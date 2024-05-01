Ralph Lauren's Latest Collection Is a Master Class in Understated Elegance
The Ralph Lauren fall/holiday 2024 collection debuted this week in New York City, set inside the fashion designer's private studio on Madison Avenue—a creative space that has a strong connection to the brand's history. The intimate show was reminiscent of the fashion house's first women's show in 1972—a salon-style presentation shown to a small group of editors and friends that was held in the same location. This sense of reflection on the brand's history was also evident on the runway, where Ralph Lauren distilled new takes on his most iconic designs.
"The woman I design for has a beauty that comes from an inner confidence. She dresses for herself. Her style is personal and bold. She'll throw a hand-tailored jacket over a glamorous evening dress. She believes in quiet sophistication not defined by time or trends," Ralph Lauren explained in a press release. "My fall/holiday 2024 collection is inspired by that woman, her sense of timelessness, her individuality—a style that is forever."
Soft neutrals appeared in the form of turtleneck maxi dresses, draped capes layered with tailored trousers, and tonal separates. Bags incorporated alligator finishes. Evening dresses exuded timeless glamour. Western elements were incorporated with cowboy hats, fringed jackets, and tooled belts. Each look evoked a sense of understated elegance and cool sophistication that has always been part of the brand's aesthetic—very Ralph and American luxury fashion at its peak.
Here, see more from the Ralph Lauren fall/holiday 2024 collection—a runway show that was a master class in understated elegance.
Soft Neutrals
A major theme on the Ralph Lauren runway was a soft, neutral palette. Tones of bisque, camel, and taupe lent a sense of elegance and sophistication to looks ranging from casual skirt-and-top pairings to floor-sweeping dresses.
Sophisticated Bags
Elegant bags including the Ricky top-handle bag and RL 888 shoulder bag (a style topping this editor's shopping list) accessorized the looks. Many of them were finished in rich shades of chocolate brown in leather or alligator with metal hardware.
Glamorous Evening Dresses
With the Cannes film festival coming up soon—arguably the most elevated and glamorous red carpet of the year—looks that are destined for the South of France are top of mind. Ralph Lauren's beautiful sequin gowns and shoulder-baring black dress from the collection would be sure to steal the show.
Subtle Shine
Beaded and sequined tank tops and button-downs added an eye-catching element to looks on the runway. Styled with trousers underneath jackets, the gleaming tops added an element of shine that was subtle yet impactful.
Champagne Satin
The palette of soft neutrals was distilled to beautiful shades of champagne for the satin pieces on the runway. Everything about the color feels timeless, especially in the luxurious satin fabrication. The pieces took on the form of a draped bias-cut dress, a maxi slip skirt paired with a cropped turtleneck tee, and a floor-sweeping skirt styled with a chunky knit sweater.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear with over a decade of experience in fashion, editorial, and publishing. She oversees luxury content and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. She also contributes to podcast recordings, social media, and branded content initiatives. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, MyTheresa, and Luisa Via Roma, and rising designers such as Refine and Tove, and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Before Who What Wear, Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on assistant styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.