Shopbop Has So Many New Hard-to-Find Sneakers—These 11 Will Sell Out First
The buyers at Shopbop appear to be on a sneaker kick (no pun intended) right now. I scrolled through the new arrivals section on the site each and every day, and noticed that this week, it's filled with new, highly covetable sneakers. I, for one, am thrilled. This time of year, when the weather is not for the faint of heart, people primarily alternate between sneakers and boots. I'm shopping primarily for the former, as I'm more likely to wear sneakers into spring than I am boots.
Back to Shopbop—the retailer is one of my go-tos for sneaker shopping, as they always have those hard-to-find It pairs. The only problem is that they sell out quickly. So my obvious advice is to add your favorites to cart ASAP as they may be out of stock the next time you check back. Keep scrolling to do just that, as I found the best of the best Shopbop sneakers to choose from right now.
I'm sorry to report that there's only one pair left of every size at press time (but they also come in black).
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Unlock the Secret to a Chic and Elegant Winter Wardrobe With These 6 Key Pieces
From timeless coats to expensive-looking sneakers.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Olivia Rodrigo Wore Anti-Skinny Pants With the Classic Sneaker Trend That's Making a Comeback
PSA: They're only $55.
By Allyson Payer
-
8 European-Girl Sneaker Outfits That Look Undeniably Rich
All courtesy of European women.
By Allyson Payer
-
Celebs in Their 40s and 50s Are Styling Jeans With This One Sneaker Color Trend
It's probably not what you think.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The Coolest French Woman Says That Skinny Jeans With These Shoes Are In for 2025
I'm taking her word for it.
By Allyson Payer
-
If a Fashion Person Wears Leggings in 2025, It'll Be With These Shoe Trends
These winning shoes make total sense.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
If the Latest Shoe Trends Speak to You, You Better Listen—3 Standout Picks
These are already starting to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Sneaker Color Trend Everyone With Rich Taste Is Wearing in L.A.
It's giving wealth.
By Michelle Scanga