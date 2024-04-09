4 Classy Colour Trends That Keep Cropping Up On the Chicest Flat Shoes This Season
In many years from now, fashion historians will look back at the mid-2020s and declare it the season of the flat shoe. Whilst sky high heels ruled the '10s, the onset of the pandemic and many months in lockdown made even those most devoted to the extra inches swap their beloved heels for a firm footed stance at the turn of the decade.
Out of the habit of wearing heels, the flat shoe revolution began. Reviving the once forgotten ballet flats trend, as well as mary janes, leather loafers and sleek trainers, the flat shoe renaissance came in slowly and then all at once, eventually saturating the market.
Whilst that flat shoe trend has evolved over recent years, so too have the colour trends that cover the shoes. Plucking from runway favourites and street style successes, the flat shoe colour trends of 2024 offer a fresh and energising outfit addition that can breath new life into a capsule wardrobe.
Embracing a more comfortable way of moving through the world, read on to discover the flat shoe colour trends we're shopping right now.
4 FLAT SHOE COLOUR TRENDS TO TRY THIS SEASON
1. BLUE
Style Notes: Fresh of the S/S 24 runways, the pale blue colour trend has been seeping into all of the chicest collections as off late. Offering a bright new palette for the spring season, pale blue flat shoes offer an easy way to lift to a look.
SHOP THE TREND:
These ballet inspired flats will add an elegant edge to your day-to-day styling.
Style with white socks or go without for a more relaxed look.
2. SILVER
Style Notes: The silver footwear trend is far from over. Adding a sparkle to your step, silver shoes offer an easy way to dress up a day-to-day look. Style with jeans for a casual outfit or wear with a party-ready dress when high summer arrives.
SHOP THE TREND:
3. RED
Style Notes: Red shoes have been on the agenda for a few months now, and this spring the style set is wearing them with everything. Brighten up your favourite jeans or style with a trending white skirt for fresh spring look you'll want to wear on repeat.
SHOP THE TREND:
4. CHOCOLATE BROWN
Style Notes: The chocolate brown colour trend is the easiest way to add some depths to your daily styling. Wear dark brown shoes with a tonal colour palette for a cohesive ensemble that can see you through the season.
SHOP THE TREND:
An easy way to add some subtle dimension to your outfit.
Style with your favourite jeans or wear with a white cotton skirt.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
