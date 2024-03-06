The Resale Rundown: Every Preloved Spring Item Worth Buying, According to Me

(Image credit: Original Illustration by Yracema Rivas)
Lately, my FYP has been inundated with vintage and preloved fashion hauls, and I'm not complaining. The more TikTok videos I watch, the more I realize how resellers such as eBay can help me score unique finds and develop my personal style. I'll admit I used to be a bit of a skeptic when it came to purchasing preloved luxury pieces, but eBay Authenticity Guarantee ensures that each eligible item is meticulously inspected by a team of experts. So with my newfound love for hunting down the coolest items for spring, I went straight to eBay to score a few of the season's predicted trends. To build my accessories collection, I'm shopping for studded belts and mixed-metal jewelry. For handbags, I'm all about oversize totes and uniquely shaped shoulder bags. And for apparel, I'm sticking with strong tailoring and pops of silver. There is no shortage of style inspiration on eBay, so keep scrolling to shop my resale rundown for the season ahead.

I'm a bit of a handbag fanatic, so whenever a new season rolls around, I take it as an excuse to invest in at least one new style. This spring, there are so many new designer bags catching my attention. For practicality and style, I'm loving these oversize bags. They're perfect for my commute, travel days, and even the gym. For a fun going-out bag, I'm drawn to more unique shapes like the silhouettes below. You really can't go wrong with any style, especially knowing that each eligible item is backed by eBay Authenticity Guarantee.

eBay resale fashion
Bottega Veneta
Cabas Black Patent Leather Tote Bag

eBay resale fashion
Ferragamo
Prisma Leather Top Handle Bag

eBay resale fashion
Gucci
GG Canvas Bamboo Half Moon Medium Hobo

Ysl Saint Laurent Black Shopper Tote With Pouch No Box/dustbag Spb-Jb 329027
Saint Laurent
Black Shopper Tote With Pouch

Authentic Nwt the Row Margaux 15 Soft Grained Calfskin Leather White Tote Bag
The Row
Margaux 15 Soft Grained Calfskin Leather White Tote Bag

When it comes to accessories and jewelry, I've always leaned more on the side of minimalism. This year, however, the trend forecasts for spring are inspiring me to go a bit bolder. Instead of reaching for my usual simple belt, I'm shopping for belts with studs or Western hardware. Instead of keeping it simple with my gold jewelry, I'm challenged to incorporate some silver into the mix. The following items are super buzzy for next season and have future heirloom potential.

14k Two Tone Gold 1 Inch Chain Necklace
Ice Carats Designer Jewelry USA
14K Two Tone Gold Chain Necklace

Saint Laurent Belt Black Western Double Wrap Skinny Thin Ysl Size 95
Saint Laurent
Black Western Double Wrap Belt

Signet Ring Women 14k Solid Yellow Gold Modern Oval Black Onyx Chunky Ring
Midas
Signet Ring

Chunky Chain Bracelet 18k Rose Gold.
Le Luxe
Chunky Chain Bracelet

eBay resale fashion
Versace
Black New Leather With Gold Buckle Belt

My favorite part of Fashion Week has always been the street style that emerges as a result. It puts my favorite editors' and content creators' personal styles on display, and I must take notes. For spring, I'm leaning into strong tailoring, vintage-inspired slip dresses, A-line skirts, and of course, trending sneakers. eBay is a treasure trove of essentials like these, so don't sleep on the following finds.

eBay resale fashion
New Balance
1012 Motion Control Sneakers

Prada Nwt $6195 Vintage Beaded Embellished Ivory Cotton Skirt Size 40 It 2 Us
Prada
Vintage Beaded Embellished Ivory Cotton Skirt

eBay resale fashion
Gucci
Floral Lace Trimmed Jacquard Silk Mini Dress

Tom Ford for Gucci Black Pinstripe Blazer Epaulet Runway 1996 Women's Sz 42 Rare
Gucci
Tom Ford for Gucci Black Pinstripe Blazer

eBay resale fashion
Adidas x Wales Bonner
Low Silver Metallic Sneakers

