I have a long, complicated history with suede shoes—mostly because I adore them and yet somehow manage to treat them like they’re indestructible. Case in point: my favorite pair that I accidentally destroyed last winter after stepping straight into a slushy puddle on the streets. I went home thinking everything was fine but a few days later I realized I might have just ruined my favorite boots. This is when I learned I needed to play defense when it comes to my suede shoe collection.
Maybe the smarter move would choose a different shoe trend to dive into but I’m stubborn and refuse to give up on beautiful things, so I made it my mission to learn how to actually care for suede properly. After lots of Google searching and no real answers I called in an expert. Simply based on the name of the brand, I thought the designer behind Black Suede Studio could walk me through every do and don’t—including the biggest mistake people make when cleaning suede shoes. I took notes and now feel qualified enough to pass along the information so no one else has to experience a suede-related heartbreak.
From a designer’s perspective, why do you think suede remains such a staple even though it requires a bit more upkeep?
Suede has a quiet luxury to it, it adds depth, warmth, and texture that elevate any shoe. Even with the extra care, it’s hard to resist how beautiful it feels and looks.
What are your top tips for keeping suede shoes looking their best?
Brush them regularly, protect them before the first wear, and store them away from sunlight or humidity. A little care goes a very long way with suede.
Are there any mistakes you see people make when cleaning or protecting suede?
People tend to overdo it, too much water or product can flatten the material and change the texture. Gentle and minimal is always better.
Do you recommend any particular tools or products for suede maintenance?
A soft suede brush, a good eraser for scuffs, and a fine mist protector spray. I personally like Jason Markk as it preserves the natural feel of the suede.
How often should people realistically be treating or brushing their suede shoes?
Every few wears, give them a quick brush. A deeper treatment once a season is plenty. Consistency keeps them looking like new.
How can people protect suede shoes from weather, water, or stains without ruining the texture?
I always start with a lightweight water-repellent spray And if it’s raining I try to avoid wearing suede.
If someone does spill or scuff their suede shoes, what’s the first thing they should (or shouldn’t) do?
I would let it dry naturally. Then gently brush or erase the mark. Never rub or apply heat as that’s where the damage happens.
Are there certain colors of suede that tend to be more forgiving or easier to maintain?
Mid-tones like taupe, camel, or gray age beautifully. They hide wear and develop character over time.
What's your favorite suede shoe from Black Suede Studio?
Arrow, Pace and Brea in smoke or in hot fudge are the best. Timeless, sleek, and shows off the richness of the material perfectly.
For someone nervous about owning suede, what’s a good “starter” piece to try?
A neutral ankle boot. It’s versatile, easy to care for, and the best way to appreciate suede’s understated luxury.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.