In today's fast-paced world world, it feels like everything is moving at lightning speed. The social media trends that were buzzing last week seem to disappear from my algorithm the next, while the It items everyone was trying (and failing) to get their hands on just a few months ago seem to become more available as new styles usher in. Overwhelmed by the constant noise and attempting to keep up, it can be easy to feel a little lost in it all.

That said, while I firmly believe that a wardrobe should be built on timeless, feel-good pieces that you’ll love for years, sometimes the right on-trend addition can inject a freshness into your wardrobe and the outfits you wear. The challenge lies in identifying pieces with a little more staying power, and one item that I think has a longer lifespan than others is always trainers.

Looking back at the trainer trends we identified at the start of the year, many of the same pairs and trends are still incredibly sought after. Colourful trainers remain big news, as are chunky, walking-style pairs. However, on the cusp of a new year, I'm sure there will be even more sneakers on the style scene.

Out of interest, I decided to ask my colleagues which trainers they like right now, as well as the pairs they're not so into. Some chose sneakers that feel very timeless and, dare I say, anti trend, while others selected styles that I think will define 2025's footwear scene. Intrigued to see what they said? I thought you might be. Scroll on to see which trainers are fashionable, according to our editors.

From low-tops pairs to elegant suede styles, read on to discover the trainer trends that they're pausing on as well as the styles they really love.

What Trainers Are Fashionable Right Now? Our Editors Said These 4

Passing: High-Top

Wearing: Low-Top

"I don’t dislike high-top trainers, but they haven’t felt like a go-to trainer in fashon circles for some time now. Low-tops, on the other hand, are having a major moment and align more with my personal style preferences. Trainers like Adidas Sambas, SL72s, and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s go further in my wardrobe, styling well with denim, skirts and tailored trousers, while high-tops can sometimes feel bulky or tricky to balance in certain outfits."—Remy Farrell, fashion editor

Shop the Trainers:

Adidas Originals SL 72 Trainers £80 SHOP NOW These also come in ten other shades.

Adidas Originals Taekwondo Quilted Leather Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW These are a certified favourite within fashion circles.

Dries Van Noten Metallic Crinkled-Leather Sneakers £430 SHOP NOW These are back in stock, but they won't be around for much longer.

Passing: Deliberately Dirty Trainers

Wearing: Suede Trainers

"I have always disliked the deliberately lived-in-looking trainers. Surely part of the appeal is slipping into a fresh set of kicks and breaking them in yourself? Instead, I'm very into the suede pairs going around at the moment—as someone who likes to think they dress elegantly, they are more in-keeping with my vibe."—Maxine Eggenberger, deputy editor

Shop the Trainers:

Zara Split Suede Trainers £50 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

Miu Miu X New Balance 574 Striped Velvet Sneakers £720 SHOP NOW Miu Miu X New Balance's collaboration has been a major talking point amongst fashion editors.

New Balance 2002r Leather-Trimmed Mesh and Suede Sneakers £130 £78 SHOP NOW These comfortable trainers are perfect for all-day styling.

Passing: White Trainers

Wearing: Colourful Trainers

"I've realised recently that I don't wear white trainers anymore—and they used to be glued to my feet! While they'll never be out, I personally don't love how they look when they're brand new and blinding white. But then, pure white trainers can quickly look scruffy, too. Instead of jostling between the two, I've instead found myself leaning towards more colourful pairs. I feel like colourful styles give your wardrobe more space for fun and tonal dressing whereas white trainers can feel a little stark against a colourful look. Also—the upkeep?! I step in too many puddles and run around London far too much to be fussing about keeping my trainers gleaming—colourful pairs provide a buffer."—Annie Wheatland Clinch, assistant social media editor

Shop the Trainers:

Adidas Originals Japan Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW This forrest green shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Puma Speedcat Og Sneakers Unisex £90 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

Onisuka Tiger Mexico 66 £130 SHOP NOW These are a favourite within fashion circles.

Passing: Gum-Sole Trainers

Wearing: Personality Trainers

“For me, I’m so over Sambas—I think I’ve finally reached Samba saturation! It may be my Tabi obsession of late, but I’ve noticed a lot of fashion folk wearing the Nike Air Rift sneakers, especially those in leather not scuba. Also, where once I was a white/grey/beige trainer girl to the core, I am really loving bold-hued ASICS or Salomons. Be it green, red or fluorescent yellow, the brighter the better!”—Rebecca Rhys Evans, senior fashion & beauty editor, branded content

Shop the Trainers:

Asics Gel-Kayano 20 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £145 SHOP NOW These also come in a bright yellow style.

NIKE Air Rift Logo-Embroidered Mesh Low-Top Trainers £120 SHOP NOW These can't seem to stay in stock.

Salomon Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £165 SHOP NOW Salomon's trainers are a fashion person's favourites.