

Bottega Veneta Cabas Black Patent Leather Tote Bag $600 SHOP NOW

Ferragamo Prisma Leather Top Handle Bag $1200 SHOP NOW

Gucci GG Canvas Bamboo Half Moon Medium Hobo $680 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Black Shopper Tote With Pouch $650 SHOP NOW

The Row Margaux 15 Soft Grained Calfskin Leather White Tote Bag $4795 SHOP NOW

When it comes to accessories and jewelry, I've always leaned more on the side of minimalism. This year, however, the trend forecasts for spring are inspiring me to go a bit bolder. Instead of reaching for my usual simple belt, I'm shopping for belts with studs or Western hardware. Instead of keeping it simple with my gold jewelry, I'm challenged to incorporate some silver into the mix. The following items are super buzzy for next season and have future heirloom potential.

Ice Carats Designer Jewelry USA 14K Two Tone Gold Chain Necklace $552 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Black Western Double Wrap Belt $600 SHOP NOW

Midas Signet Ring $514 SHOP NOW

Le Luxe Chunky Chain Bracelet $1190 SHOP NOW

Versace Black New Leather With Gold Buckle Belt $700 SHOP NOW

My favorite part of Fashion Week has always been the street style that emerges as a result. It puts my favorite editors' and content creators' personal styles on display, and I must take notes. For spring, I'm leaning into strong tailoring, vintage-inspired slip dresses, A-line skirts, and of course, trending sneakers. eBay is a treasure trove of essentials like these, so don't sleep on the following finds.

New Balance 1012 Motion Control Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW

Prada Vintage Beaded Embellished Ivory Cotton Skirt $1499 SHOP NOW

Gucci Floral Lace Trimmed Jacquard Silk Mini Dress $1400 SHOP NOW

Gucci Tom Ford for Gucci Black Pinstripe Blazer $700 SHOP NOW