Ralph Lauren's Latest Collection Is a Master Class in Understated Elegance

The Ralph Lauren fall/holiday 2024 collection debuted this week in New York City, set inside the fashion designer's private studio on Madison Avenue—a creative space that has a strong connection to the brand's history. The intimate show was reminiscent of the fashion house's first women's show in 1972—a salon-style presentation shown to a small group of editors and friends that was held in the same location. This sense of reflection on the brand's history was also evident on the runway, where Ralph Lauren distilled new takes on his most iconic designs.

"The woman I design for has a beauty that comes from an inner confidence. She dresses for herself. Her style is personal and bold. She'll throw a hand-tailored jacket over a glamorous evening dress. She believes in quiet sophistication not defined by time or trends," Ralph Lauren explained in a press release. "My fall/holiday 2024 collection is inspired by that woman, her sense of timelessness, her individuality—a style that is forever."

Soft neutrals appeared in the form of turtleneck maxi dresses, draped capes layered with tailored trousers, and tonal separates. Bags incorporated alligator finishes. Evening dresses exuded timeless glamour. Western elements were incorporated with cowboy hats, fringed jackets, and tooled belts. Each look evoked a sense of understated elegance and cool sophistication that has always been part of the brand's aesthetic—very Ralph and American luxury fashion at its peak.

Here, see more from the Ralph Lauren fall/holiday 2024 collection—a runway show that was a master class in understated elegance.

Soft Neutrals

A major theme on the Ralph Lauren runway was a soft, neutral palette. Tones of bisque, camel, and taupe lent a sense of elegance and sophistication to looks ranging from casual skirt-and-top pairings to floor-sweeping dresses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

ralph lauren Collection Jaiden Vest $990 SHOP NOW

Ralph lauren Collection Maguire Skirt $2990 SHOP NOW

Sophisticated Bags

Elegant bags including the Ricky top-handle bag and RL 888 shoulder bag (a style topping this editor's shopping list) accessorized the looks. Many of them were finished in rich shades of chocolate brown in leather or alligator with metal hardware.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

ralph lauren RL 888 Box Bag $2700 SHOP NOW

ralph lauren Ricky 33 Bag $3600 SHOP NOW

Glamorous Evening Dresses

With the Cannes film festival coming up soon—arguably the most elevated and glamorous red carpet of the year—looks that are destined for the South of France are top of mind. Ralph Lauren's beautiful sequin gowns and shoulder-baring black dress from the collection would be sure to steal the show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lauren Ralph Lauren Sequined Gown $595 $445 SHOP NOW

ralph lauren Off-the-Shoulder Gown $225 SHOP NOW

Subtle Shine

Beaded and sequined tank tops and button-downs added an eye-catching element to looks on the runway. Styled with trousers underneath jackets, the gleaming tops added an element of shine that was subtle yet impactful.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

ralph lauren collection Foiled Tank Top $990 SHOP NOW

Lauren ralph lauren Beaded Top $225 $160 SHOP NOW

Champagne Satin

The palette of soft neutrals was distilled to beautiful shades of champagne for the satin pieces on the runway. Everything about the color feels timeless, especially in the luxurious satin fabrication. The pieces took on the form of a draped bias-cut dress, a maxi slip skirt paired with a cropped turtleneck tee, and a floor-sweeping skirt styled with a chunky knit sweater.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

ralph lauren collection Symon Satin Dress $2690 SHOP NOW