4 Classy Colour Trends That Keep Cropping Up On the Chicest Flat Shoes This Season

In many years from now, fashion historians will look back at the mid-2020s and declare it the season of the flat shoe. Whilst sky high heels ruled the '10s, the onset of the pandemic and many months in lockdown made even those most devoted to the extra inches swap their beloved heels for a firm footed stance at the turn of the decade.

Out of the habit of wearing heels, the flat shoe revolution began. Reviving the once forgotten ballet flats trend, as well as mary janes, leather loafers and sleek trainers, the flat shoe renaissance came in slowly and then all at once, eventually saturating the market.

Whilst that flat shoe trend has evolved over recent years, so too have the colour trends that cover the shoes. Plucking from runway favourites and street style successes, the flat shoe colour trends of 2024 offer a fresh and energising outfit addition that can breath new life into a capsule wardrobe.

Embracing a more comfortable way of moving through the world, read on to discover the flat shoe colour trends we're shopping right now.

4 FLAT SHOE COLOUR TRENDS TO TRY THIS SEASON

1. BLUE

Style Notes: Fresh of the S/S 24 runways, the pale blue colour trend has been seeping into all of the chicest collections as off late. Offering a bright new palette for the spring season, pale blue flat shoes offer an easy way to lift to a look.

SHOP THE TREND:

Aeyde Gabriella Satin Ballet Flats £295 SHOP NOW These ballet inspired flats will add an elegant edge to your day-to-day styling.

Zara Soft Suede Ballet Flats With Buckle £46 SHOP NOW These suede flats look more expensive than they are.

VALENTINO GARAVANI Vlogo 20 Patent-Leather Slingback Flats £850 SHOP NOW Style with white socks or go without for a more relaxed look.

Melissa Melissa Sophie Ballet Flats £78 SHOP NOW These also come in black and beige

2. SILVER

Style Notes: The silver footwear trend is far from over. Adding a sparkle to your step, silver shoes offer an easy way to dress up a day-to-day look. Style with jeans for a casual outfit or wear with a party-ready dress when high summer arrives.

SHOP THE TREND:

Mango Metallic Ballerinas £36 SHOP NOW The metallic shoe trend is far from slowing down.

Jigsaw Linnie Flat Pointed Ballerina £110 SHOP NOW Add some shimmer to your step.

Charles & Keith Metallic Pointed-Toe Slingback Flats £54 SHOP NOW This also comes in black and nude.

Sam Edelman Metallic Leather Ballet Pumps £140 SHOP NOW A comfortable party shoe that wont give you blisters.

3. RED

Style Notes: Red shoes have been on the agenda for a few months now, and this spring the style set is wearing them with everything. Brighten up your favourite jeans or style with a trending white skirt for fresh spring look you'll want to wear on repeat.

SHOP THE TREND:

Arket Mesh Ballerinas £139 SHOP NOW The mesh flats trend is going to be everywhere this summer.

Aeyde Uma Velvet Mary Jane Ballet Flats £295 SHOP NOW This also comes in four other shades.

Leset Romy Fleece Mules £390 SHOP NOW The chicest slipper of the season.

Ganni Red Wide Welt Buckle Ballerinas £295 SHOP NOW Ganni's buckle flats are a London girls favourite.

4. CHOCOLATE BROWN

Style Notes: The chocolate brown colour trend is the easiest way to add some depths to your daily styling. Wear dark brown shoes with a tonal colour palette for a cohesive ensemble that can see you through the season.

SHOP THE TREND:

Prada Satin Ballerinas £760 SHOP NOW The satin exterior adds an elegant edge.

Charles & Keith Perline Chunky Penny Loafers £71 SHOP NOW An easy way to add some subtle dimension to your outfit.

Le Monde Beryl Suede Mary Jane Ballet Flats £395 SHOP NOW Style with your favourite jeans or wear with a white cotton skirt.