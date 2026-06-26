Win £500 to Spend at Selfridges!

Terms and Conditions:
*No purchase necessary. Prize draw opens 10 am (BST) on 26/06/26 and closes 11.59 pm (BST) 31/07/26. HOW TO ENTER: Enter your email address to the sign-up box above to be entered into the prize draw. Late or incomplete entries will be disqualified. 18+, UK residents only (excluding employees of Future Publishing Limited "Future"). One entry per household. No automated entries allowed. One winner will receive a £500 Selfridges e-voucher. The winner will be randomly drawn and notified by email within 28 days of the closing date, and must provide a UK delivery address. If no response is received within 28 days, an alternative winner will be drawn. Future reserves the right to substitute the prize with an alternative product of equivalent value. Prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. No cash alternative. Void where prohibited. By taking part in this prize draw you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions, the competition rules at: www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/ and collection of personal data in accordance with Future’s privacy policy at: https://www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy/.