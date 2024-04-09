4 Classy Colour Trends That Keep Cropping Up On the Chicest Flat Shoes This Season

By Natalie Munro
published

In many years from now, fashion historians will look back at the mid-2020s and declare it the season of the flat shoe. Whilst sky high heels ruled the '10s, the onset of the pandemic and many months in lockdown made even those most devoted to the extra inches swap their beloved heels for a firm footed stance at the turn of the decade.

Out of the habit of wearing heels, the flat shoe revolution began. Reviving the once forgotten ballet flats trend, as well as mary janes, leather loafers and sleek trainers, the flat shoe renaissance came in slowly and then all at once, eventually saturating the market.

Whilst that flat shoe trend has evolved over recent years, so too have the colour trends that cover the shoes. Plucking from runway favourites and street style successes, the flat shoe colour trends of 2024 offer a fresh and energising outfit addition that can breath new life into a capsule wardrobe.

Embracing a more comfortable way of moving through the world, read on to discover the flat shoe colour trends we're shopping right now.

1. BLUE

Influencer styles pale blue ballet flats.

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Style Notes: Fresh of the S/S 24 runways, the pale blue colour trend has been seeping into all of the chicest collections as off late. Offering a bright new palette for the spring season, pale blue flat shoes offer an easy way to lift to a look.

SHOP THE TREND:

Gabriella Satin Ballet Flats
Aeyde
Gabriella Satin Ballet Flats

These ballet inspired flats will add an elegant edge to your day-to-day styling.

Soft Suede Ballet Flats With Buckle
Zara
Soft Suede Ballet Flats With Buckle

These suede flats look more expensive than they are.

Vlogo 20 Patent-Leather Slingback Flats
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Vlogo 20 Patent-Leather Slingback Flats

Style with white socks or go without for a more relaxed look.

Melissa Sophie Ballet Flats
Melissa
Melissa Sophie Ballet Flats

These also come in black and beige

2. SILVER

Influencer styles silver ballet flats.

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Style Notes: The silver footwear trend is far from over. Adding a sparkle to your step, silver shoes offer an easy way to dress up a day-to-day look. Style with jeans for a casual outfit or wear with a party-ready dress when high summer arrives.

SHOP THE TREND:

silver flats
Mango
Metallic Ballerinas

The metallic shoe trend is far from slowing down.

Linnie Flat Pointed Ballerina | Silver
Jigsaw
Linnie Flat Pointed Ballerina

Add some shimmer to your step.

Metallic Pointed-Toe Slingback Flats
Charles & Keith
Metallic Pointed-Toe Slingback Flats

This also comes in black and nude.

silver flats
Sam Edelman
Metallic Leather Ballet Pumps

A comfortable party shoe that wont give you blisters.

3. RED

Influencer styles red loafers.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Red shoes have been on the agenda for a few months now, and this spring the style set is wearing them with everything. Brighten up your favourite jeans or style with a trending white skirt for fresh spring look you'll want to wear on repeat.

SHOP THE TREND:

Mesh Ballerinas
Arket
Mesh Ballerinas

The mesh flats trend is going to be everywhere this summer.

red flats
Aeyde
Uma Velvet Mary Jane Ballet Flats

This also comes in four other shades.

Romy Fleece Mules
Leset
Romy Fleece Mules

The chicest slipper of the season.

Red Wide Welt Buckle Ballerinas
Ganni
Red Wide Welt Buckle Ballerinas

Ganni's buckle flats are a London girls favourite.

4. CHOCOLATE BROWN

Influencer styles brown loafers.

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Style Notes: The chocolate brown colour trend is the easiest way to add some depths to your daily styling. Wear dark brown shoes with a tonal colour palette for a cohesive ensemble that can see you through the season.

SHOP THE TREND:

brown ballet flats
Prada
Satin Ballerinas

The satin exterior adds an elegant edge.

brown loafers
Charles & Keith
Perline Chunky Penny Loafers

An easy way to add some subtle dimension to your outfit.

Suede Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Suede Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Style with your favourite jeans or wear with a white cotton skirt.

brown flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Moira Mary Jane Flats

This dark brown shade styles so well with peach and burgundy shades.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸