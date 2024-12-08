Honestly? Our Editors Aren't Wearing These 4 Trainer Styles Anymore

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

In today's fast-paced world world, it feels like everything is moving at lightning speed. The social media trends that were buzzing last week seem to disappear from my algorithm the next, while the It items everyone was trying (and failing) to get their hands on just a few months ago seem to become more available as new styles usher in. Overwhelmed by the constant noise and attempting to keep up, it can be easy to feel a little lost in it all.

That said, while I firmly believe that a wardrobe should be built on timeless, feel-good pieces that you’ll love for years, sometimes the right on-trend addition can inject a freshness into your wardrobe and the outfits you wear. The challenge lies in identifying pieces with a little more staying power, and one item that I think has a longer lifespan than others is always trainers.

Looking back at the trainer trends we identified at the start of the year, many of the same pairs and trends are still incredibly sought after. Colourful trainers remain big news, as are chunky, walking-style pairs. However, on the cusp of a new year, I'm sure there will be even more sneakers on the style scene.

Out of interest, I decided to ask my colleagues which trainers they like right now, as well as the pairs they're not so into. Some chose sneakers that feel very timeless and, dare I say, anti trend, while others selected styles that I think will define 2025's footwear scene. Intrigued to see what they said? I thought you might be. Scroll on to see which trainers are fashionable, according to our editors.

From low-tops pairs to elegant suede styles, read on to discover the trainer trends that they're pausing on as well as the styles they really love.

What Trainers Are Fashionable Right Now? Our Editors Said These 4

Passing: High-Top

Wearing: Low-Top

Influencer wears Adidas trainers

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

"I don’t dislike high-top trainers, but they haven’t felt like a go-to trainer in fashon circles for some time now. Low-tops, on the other hand, are having a major moment and align more with my personal style preferences. Trainers like Adidas Sambas, SL72s, and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s go further in my wardrobe, styling well with denim, skirts and tailored trousers, while high-tops can sometimes feel bulky or tricky to balance in certain outfits."—Remy Farrell, fashion editor

Shop the Trainers:

Adidas Originals Sl 72 Og Trainers in Brown and Yellow
Adidas Originals
SL 72 Trainers

These also come in ten other shades.

Taekwondo Quilted Leather Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Taekwondo Quilted Leather Sneakers

These are a certified favourite within fashion circles.

Metallic Crinkled-Leather Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Metallic Crinkled-Leather Sneakers

These are back in stock, but they won't be around for much longer.

Passing: Deliberately Dirty Trainers

Wearing: Suede Trainers

Influencer wears suede trainers.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

"I have always disliked the deliberately lived-in-looking trainers. Surely part of the appeal is slipping into a fresh set of kicks and breaking them in yourself? Instead, I'm very into the suede pairs going around at the moment—as someone who likes to think they dress elegantly, they are more in-keeping with my vibe."Maxine Eggenberger, deputy editor

Shop the Trainers:

Split Suede Trainers
Zara
Split Suede Trainers

These look more expensive than they are.

New Balance X Miu Miu 574 Striped Velvet Sneakers
Miu Miu
X New Balance 574 Striped Velvet Sneakers

Miu Miu X New Balance's collaboration has been a major talking point amongst fashion editors.

2002r Leather-Trimmed Mesh and Suede Sneakers
New Balance
2002r Leather-Trimmed Mesh and Suede Sneakers

These comfortable trainers are perfect for all-day styling.

Passing: White Trainers

Wearing: Colourful Trainers

Influencer wears colourful trainers.

(Image credit: @nakedcph)

"I've realised recently that I don't wear white trainers anymore—and they used to be glued to my feet! While they'll never be out, I personally don't love how they look when they're brand new and blinding white. But then, pure white trainers can quickly look scruffy, too. Instead of jostling between the two, I've instead found myself leaning towards more colourful pairs. I feel like colourful styles give your wardrobe more space for fun and tonal dressing whereas white trainers can feel a little stark against a colourful look. Also—the upkeep?! I step in too many puddles and run around London far too much to be fussing about keeping my trainers gleaming—colourful pairs provide a buffer."—Annie Wheatland Clinch, assistant social media editor

Shop the Trainers:

Japan Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Japan Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

This forrest green shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Speedcat Og Sneakers Unisex
Puma
Speedcat Og Sneakers Unisex

Add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

Mexico 66
Onisuka Tiger
Mexico 66

These are a favourite within fashion circles.

Passing: Gum-Sole Trainers

Wearing: Personality Trainers

Influencer wears Nike split toe trainers.

(Image credit: @nakedcph)

“For me, I’m so over Sambas—I think I’ve finally reached Samba saturation! It may be my Tabi obsession of late, but I’ve noticed a lot of fashion folk wearing the Nike Air Rift sneakers, especially those in leather not scuba. Also, where once I was a white/grey/beige trainer girl to the core, I am really loving bold-hued ASICS or Salomons. Be it green, red or fluorescent yellow, the brighter the better!”Rebecca Rhys Evans, senior fashion & beauty editor, branded content

Shop the Trainers:

Gel-Kayano 20 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Asics
Gel-Kayano 20 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

These also come in a bright yellow style.

Air Rift Logo-Embroidered Mesh Low-Top Trainers
NIKE
Air Rift Logo-Embroidered Mesh Low-Top Trainers

These can't seem to stay in stock.

Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Salomon
Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Salomon's trainers are a fashion person's favourites.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸