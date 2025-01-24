Shopbop Has So Many New Hard-to-Find Sneakers—These 11 Will Sell Out First

The buyers at Shopbop appear to be on a sneaker kick (no pun intended) right now. I scrolled through the new arrivals section on the site each and every day, and noticed that this week, it's filled with new, highly covetable sneakers. I, for one, am thrilled. This time of year, when the weather is not for the faint of heart, people primarily alternate between sneakers and boots. I'm shopping primarily for the former, as I'm more likely to wear sneakers into spring than I am boots.

Back to Shopbop—the retailer is one of my go-tos for sneaker shopping, as they always have those hard-to-find It pairs. The only problem is that they sell out quickly. So my obvious advice is to add your favorites to cart ASAP as they may be out of stock the next time you check back. Keep scrolling to do just that, as I found the best of the best Shopbop sneakers to choose from right now.

Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers $85 SHOP NOW I predict the Reebok comeback is upon us.

Wales Bonner Samba Sneakers $795 SHOP NOW I'm sorry to report that there's only one pair left of every size at press time (but they also come in black).

Autry Ease Knit Low Sneakers $195 SHOP NOW Big Autry Katie Holmes will probably be wearing these soon.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged Heel Mary Jane Platforms $95 SHOP NOW I'm very intrigued.

New Balance U9060 Sneakers $150 SHOP NOW A fun way to wear the powder pink trend.

Veja Volley O.T. Leather Sneakers $145 SHOP NOW Very "French girl".

New Balance 530 Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW Silver sneakers will always have a special place in my heart.

Vince Mojave Trainer Sneakers $275 SHOP NOW Almost too fancy to even be called sneakers.

On Cloudtilt Sneakers $160 SHOP NOW These soothing colors will be perfect for spring.

Autry Medalist Low Sneakers $200 SHOP NOW Another excellent powder pink pair.

Converse Chuck 70 Sneakers $85 SHOP NOW For wearing with skinny jeans.