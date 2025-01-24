Shopbop Has So Many New Hard-to-Find Sneakers—These 11 Will Sell Out First

The buyers at Shopbop appear to be on a sneaker kick (no pun intended) right now. I scrolled through the new arrivals section on the site each and every day, and noticed that this week, it's filled with new, highly covetable sneakers. I, for one, am thrilled. This time of year, when the weather is not for the faint of heart, people primarily alternate between sneakers and boots. I'm shopping primarily for the former, as I'm more likely to wear sneakers into spring than I am boots.

Back to Shopbop—the retailer is one of my go-tos for sneaker shopping, as they always have those hard-to-find It pairs. The only problem is that they sell out quickly. So my obvious advice is to add your favorites to cart ASAP as they may be out of stock the next time you check back. Keep scrolling to do just that, as I found the best of the best Shopbop sneakers to choose from right now.

Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers
Reebok
Club C 85 Sneakers

I predict the Reebok comeback is upon us.

Wales Bonner Samba Sneakers
Wales Bonner
Samba Sneakers

I'm sorry to report that there's only one pair left of every size at press time (but they also come in black).

Autry Ease Knit Low Sneakers
Autry
Ease Knit Low Sneakers

Big Autry Katie Holmes will probably be wearing these soon.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged Heel Mary Jane Platforms
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged Heel Mary Jane Platforms

I'm very intrigued.

New Balance U9060 Sneakers
New Balance
U9060 Sneakers

A fun way to wear the powder pink trend.

Veja Volley O.t. Leather Sneakers
Veja
Volley O.T. Leather Sneakers

Very "French girl".

New Balance 530 Sneakers
New Balance
530 Sneakers

Silver sneakers will always have a special place in my heart.

Vince Mojave Trainer Sneakers
Vince
Mojave Trainer Sneakers

Almost too fancy to even be called sneakers.

On Cloudtilt Sneakers
On
Cloudtilt Sneakers

These soothing colors will be perfect for spring.

Autry Medalist Low Sneakers
Autry
Medalist Low Sneakers

Another excellent powder pink pair.

Converse Chuck 70 Sneakers
Converse
Chuck 70 Sneakers

For wearing with skinny jeans.

